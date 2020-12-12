Local Government
Carter questions board majority’s decision to delay permanent administrator’s hiring into 2022
Discussion of the last open session agenda item of the Warren County Board of Supervisors December 8 meeting reflected a rift in perspectives on the conduct of county business, not only currently, but as much as a-year-and-a-half into the future. The topic – development of a Strategic Visioning Action Plan in the wake of a recent two-day weekend board “visioning” strategy session.
Long-time Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter questioned the wisdom of the board majority, spearheaded by a trio of first-term supervisors’, preference to slowball the hiring of a permanent replacement for forced-out, 20-year County Administrator Doug Stanley pending stabilization of the remaining County staff and department head situations, as well as dealing with existing staff “morale problems”.
That direction would put the hiring of a permanent county administrator to replace Interim County Administrator Ed Daley into early to mid-2022, depending on how the recruitment and interview process proceeds. Carter said that the initial perception was that following Daley taking the interim administrator’s position effective August 3, that a replacement would likely be named by November – “That changed” the Happy Creek supervisor observed of the now-stated strategy.
Supervisors Delores Oates and Cheryl Cullers, both supporters of the altered strategy delaying the permanent replacement hire, noted that Carter had missed the weekend visioning sessions that solidified the idea of departmental stabilization in front of advertising for and hiring a new county administrator. Carter countered that many invited staff had also missed the sessions which were called on fairly short notice.
While Carter termed Daley’s performance “adequate” in the either 28 or 35-hour weekly allotments of compensated time on the job, the board majority has seen Daley as an experienced – retired from 35 years in the municipal/city management field – and steadying hand in dealing with its issues of department head turnover and any related or subsequent staffing issues.
Oates expressed the majority opinion in stating the belief the County’s position in recruiting and signing a qualified and desirable permanent county administrator would be strengthened by having a stabilized county governmental apparatus in place before that recruitment process begins.
In the end, the board’s other long-term member, Fork District’s Archie Fox, sided with Oates, Vice-Chair Cullers, and Chairman Mabe in voting to table action, including Carter’s idea of initiating a staff opinion survey in which anonymity could be maintained, until January 22, 2021.
Pre-Strategic Vision squabbling, the board was relatively united in renewing the Rockland, South River and Limeton Agricultural and Forestal Districts; acceptance of an Open Space Conservation Deed of Gift Easement from Adam and Shawn Huddleston; funding across the board radio communications upgrades for County Emergency Services and Sheriff’s Office (see related story); approval of the newly established Shannon Woods Sanitary District Advisory Committee bylaws; and approval of its 2021 meeting and work session schedule.
However, division did occur over $5,000 of a $30,000 funding request for a Lord Fairfax Community College Career Training/Enhancement program targeting county residents who have lost jobs during the 2020 COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and governmental mitigation guidelines on social distancing and numbers permitted in enclosed spaces. Vice-Chair Cullers raised the question of the necessity of financially supporting both the program and its marketing.
Interim County Administrator Daley noted the necessity of getting the message out to COVID-impacted members of the public that the program was available. But he added that some involved counties had approved the marketing funding request, some had not – the decision was the board’s to make.
Supervisor Carter suggested moving forward as recommended with the marketing fee included. His motion to provide the full $30,000 program funding to LFCC, seconded by Oates, passed 3-2 with Fox joining Cullers in opposing the marketing portion of the request.
See all these discussions, subsequent votes, as well as the chairman, board, interim administrator, and EDA reports in these Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Cannabis oil production in the offing? County Planning Commission sets stage for public hearing
The Warren County Planning Commission met December 9th in its last scheduled meeting of the tumultuous year 2020 with what seemed to the untrained eye to be a routine review and recommendation session. The approval of the agenda was complicated by a late addition – literally, as the meeting began- of a proposed project to build out a Pharmaceutical Processing facility – a medical cannabis production plant – in a county-owned building in the Stephens Industrial Park.
The commission approved the agenda as amended, and Chairman Robert Myers opened the floor for public presentations. He also told the small audience that if there were any attendees there to express their views on the Sheetz development proposal at Linden, that their opportunity would be at the next Commission meeting in January. There were no takers.
The commission then reviewed a conditional use permit application for David and Nita Sudlow, to expand and convert an existing building on their property at 6435 Strasburg Rd. in the Fork magisterial district. Planner Matt Wendling described the project to create a small chapel for family and friends use, with an occupancy not to exceed the legal limit for space. The planning staff recommended conditions for approval, including structural, plumbing, and electrical code compliance, off-street parking, and adequate sewage treatment. The commission unanimously voted in favor of the motion to recommend approval to the County Board of Supervisors. Chairman Myers asked the applicants if they wished to add any comments to the planning department briefing, and they had no further comments to make. The Chairman opened the public hearing, and there were no comments. Vice-Chairman Henry then asked if the sewage issues previously identified had been resolved, and he was assured the applicant had hired an engineer to ensure that both of the Sudlow’s projects would be covered by the resulting septic system. The commission unanimously voted in favor of the motion to recommend approval to the County Board of Supervisors.
The second conditional use permit application related to another project on the same property, to improve an existing structure as a guest house for visiting friends and family, not for long term use. Planner Wendling described the project and the County Planning Department’s recommendations for approval of the permit. There is a current and open electrical permit, and a plumbing permit will also be required. Compliance with all Health Department, Zoning, and other ordinances will be required. The facility will not be rented out. Again, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval to the Board of Supervisors.
The big story of the meeting agenda came in the form of an application for a conditional use permit by Parallel Virginia, LLC to convert 76,800 square feet of a county-owned facility at 426 Baugh Drive in the Stephens Industrial Park, to a Pharmaceutical Processing Facility. Ultimately their plan is to expand to 176,800 square feet. This property is located south of Fairground Road. The property is zoned Industrial. The Warren County EDA has been recruiting businesses for that site.
Among the legislation passed in 2020 by the Commonwealth of Virginia was SB 976, which set up a framework for the Board of Pharmacy to approve pharmaceutical processors and for the processing and dispensing of cannabis oil. Virginia is the 33rd state to allow the medical use of cannabis. The applicant, Parallel Virginia LLC, has applied for conditional approval to conduct such an activity. Their justification asserts that they plan a workforce of 120-150 in staggered shifts on site. The company claims it has over a million square feet in cultivation, manufacturing, operations, research and development, and distribution in Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Texas. Their application relates to the production and distribution of cannabis oil, not leaf marijuana.
Once Planning Director Taryn Logan had given an overview of the statement of justification and clarified that initially an authorization to advertise a public hearing will be needed. The planning department established a remote call so commissioners could ask questions of Parallel Virginia, LLC representatives including Mike Gillespie, Sam Schwartz, Doug Monette, and Tom Gretz.
Commission members then weighed in with several questions. Commissioner Crystal Beall asked if the security mechanisms to be used will be explained. Company representatives cited “robust security procedures” for their facilities that include 7×24 surveillance of all spaces, monitoring on-site and remotely from a company control center. Commissioner Scott Kersjes then asked about efforts to control or eliminate odor from the process. Company representatives described a combination of advanced filtering and heated air processing to dissipate the emissions in accordance with EPA requirements. Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry asked if the operation was to be distribution or retail. The company response was that the pharmacist managed facility was designed to provide direct delivery to patients by prescription only.
Once the preliminary questions had been answered, the commissioners approved a motion to advertise a public hearing for the project. Clearly, the proposal is in its earliest stages, and a lot of questions will be answered as part of the development process.
In its last action, the board considered a final site plan for an expansion of William Long’s Auto Care Clinic that would add a 5-bay garage to his existing facility at 6768 Winchester Road. The approval would include a waiver of the setback requirement to 70.8 feet. The board unanimously approved the final site plan.
Once the regular business was concluded, Planning Director Logan told the commissioners that work should begin on the county’s Capital Improvement Plan in February. Of general interest, she said that Both Chipotle and Five Guys at Riverton Commons plan to open “within a couple of weeks”.
General holiday greetings were exchanged by the members and the meeting adjourned.
Local Government
Town willing to form Creek project committee but will it allow time for it to function? FRPD construction loan and final 2020 live meeting authorized
What is so hard about applying for a permit extension to facilitate doing a crucial town landscaping, stormwater, and erosion control project right, as opposed to on schedule by the quickly approaching through the Christmas Holiday December 31st deadline? That seemed to be the primary question at issue in the wake of a Monday, December 7th Front Royal Town Council work session discussion with nine-organization “Save Happy Creek Coalition” principal David Means.
