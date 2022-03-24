Obituaries
Carol Sue Wolverton-Hewitt (1968 – 2022)
Carol Sue Wolverton-Hewitt, 54, of Toms Brook, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Edy Stokes officiating. Inurnment will be private,
Carol was born February 25, 1968, in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of Carroll Junior and Lorraine Evelyn Tharpe Link of High View, West Virginia. She owned and operated her own painting business for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving with her parents, are her devoted wife of 25 years, Becky Hewitt; two daughters, Lori Renee Montgomery and husband Jason of Winchester and Shannon Christine Bennett and fiancé Matthew Hollar of Toms Brook; one brother, Kyle Travis Link of High View, West Virginia; one sister, Kimberly Link- Nicholson of Rio, West Virginia; and 4 grandchildren, Hannah, Colten, Frances, and Jacob.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28 from 1-2 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the TSC Alliance, 8737 Colesville Rd Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Obituaries
Eleanor Wyrene Shaffer (1936 – 2022)
Eleanor Wyrene Shaffer, 85, of Waterlick, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Shaffer was born on March 25, 1936, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Arnold and Elsie Hawkins Stockner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Shaffer; two daughters, Suzette Baer Neff and Pandora Brown Deremer Holp, and two brothers, Millard Stockner and Raymond Stockner. She was a member of the Church at Waterlick. She was the Post Mistress at the former Waterlick Post Office and a volunteer with the Youth Civil Air Patrol.
Survivors include her son, Billy Joe Huffman (Edie Jane); daughter, Cheryl Metz; two brothers, Gene Stockner (Bonnie) and Arthur Stockner (Mary); sister-in-law, Betty Stockner; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Blue Ridge Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home or Panorama Memorial Gardens to assist with funeral expenses or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Elizabeth Virginia “Ginny” Fisher (1936 – 2022)
Elizabeth Virginia “Ginny” Fisher, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Services were private.
Mrs. Fisher was born September 6, 1936, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, daughter of the late Henry Milton Fincham, Sr., and May Virginia Payne Fincham.
She retired after many dedicated years from Commonwealth Lumber Company.
She was married to the late Robert Wilson Fisher, Jr.
Surviving is two daughters, Susan Fisher of Front Royal, and Dianna Hamlet and husband Gregory of Montross; two sisters, Brenda Mauck of Front Royal and Vickie Moore of Strasburg; many nieces and nephews; her baby dog, Dino; and her kitty cat, Barney.
Obituaries
Donald Ray Reynolds. Sr. (1944 – 2022)
Donald Ray Reynolds. Sr., “Paw Paw”, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 2 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. There will be a time of food and fellowship following the visitation at Donnie’s River home.
Donnie was born November 20, 1944, in Giles County, Virginia, son of the late James Delbert and Vivian Lucille Reynolds.
He worked as an Auto Painter and retired to hang out by the river with his family and friends.
Donnie never failed to always see the good in people. He loved being outside, fishing and hunting. He valued being a father and grandfather. He had the best sense of humor and the best laugh. He rehabilitated many squirrels and animals of all kinds loved him too.
Donnie is survived by his siblings, Carol, Jeff, and Jimmy; his children, Sherri and Cathy; grandchildren, Crystal, Jay, CJ, Christian, Matthew, Nicholas, and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Zane, and Inis; and his pets, Bear and Aaron.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Don-Don.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Lyle Glenn Henschell (1957 – 2022)
Lyle Glenn Henschell, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A graveside service will be held for Lyle at 12:30 P.M. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, VA 22172. A visitation will be held from 3-5 P.M. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Lyle was born on July 20, 1957, in Seattle, Washington to Dexter and Doris Henschell. Lyle is preceded in death by his mother Doris, and his sister, Gloria Fay.
Surviving Lyle is his loving wife, Rosemary Henschell; and his father, Dexter Henschell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice.
Obituaries
Christopher Allen White (2007 – 2022)
Christopher Allen White, 14, of White Post, Virginia, passed away on March 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Greg Amos officiating. Inurnment will be private.
On December 3, 2007, Christopher was born in Winchester, Virginia, son of Jaunita White of White Post, Virginia.
He was a sweet, loving blue-eyed baby. When he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, it made him even more special. His smile could light up a room. He was exceptional in many ways. Chris loved many things – he loved being in the pool and water, loved when you would wrestle with him, rough him up would get him going. He loved hearing music play, those baby blue eyes would open, and it was pure joy. Chris was a fighter, he had many setbacks, but he would beat them and prove so many doctors wrong if he only knew that he was our hero.
Surviving, with his mother, is his little brother, Shawn White; a loving father figure, but was one of his primary caregivers of the past 14 years, Steve Williams; grandfather, Bert White (Fran); grandmother, Sharon White (the late John Jenkins); uncles and aunts, Bud (Tara), James (Karen), Brad, Adam (Brittany), JR (Tina), and Kati (Hunter); his special cousins, Bo, Rae, Chloe, Lil Steven, Toby, Oliver and Kenlee; and many other cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
All are asked to wear green for cerebral palsy awareness or purple for Epilepsy.
Obituaries
Larry Wayne Daniel (1948 – 2022)
Larry Wayne Daniel, 73, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 1 PM at Riverton United Methodist Church, Front Royal with Rev. Wesley Peyton and Pastor Fred Mauck officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Mr. Daniel was born on May 3, 1948 in Shenandoah, Virginia to the late David and Elizabeth Frier Daniel. He retired as the Chief of Police for Front Royal, was a former deputy with Page County Sheriff’s office, a policeman with the town of Shenandoah and was an auctioneer in both Warren and Page Counties. He was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Police, a member of Masonic Lodge #125 in Page County, a member of ACCA Shriner’s in Richmond, Virginia and a member of Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren.
He had an immense passion for gospel and bluegrass music. He played in multiple local bands and church services throughout the community. He loved his mules and donkeys. Along with his love of music and his animals, his grandchildren were his pride and joy and his love for them will never be forgotten.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Victoria “Vickie” Daniel of Middletown; two daughters, Elizabeth Rodgers of Page County, Virginia and Callie Scheulen (David) of Frederick County, Virginia; four grandchildren, Aaron Painter (Samantha), Amanda Painter, Rylee Scheulen and Levi Scheulen; his mother-in-law, Annie Nicewarner of Front Royal and a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
With his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Richard “Bo” Rodgers and father-in-law, Thomas Nicewarner Jr.
Pallbearers will be David Scheulen, Mike Nicewarner, Matthew Nicewarner, Phillip Nicewarner, Gary Robinson, Thomas Robinson, Justin Robinson and Aaron Painter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Foster, Warren Pence, J.R. Dove, Steve Schiro, Jerry Schiro, Danny Presgraves, Roger Smith, The Front Royal Police Department and the Page County Sheriff’s office.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 North LaSalle Street, Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602 or to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or to Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren, 488 Meadow Mills Rd, Middletown, VA 22645.