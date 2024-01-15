Carol Ann Heath (1941 – 2024)

Carol Ann Heath, born Carol Ann Omohundro, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 13th, 2024, in comfort care at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.

Carol was born on November 29th, 1941, to Helen and Charles Omuhundro. She had 3 siblings, all of whom preceded her in death: Charles Jr., Shirley, and Beverly. She is also proceeded in death by her Husband of over 60 years, Marvin Heath; her daughter Debbie; and one grandson, Raymond “Daniel.” Carol and Marvin had a total of five children: Debbie Philyaw, Chris Heath, Cathy Heath Pierce, Laura Heath Fox, and Cindy Caldwell. Carol had many grandchildren: Christina, Jeremy, David, Amy, Ashley, Danny, Desiree, Josh, Shelby, Tyler, and Kayden “Bob”; and 24 (very soon to be 25) great-grandchildren.

She worked many years of her life as a nurse. She had a fierce love for her family, which was nearly unmatched except when it came to her two fat miniature poodles, Barney and Andy, “the boys,” who have been taken in by her daughter now. She loved a good time, being sassy and an ice-cold Pepsi. There is no one who knew her who didn’t have at least one “Carol” story to tell if not hundreds. One thing about Carol: she was going to make you laugh. Her memory will go on and live through the many people and lives she touched, knowingly and unknowingly.

A service/Celebration of life date is pending, and family and friends will be notified when a date and time is chosen.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lynn care Center in Front Royal for their care and for simply “loving her as she was”. Long Live the Sass Queen!