After two public hearing votes and a subsequent Resolution in support of authorization of finalizing an $8.483 million loan with United Bank to fund payment of the debt service on the new Front Royal Police Station, among three other Special Meeting agenda items taking a total of 15 minutes, the Front Royal Town Council adjourned to its five agenda item work session. Had there been public present in the limited confines of the Town Hall second-floor meeting room under Phase 3 COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic social distancing parameters, their interest would have been focused on the fourth of those items – the status of the Town’s plans for Happy Creek and its bank along a visually prominent 1300-foot stretch between the Prospect Street Bridge and South Street between Front Street and Commerce Avenue.
Means was one of two members of the public invited appearing in the Town Hall Special Meeting/Work Session space. The other, Ron Llewellyn, addressed council on his HEPTAD developmental group’s request for a one-year extension on submission of a development plan for its Swan Estates project, which was granted.
But back on the banks of the Happy Creek discussion, Vice-Mayor William Sealock asked his colleagues to grant Tree Steward and former Urban Forestry Advisory Council member and landscaping professional Means three minutes of work session time to address them and staff to elaborate on what the Save Happy Creek Coalition of nine concerned groups have an issue with on the Town’s permitted plan.
As has been reported, at issue is a plan the creek coalition’s professionals say flies in the face of 21st-century water bank management best practices emphasizing the importance of riparian buffer, or natural tree and other indigenous vegetation’s presence for bank stabilization and stormwater management flow.
The Town’s plan submitted by stormwater management and Inflow and Infiltration consultant CHA appears to turn that stretch of Happy Creek along this “Tree City USA’s” Shenandoah Greenway trail into apparent vegetation barren “riprap” rock quarry and stormwater rapid disbursement shute with negative flooding implications downstream, the creek coalition believes.
Save Happy Creek Coalition organizational partners agreeing with this perception and its counterproductive impacts on Happy Creek, it’s riparian buffer, nearby neighborhoods and the community’s Shenandoah Trail and related tourism industry businesses include the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, Front Royal/Warren County Appalachian Trail Community, Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, the Izaak Walton League, the Shenandoah Riverkeeper, Sustainability Matters and affiliated Garden Club of Warren County.
As previously reported by Royal Examiner, state officials have indicated that if all involved parties agree to file for a permit extension it would be granted, allowing the existing plan to be re-evaluated and its deadline extended past the end of December. Means explained that rather than any major changes to the permitting, what needs time and review is the thought process and effectiveness of the plan’s specifics.
“I’m not expecting to change that plan,” Means said in response to new Town Manager Steven Hick’s observations on what he was hearing on his first day on the job, adding, “I want to make sure that we have the thought process in mind because you will do that three miles more, and that’s a lot of distance. Some of its county property but boy, just by doing this one little section, it’s critical because of the effect downtown. We’re going to lose control – that’s what I’m worried about.”
“I think we can do it,” Hicks had commented of completing the project in a timely manner, noting he needed to be “brought up to speed” on all the involved variables as to permitting, specifics and sequencing of the necessary planning and work.
What Hicks was hearing was a council, several members of whom seemed very receptive to the critical input of landscaping and environmental professionals who have cited a permitted plan that appears to allow the replacement of most, if not all vegetation along what could become an ironically named segment of the Shenandoah Greenway Trail; and others more preoccupied with potential cost variables – more money for bigger rocks, less money for fewer rocks – or seeing the apparently misguided project completed on schedule.
Discussion led to the idea of forming a town official-citizen-coalition committee to further explore the creek situation. However, whether that committee’s creation would come with or without a permit extension application wasn’t clear. Though the formation of a committee without adding the time necessary – beyond a December 31 project deadline – for it to form and have any impact on the project would seem a futile endeavor.
As for the special meeting actions, as stated above, three – two public hearings and approval of a supporting resolution – revolved around finalizing assumption of the United Bank loan to pay off the FRPD construction project debt service in the amount of $8.483 million ($8,483,001.15 to be exact). The several-week delay in finalizing the terms of the loan added a question on where November’s interest payment over the negotiation period including November and December, would be placed.
