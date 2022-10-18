Carson Ray Shenk (1943 – 2022)

Violet Pullen McInturff, 88, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on October 10, 2022.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 12:00 noon.

Violet was born May 3, 1934, in Smedley Hollow in Rappahannock County, Virginia, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Her fondest memories were days spent with her Grandparents, Aldridge and Sara Sisk, in nearby Gid Brown Hollow. She recalled often running across the footbridge as they sat waiting for her on the front porch.

Along with her Grandparents, many loved ones have passed before her, including her parents, Luther and Dorothy Atkins; husband and Love of her life, Raymond Pullen, Sr; oldest son, Raymond Pullen Jr; husband, Eugene McInturff; sisters, Bernice Welch, Margaret Jenkins, Shirley Baker, and Barbara Owens; two infant brothers; and great-granddaughter, Morgan Tarbell.

Violet leaves behind her loving family of one son, Billy Pullen (Brenda); two daughters, Diane Jenkins (Ronnie) and Patty Andrews (Ray); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Jenkins; and all of her second husband Eugene’s family.

She found the Love of her life, Raymond, and they eloped when she was fifteen. By the time she turned 20, she was a young mother of four. During those early years in Rappahannock County, life was simple but so very good. Mama always made sure we had everything we needed. She worked hard at taking care of four babies while making time for carrying water, milking cows, and gathering eggs.

She was a wonderful “Mama” and always made sure her children’s needs came first, from the very day we were born, continuing until her last day on this earth.

In 1964, we moved to what will forever be called “Our Home Place” off Strasburg Road in Warren County, which she hated at first. But in a short time, she grew to love every little nook and cranny of that farmhouse and treasured all the years we spent there.

For many years, she faithfully got up early every morning for her quiet time to read her Bible and start her day off with God. She continued this until her eyesight failed her.

She was such a great cook and always said her food tasted better because it was made with so much love. It must have been true because everything was always delicious, especially her fried chicken, biscuits, and gravy.

She loved to sew and could make anything she set her mind to. She made a lot of our clothes when we were small children.

Mama also loved her flowers and usually had them planted all the way around the house.

She worked at Avtex in Front Royal for 20 years and made many lasting friendships. Mama knew no strangers and made everyone’s day a little brighter if she was in the room.

She became widowed at only 32 years old. After losing our dad, she was lost and broken, facing a life without him. She trusted in God, focused on her children, and determined that, somehow, she would get through it. And she surely did, her faith in God never wavering. When she began having her precious grandchildren, her world became much brighter. She loved them all unconditionally and called them her “Special Blessings.”

Years later, she married her second husband, Eugene McInturff. They shared some really good years together serving and being active with Gideons International and faithfully attending church every Sunday morning at several local churches.

She sacrificed much in her lifetime, but her faith remained strong and steadfast through it all. Even during her most fragile days, she continued to encourage, inspire, and remain strong for her family.

Pallbearers will be Andy Royer, Buddy Pullen, Josh Andrews, Nelson Putnam, Raymond Pullen, and Tim Racer.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren.