Carroll William Jenkins, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the home of his companion.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 10 from 10-11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

William was born October 16, 1942, son of the late Roscoe Jack and Gladys Ilene Knight Jenkins. He retired after many dedicated years from Warren County Public Schools. He owned and operated C.W. Jenkins Topsoil and Mulch Business for many years. William enjoyed working and taking care of his family and friends, loved and took great care of his cats, and loved drinking coffee with his sisters. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving is his loving and devoted companion, caregiver, and the love of his life, Christine Foster; three sisters, Frances Thompson and husband Richard, Mary Rowe and Pat Tharpe; granddaughter, Ashley Herbauth; two great-grandchildren; his aunt, Margaret Morris; special friend, Ruth E. Foster; and four nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Elizabeth Kuser; grandson, Warren Kuser, Jr. and best friend, Charles “Willie” Foster.

Pallbearers will be Joe Striker, Michael Gue, Hank Blakely, Warren Kuser, Sr., Buddy Morris, and Lynn Dempsey.

Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Paul Foster, Billy North, and Ronnie Gue.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.