Responding to a question – should we continue calling him Interim Town Manager or Town Manager Transition Team leader? – Matt Tederick said that the Town had not been assessed with November’s interest as monthly payments transitioned from interest-only about $21,000 to principal and interest payment of just over $50,000 per month as the EDA and Warren County stopped covering the debt service previously held by the EDA.
But hey, what’s another thirty-thousand dollars thrown into the mix of the $400,000 in the interest the EDA has already paid on the project it believes the Town is also responsible for reimbursing it for?
The work session concluded with a discussion of how council should proceed with meetings in the wake of Phase 3 COVID-19 pandemic impacts. Valley Health employee and Councilman Jacob Meza described “higher case counts – much worse than it was in March” in pushing toward more virtual meetings.
Mayor Tewalt suggested having the second December and final council meeting of the year, in the larger Warren County Government Center meeting room as had been occurring prior to Monday, and as the county board continues to meet with social distancing guidelines in place for staff and the public. Then as the year turns and more information on the pandemic and vaccine distribution becomes available, decide on a future course for 2021 after the newly elected council and mayor are seated in January.
“I don’t want those public hearings canceled,” Mayor Tewalt said.
Councilman Holloway, who will replace Tewalt as mayor in January, said moving toward virtual meetings immediately wouldn’t cancel the public hearings. Of course, it would limit direct public input to council. Councilwoman Lori Cockrell wondered whether utilizing the larger WCGC room with social distancing restrictions in place would provide a safe middle ground.
A final consensus seemed to be to follow Tewalt and Cockrell’s notion of a final live meeting of 2020 at the WCGC, with the public or staff overflow, kept out of the main meeting room until it was their turn to speak to a specific agenda item.
See all these meeting and work session discussions, and meet new Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks, in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Emergency Services Chief Mabie ruled in fair and stable condition after medical situation during presentation to board of supervisors
After appearing early in Tuesday morning’s Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting to be officially recognized as his approaching mandated-by-age retirement arrives at the end of the calendar year, the County’s first Fire & Rescue Chief Richard Mabie returned to the podium to address the need for an across-departmental upgrade to the County’s emergency services and law enforcement radio system.
With Sheriff Mark Butler out of the room, Mabie took the lead in presenting an overview of the recommended system upgrade through the Motorola Company. But Mabie soon appeared to be struggling and as staff came to his assistance, the emergency services chief said, “I’m okay” though that appeared to be debatable. As Chief Mabie was led back to a seat Board Chairman Walt Mabe recessed the meeting for 10 minutes as the chief was attended to.
When the meeting reconvened, County Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico, who had been one of the first to the chief’s side, took over the presentation, aided by the Sheriff’s Office Major Driskill. And after the myriad operational and cost dynamics were explained in detail by county staff and Motorola representatives, the board unanimously approved the approximately million-dollar upgrade to replace emergency services radio communications equipment reaching end of life stages after approaching a decade of use.
In prefacing her motion to approve the purchase, Board Vice-Chair Cheryl Cullers pointed out that the final $1,000,809 price tag on the variety of necessary equipment replacements including in house, as well as on the road, cross-departmental and cross-jurisdictional enabled equipment was down from an originally estimated cost of $2,728,520. She lauded staff in all involved departments for their work in finding options to reduce the total cost.
However, one of those staff, Chief Mabie, wasn’t present to hear approval of the million-dollar funding expenditure he had reminded the supervisors during their expression of appreciation for his 25 years of service to the county, he was there to lobby them one last time for to facilitate optimum emergency service operations to the community.
Following the supervisors adjournment to a multi-topic Closed Session at 12:02 p.m., we contacted the Emergency Services Office and eventually Fire Marshal Maiatico for an update on Chief Mabie’s condition. Maiatico told Royal Examiner that the chief had experienced a medical issue as he addressed the supervisors, had been transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, evaluated and was listed in fair and stable condition.
Maiatico noted that Mabie had been out the previous day due to being “under the weather” but had felt the presentation on the emergency communications radio equipment important enough to appear in support of Tuesday. Maiatico noted that the chief had tested negative for COVID-19 and appeared to have had a blood pressure issue related to a pre-existing condition.
