Carol Sue Wolverton-Hewitt (1968 – 2022)

Larry Wayne Daniel, 73, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 1 PM at Riverton United Methodist Church, Front Royal with Rev. Wesley Peyton and Pastor Fred Mauck officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.

Mr. Daniel was born on May 3, 1948 in Shenandoah, Virginia to the late David and Elizabeth Frier Daniel. He retired as the Chief of Police for Front Royal, was a former deputy with Page County Sheriff’s office, a policeman with the town of Shenandoah and was an auctioneer in both Warren and Page Counties. He was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Police, a member of Masonic Lodge #125 in Page County, a member of ACCA Shriner’s in Richmond, Virginia and a member of Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren.

He had an immense passion for gospel and bluegrass music. He played in multiple local bands and church services throughout the community. He loved his mules and donkeys. Along with his love of music and his animals, his grandchildren were his pride and joy and his love for them will never be forgotten.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Victoria “Vickie” Daniel of Middletown; two daughters, Elizabeth Rodgers of Page County, Virginia and Callie Scheulen (David) of Frederick County, Virginia; four grandchildren, Aaron Painter (Samantha), Amanda Painter, Rylee Scheulen and Levi Scheulen; his mother-in-law, Annie Nicewarner of Front Royal and a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

With his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Richard “Bo” Rodgers and father-in-law, Thomas Nicewarner Jr.

Pallbearers will be David Scheulen, Mike Nicewarner, Matthew Nicewarner, Phillip Nicewarner, Gary Robinson, Thomas Robinson, Justin Robinson and Aaron Painter.

Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Foster, Warren Pence, J.R. Dove, Steve Schiro, Jerry Schiro, Danny Presgraves, Roger Smith, The Front Royal Police Department and the Page County Sheriff’s office.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 North LaSalle Street, Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602 or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or to Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren, 488 Meadow Mills Rd, Middletown, VA 22645.