Obituaries

Carl Stanley “Sadie” Brooks Sr. (1939 – 2023)

Published

4 hours ago

on

Carl Stanley “Sadie” Brooks Sr., 84, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church, 574 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627.  A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 11:00 am at Culpeper National Cemetery.  The family will receive friends on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, and on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church.

Further information will follow.

Michael C. “Mike” McWatt (1969 – 2023)

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 3, 2023

By

Michael C. “Mike” McWatt, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia was taken home suddenly on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Reed Ricardi officiating.  The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Michael was born on April 11, 1969, to the union of Orrin and Sharon McWatt in New York City.  Mike and his mother moved to Richmond, Virginia, where he attended school before moving to Charles City, Virginia.  Later in life, he moved back to New York, where he met Jeannie Lopez. Later his job ended up bringing him back to Virginia, where he settled in Front Royal, working for InterBake until the Lord called him home.  Mike loved playing jokes on almost everyone, working on cars, and playing music.  Music equipment was burned deep into his soul.  He had more speakers, amps, etc., than the average recording studio.  He loved all kinds of electronics and had more gadgets than Inspector Gadget.

Michael is survived by his mother, Sharon M. Bowman (Gary); three daughters, Amanda McWatt, Natalie McWatt, and Serena Glascock; brother, Garon Bowman (Alicia); a brother of the heart, Leon Bell; a former wife and mother of Amanda and Natalie, Jeannie Lopez – Smith that remained a friend; Serena’s mother and friend, Agnes M. Glascock; nephew, Hayden Bowman; two special cousins, Rhond and Dayna Smith and many other devoted cousins and friends.   His laugh and childish attics will be greatly missed.  Mike, we probably didn’t tell you enough, but we truly loved you and will miss you each day of our lives.

Shirley F. Pritchett Williams (1942 – 2023)

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 3, 2023

By

Shirley F. Pritchett Williams, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to her Lord and Savior on July 31, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Front Royal Baptist Temple with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Shirley was born October 6, 1942, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Ernest L. Pritchett, Sr., and Nellie S. Lillard Pritchett.

She was a loyal and faithful member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple for many dedicated years. Shirley had a passion for serving the Lord. She loved spending time with her family, especially grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she cherished. She loved cooking and baking for her family, church family, and friends. She loved sewing, gardening, and listening to gospel music. Shirley loved sitting on her porch swing with all who visited and sharing her wonderful sweet tea. She was considered a “Social Butterfly.” Always a welcoming smile on her face, truly a blessing to all. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and numerous friends.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Richard D. Williams; one son, Rick Williams, Jr., and wife, Teresa of Chandlersville, Ohio; three sisters, Doris V. Dawson of Front Royal, Joyce A. Parsons (Paul) of Front Royal and Janet Lafferty of Stanley; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and Gary Partlow, whom she loved as a son.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Danny Williams; sisters, Mary E. Smith and Edna M. Scott; brothers, Ernest L. Pritchett, Jr. and Robert L. Pritchett; grandchild, Justin Williams; and a great-grandchild, Justin Abbatte.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Glascock, Chuck Harper, Erick Williams, Mike Sims, Robert Payne, Jeff VanAnden, Ryan Rohrbaugh, and George Cline.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Coverston, Mark Stallard, and Chip Woodard.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 8, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Joseph “Joe” Aloysius Gillette (1933 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

August 1, 2023

By

Joseph Aloysius Gillette (Joe), age 89, of Front Royal, VA, passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2023.

Joseph “Joe” Aloysius Gillette

He was born on November 22, 1933, in Washington, DC, to the late Harriett M. Daniels (nee Tyrrell) and Joseph A. Gillette.

Joe grew up in Falls Church, VA, and attended St. John’s College High School in Washington, DC.

Joe was an Air Force veteran and enjoyed a 37-year career as Lead Mechanic with Capitol Airlines, which was later acquired by United Airlines. He was a 4th-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, John Paul I Council 7165.

He and his wife, Kathleen (nee Hall), raised their family in Springfield, VA, and Dale City, VA. In 1996, they settled in Front Royal on family land that goes back generations. This fulfilled Joe’s lifelong dream of retiring to the Shenandoah Valley. There, he enjoyed hunting and searching for treasures at auctions and flea markets. Most days, he could often be found on his riding mower, working under the hood of one of his many vehicles, or watching his favorite sports on TV.

Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Welsh; his son-in-law, Michael Welsh; his mother, Harriett Daniels; his step-father, Earl Daniels; his father, Joseph A. Gillette; his step-mother, Helen Gillette; his brother, William Daniels; his sister-in-law, Patricia (Hall) McLamara; and his grandmother and family matriarch, Tessie Tyrrell (nee Orndorff).

Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kathleen; his children, Joseph (Suzi) of Front Royal, Michael (Cynthia) of Fairfax, and Daniel (Sadie) of Alexandria; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Judith Martin and Jeanne Heiderman (Norman); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He also leaves behind his faithful Maltese, London, who was constantly by his side over the last several years. Throughout his life, Joe always had an assortment of stray dogs and shelter rescues.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal, VA 22630.

The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 120 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172 (60 miles away).

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Warren County or Blue Ridge Hospice.

Anthony Wayne “Tony” Williams 1973 – 2023)

Published

5 days ago

on

July 29, 2023

By

Anthony Wayne “Tony” Williams, 49, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on July 27, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center due to chronic health issues.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Tony was born in Front Royal on August 4, 1973, to the late Gary Wayne Williams and Carolyn Robinson Perry.

Surviving along with his mother are his brother, Christopher Lee Martin; four children, their children, and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to https://gofund.me/3e20203a to assist with burial expenses.

George A. “Andy” Smith, Jr. (1963 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

July 27, 2023

By

George A. “Andy” Smith, Jr., 60, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Andy was born January 31, 1963, in Fauquier County, Virginia, the son of the late George A. Smith Sr. and Ruth Haun Smith.

He retired as a truck driver after many dedicated years.

Surviving is a brother, Randolph L. Smith, and wife, Ann Marie of Front Royal, and his five fur babies, Diogi, Daisy, Boss, Whiskey, and Brandi.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Ellen Smith.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Linda B. Habron (1943 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

July 27, 2023

By

Linda B. Habron, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on July 24, 2023, in Warren Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held for Linda on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 4;00 PM at Asa Hebron Cemetery, 1040 Habron Hollow Rd. Fort Valley, Virginia, with Pastor Larry Closter officiating.

Linda was born on August 9, 1943, in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, to the late David and Irja Marshall. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Janie and Susie, and her daughter, Kristine.

Surviving Linda is her loving husband of 23 years, John Habron; her children, Eric Carlson (Heather), Karin Carlson, Curtis Carlson (Candice), and Allisa Love; her grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Sarah, Brendon, Anna, Emma, William, Alexandra, Lincoln, Ashton, and Jameson; and her two great-grandchildren.

Linda was a proud member of the National Honor Society. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, loved her cats and her dogs, and adored trips to the beach.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarke County Humane Foundation. 