Royal Examiner wishes Chief Mabie a speedy recovery – and a long and relaxing retirement, though the chief told the board somewhat emotionally during acknowledgement of his service and pending retirement, “This is really nice – I don’t want to go. I love you guys,” Mabie said turning toward staff present behind him, “I’m going to miss coming to work every day.
“I’ll find something to do – I may volunteer,” he added drawing some laughter, and then rousing applause from staff, which rose to their feet to bid the chief farewell.
EDA in Focus
R-MA, County officials react to EDA ‘landing’ Silent Falcon UAS Technologies in Warren County
The Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren (FRWCEDA) is excited to welcome Silent Falcon, UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Technologies to Warren County and the Front Royal/Warren County Airport.
Silent Falcon is a UAS Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) drone builder that specializes in aerial data collection and analysis for a variety of applications. At their Warren County location, they will design, fabricate and build their drones using advanced carbon fiber materials. They typically build 1-3 aircraft per month. This new location will also be their maintenance repair and flight training facility.
Silent Falcon has a fleet of 10+ drones that they deploy to remote locations to fly and capture data with their pilots. They also hire pilots with full aviation ratings for manned aircraft. Silent Falcon provides firefighting and security services in which a live feed from the tracking sensors is provided to law/fire officials.
Their software team, using data collected from the drones and their proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software, they create data visualization pages and reports for their customers. Their most popular product is their PCI+ (Pavement Condition Index) report and pavement management program (PMP) which is required by FAA regulations for airport pavement management. They can scan an airport in a short period of time and produce a report in just a few hours.
Silent Falcon will also utilize their cutting edge, technologically advanced aircraft in a partnership with the Randolph Macon Academy (RMA) in Front Royal to train their students in the UAV program. This will provide RMA students the opportunity to learn about and work with the latest UAV technology. “To say we are “excited” about this announcement doesn’t quite capture what we are all truly feeling. This partnership with Silent Falcon strikes at the very core of our mission at the Unmanned Systems Lab at Randolph Macon Academy”, said Brian Kelly, Director of the Unmanned Systems Lab at RMA.
“As a signature offering in our pre-professional pathway’s initiative the R-MA drone program provides students with the tools and real-life experience needed to leverage the potential of unmanned technology in whatever career field they choose. Much of what we are doing is out of the classroom learning — applying drones and drone collected data to solving real-world problems. In this environment students take part in real projects from planning through execution and experience first-hand how “actionable” drone data is applied to many of today’s community management, business, environmental and economic challenges”, Kelly added. The partnership will also benefit the company due to the workforce talent pipeline that RMA offers through their well-developed UAV curricula.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors and Staff played a crucial role in successfully competing for this project. They worked with the EDA and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to structure a state and local incentive package that is entirely performance based. “The efforts of all the team members have made things happen to build an additional industry in our community. We wish Silent Falcon well and we all are looking forward to their expansion and future successes.” added Walt Mabe, Chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Delores Oates added, “It is my privilege to welcome Silent Falcon to our community. Their investment in Warren County to provide higher paying jobs focused on emerging technologies is a positive step toward our goal of building a community where we can live, play and work! Our County Staff, EDA and EDA Executive Director, Doug Parsons have done a tremendous job partnering with Silent Falcon to achieve this win for Warren County!”
“The Airport Commission is enthusiastic and excited about the UAS capabilities and services that Silent Falcon is bringing to Front Royal/Warren County Regional Airport.”, said Kenneth Roko, Chair of the Airport Commission. “We offer our support to help Silent Falcon pursue its business and R+D interests and their ongoing collaboration with Randolph-Macon Academy. As a Commission, we welcome the increased visibility of the Airport as one of many valuable assets to attract industry, tourism and economic opportunities to Warren County. We thank Grant Bishop, CEO of Silent Falcon and his company for selecting KFRR (our airport code). We also thank the Virginia Commonwealth, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Randolph-Macon Academy and the Warren County Economic Development Authority for supporting and enabling this important addition to our community.”
