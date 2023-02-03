Carpentry: a skilled craft

If you love working with your hands, are creative, detail-oriented, and looking for exciting opportunities, a career as a carpenter may be an ideal path for you. Here are three good reasons to become a carpenter.

1. You have job security. There is and will always be a need for construction and skilled tradespeople. In fact, there’s a demand for more than 1.3 million carpenters in the United States. Homes, offices, hospitals, schools, factories, roads, and other vital structures constantly need to be built, renovated, or replaced.

2. You don’t have to pay for an expensive education. Carpentry focuses more on skill than education. Therefore, you don’t have to spend a fortune in academia. Many individuals enroll in carpentry courses at vocational schools and colleges. It’s also possible to opt for practical hands-on training as a laborer or carpentry assistant so you can earn while you learn.

3. You can make an impact. A career in carpentry offers you a chance to make a difference in the lives of the people in your community. For example, families will grow into the homes you build, and students will learn in the schools you construct.

As a qualified carpenter, you can earn a good income that has the potential to grow as you gain more skills and experience.