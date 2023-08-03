Carl Stanley “Sadie” Brooks Sr. (1939 – 2023)

Joseph Aloysius Gillette (Joe), age 89, of Front Royal, VA, passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2023.

He was born on November 22, 1933, in Washington, DC, to the late Harriett M. Daniels (nee Tyrrell) and Joseph A. Gillette.

Joe grew up in Falls Church, VA, and attended St. John’s College High School in Washington, DC.

Joe was an Air Force veteran and enjoyed a 37-year career as Lead Mechanic with Capitol Airlines, which was later acquired by United Airlines. He was a 4th-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, John Paul I Council 7165.

He and his wife, Kathleen (nee Hall), raised their family in Springfield, VA, and Dale City, VA. In 1996, they settled in Front Royal on family land that goes back generations. This fulfilled Joe’s lifelong dream of retiring to the Shenandoah Valley. There, he enjoyed hunting and searching for treasures at auctions and flea markets. Most days, he could often be found on his riding mower, working under the hood of one of his many vehicles, or watching his favorite sports on TV.

Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Welsh; his son-in-law, Michael Welsh; his mother, Harriett Daniels; his step-father, Earl Daniels; his father, Joseph A. Gillette; his step-mother, Helen Gillette; his brother, William Daniels; his sister-in-law, Patricia (Hall) McLamara; and his grandmother and family matriarch, Tessie Tyrrell (nee Orndorff).

Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kathleen; his children, Joseph (Suzi) of Front Royal, Michael (Cynthia) of Fairfax, and Daniel (Sadie) of Alexandria; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Judith Martin and Jeanne Heiderman (Norman); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He also leaves behind his faithful Maltese, London, who was constantly by his side over the last several years. Throughout his life, Joe always had an assortment of stray dogs and shelter rescues.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal, VA 22630.

The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 120 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172 (60 miles away).

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Warren County or Blue Ridge Hospice.