“I’d like to thank the BOS and Staff at the Warren County Government for their hard work and collaboration on this project. There were several departments involved, including the General Services Division, Public Works, the Administration and Legal teams and the Front Royal/Warren County Airport Commission. We also want to thank our partners at VEDP for bringing us this great opportunity and giving us the chance to compete for this investment.”, said Doug Parsons, Executive Director of the FRWCEDA. “This project shows that collaboration is the key to success in attracting jobs and tax revenue. We look forward to working with Silent Falcon and RMA going forward to ensure they are as successful as possible in their endeavors”.
For more information about this exciting new business, please contact Doug Parsons at 540-635-2182 or dparsons@wceda.com.
Local Government
Is Town backing off Happy Creek bank work compromise? Save Happy Creek Coalition calls for immediate citizen pushback to Town Council
Greetings and a Call to Action from the Save Happy Creek Coalition. We wish there were no need for our existence, but apparently, the Town Council is backpedaling on its sensible conclusions of November 23:
- To apply for a project extension from the relevant state permitting agencies,
- To develop a new community-friendly plan for the segment of Happy Creek between Prospect and South Streets,
- To consult with Front Royal’s Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (as per Town Code Section 156-3),
- To involve local expertise and YOU, Front Royal’s concerned citizens in developing that plan.
It is critical that YOU contact your Town Council members before they meet on Monday evening, December 7. Please insist on a proper construction plan in accordance with Virginia state standards and best practices for stream restoration. Council emails can be found at www.frontroyalva.com/381/Council-Members or you can leave a message with the Clerk of Council at 540-635-8007.
Also, local residents only can sign a new Save Happy Creek Coalition petition HERE.
According to a recent media report Vice Mayor Sealock states, “We went through the data, with what they gave us, and the (installation of) riprap will go on as scheduled.”
As currently planned, this project will require many tons of stone, costing YOU, the taxpayer $100-250K. This project will benefit no one but the quarry from which the stone is purchased.
Riprap is to be applied along the banks up to 15 feet in height. In some places, riprap is a good solution, but not along the entire 1300 feet of streambank, and 15 feet is overkill. As we’ve repeatedly stated, “channelizing” a stream simply turns it into a drainage pipe, accelerating and increasing the volume of water downstream while eliminating environmental benefits to wildlife, fish, and humans, to say nothing of buildings and businesses downstream.
According to our inventory, 161 trees at four inches or more were cut by both the initial contractor and the town crew, in violation of the Town’s commitment to cut only smaller trees. Thousands of expensive tons of riprap will not be required if tree stumps are left in place and allowed to regenerate. However, on December 2, the Town Manager told the Warren/Frederick County Report that stumps will be removed.
You can watch the November 23 Town Council meeting at here. And thank YOU for speaking out on behalf of YOUR Happy Creek.
The Save Happy Creek Coalition is: Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, Front Royal/Warren County Appalachian Trail Community, Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, Izaak Walton League, Shenandoah Riverkeeper, and Sustainability Matters – and our affiliate, the Garden Club of Warren County
EDA in Focus
Former EDA Board members Biggs, Sealock say no sexual harassment settlement with Jennifer McDonald ever existed
(Editor/writer’s note: In Part 2 of our coverage of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s testimony at a conference call meeting of creditors at her first Bankruptcy hearing we pick up with further exploration of her claim of a $6.5 million settlement and debt to her by the EDA Board of Directors from an alleged 2015 out-of-court Voluntary Settlement Agreement regarding a sexual harassment claim by the then EDA executive director against her board. We believe the claim relates to a post-McDonald resignation social media-circulated document which indicated McDonald was made sexually uncomfortable by initial dealings with a potential EDA business property client. Our recollection of that document’s content was that despite her expressed discomfort, the EDA board allegedly sent her back to the property alone to meet with the client at which time some sort of sexually tinged encounter was claimed to have occurred.)
We ended our first story following EDA lead civil case attorney Cullen Seltzer’s explanation to the creditors meeting that after investigating McDonald’s claim of a sexual harassment settlement agreement with the former EDA board, the EDA’s civil case counsel was of the opinion no such agreement exists.
Following reference to a series of Fifth Amendment pleas in response to questions about that settlement it was noted, “McDonald did respond to an earlier question as to who had negotiated the Voluntary Settlement Agreement with her, citing then-EDA Board Chair Patricia Wines (deceased) and then-Treasurer William “Billy” Biggs.
We first contacted the lone surviving EDA Board of Directors member McDonald cited as negotiating the 2015 Voluntary Settlement Agreement, nearly three-decade EDA Board member and long-time Board Treasurer William “Billy” Biggs. Though dealing with the aftermath of a stroke he suffered in July 2013, Biggs remained on the EDA board for over five more years, eventually leaving for age-related health issues in October 2018.
So, does he recall that alleged sexual harassment negotiation resulting in the EDA board, on his and Wines’ recommendation, awarding McDonald a $6.5 million out-of-court settlement there is no known finalized legal documentation of?
“It’s pathetic. It makes me mad as hell – there’s no truth to it at all,” Biggs began gathering a head of indignant steam. “And she’s relying on a dead person and someone, me, who had a stroke to corroborate her story – it really burns me up.”
Asked if his stroke may have affected his memory of the alleged negotiation and resultant $6.5-million Voluntary Settlement Agreement, as the former EDA executive director and her counsel might eventually try to assert in court, Biggs replied with emphasis, “I remember it NOT happening!!!
Rather than his perceptions after his stroke, Biggs lamented one example of them years earlier. “You know, Roger, we’ve talked about this, I helped her get that job. I can’t believe I misjudged her like that. But what finally started getting to me was the lies, all the lies – I called her a liar at a (EDA) meeting. And when she started talking about all the money she won gambling, what was it, three years in a row – $600,000 here, $400,000 there, another what, $500,000? Nobody does that,” Biggs concluded of such a gambler’s continued run of luck against odds stacked in the “house’s” favor.
“You know the number of people’s lives she’s affected? – The whole community, not to mention the poor sheriff (then-Sheriff Daniel McEathron) and his family,” Biggs observed of the ripple effect of McDonald’s alleged embezzlement and misdirection of EDA, County and Town assets to her own and others’ benefit. McEathron is believed to have committed suicide not long after retiring after having been implicated as a partner in McDonald’s DaBoyz LLC real estate company allegedly used to move EDA land assets as part of the embezzlement conspiracy at the root of the EDA civil litigation.
In fact, that ripple effect was a topic of conversation at the December 1 Warren County Board of Supervisors work session when $2.8 million in legal fees on EDA civil litigation was mentioned as part of a Strategic Agenda Action Item of reducing the County’s legal fees in the future. Those are county taxpayer dollars paying those legal bills seeking to recover lost EDA assets from McDonald real estate and cash assets. And that ripple effect legal expense has snowballed to include defense of the EDA against the Town’s civil claim against it. And town side ripples, in addition to its EDA civil suit costs, may eventually include operational and debt service costs from the town council’s plan to create a second, independent EDA that will be solely supported by Town taxpayer dollars.
Speaking of the Town of Front Royal, current Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock was a member of the EDA Board of Directors in 2015 when McDonald alleges the sexual harassment claim was negotiated by Biggs and Wines, but approved one would assume, by the entire EDA Board of Directors.
Did he recall signing off on a Voluntary Settlement Agreement payoff of $6.5 million to the then EDA executive director, we asked Sealock.
“I don’t know anything about it – it didn’t happen. I don’t know anyone that knows anything about it. I was flabbergasted she even said it. You’d need the entire board to approve something like that,” Sealock replied, adding, “It reminds me of that time I, the entire (EDA) board had to parade down to the courthouse to say that closed session document she produced in court approving her sale of a piece of property with our signatures on it … was a forgery.”
Now it appears both former and current EDA Board of Directors members, as well as the current EDA’s civil litigation counsel, believe a second document referenced by the former EDA executive director to be a forgery.
Two questions seem particularly pertinent with an online bankruptcy hearing looming mid-month:
- will that most recent document regarding the alleged 2015 Voluntary Settlement Agreement ever be introduced as evidence in a courtroom? and:
- will the EDA’s contention the sexual harassment settlement agreement McDonald referenced as an outstanding $6.5-million debt to her is a lie, and any documentation in support of it a forgery, have any impact on the bankruptcy judge’s rulings on motions, particularly the EDA’s motions, for exceptions to McDonald’s bankruptcy filing?
Stay tuned as the only EDA financial scandal court proceeding currently in motion, continues online December 16 from a Harrisonburg Bankruptcy Courtroom.
King Cartoons
