Cash Bail Policies are Under Fresh Scrutiny
States can’t figure out what to do about cash bail.
The system — in which an arrested suspect pays cash to avoid sitting in jail until their court date and gets the money back when they appear — is deeply entrenched in the nation’s history as a way to ensure defendants return to face justice.
But cash bail is undergoing a reckoning as policymakers debate its disproportionate effects on underserved communities and people with low incomes who sometimes can’t afford bail — as well as just how much the system truly keeps the public safe.
This year, some states such as Illinois and jurisdictions such as Los Angeles County in California and Cuyahoga County in Ohio scaled back their bail systems, even eliminating cash bail entirely for low-level offenses in some cases.
While Virginia studies cash bail alternatives, local prosecutors and judges increasingly take reform into their own hands
Policymakers in other places, meanwhile, are moving in the opposite direction.
Republican lawmakers in at least 14 states — including Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin — introduced about 20 bills this year aimed at increasing the number of non-bailable offenses and either encouraging or requiring judges to consider defendants’ criminal records when setting bail, according to analysis by The Associated Press.
And in New York state, where changes to curtail the use of bail took effect in 2020, lawmakers have made several rounds of rollbacks amid concerns about rising crime rates.
Some bail policy advocates argue that these changes may contribute to racial and socioeconomic discrimination by relying on one’s ability to post bail and undermine the idea that those accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
“There’s no single answer to effective bail reform,” Meghan Guevara, executive partner with the Pretrial Justice Institute, a criminal justice advocacy group, told Stateline.
Measures to increase the use of cash bail or to include certain factors in assessing bail eligibility saw varying levels of success. In Wisconsin, voters approved a state constitutional amendment in April allowing judges to consider factors such as a defendant’s past convictions and the need to protect the public from bodily harm in “violent crime” cases.
Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation in July that requires judges who are setting bail to first consider factors such as a suspect’s flight risk, potential danger to others, past convictions for violent crimes, and previous failures to appear in court.
In Indiana, lawmakers in April passed their first swipe at Senate Joint Resolution 1, which would amend language in the state’s constitution and enable judges to deny bail to those they consider a “substantial risk.” The bill must pass again in 2025 before appearing on the ballot in 2026.
In Georgia, lawmakers considered legislation that sought to impose cash or property bail for dozens of additional crimes, including misdemeanors. It failed due to disagreements between the House and Senate, but Republican state Rep. Houston Gaines, who sponsored the measure in the House, expects the bill to pass in the next legislative session.
Gaines, in an emailed statement, said: “Eliminating cash bail has been a disaster in places it’s been tried — even New York has reversed course on some of its radical policies. We can’t afford to create a revolving door of criminals who don’t show up for court and victimize other individuals.”
Political backlash and rollbacks
Between 2017 and 2019, a bipartisan movement for changes to bail systems gained momentum at both the local and state levels. Some states, such as New Mexico, New Jersey and Kentucky, sharply curtailed their cash bail systems by almost entirely eliminating cash bail, expanding release programs and moving toward risk-based assessments to determine pretrial release.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic strained crowded jails and detention centers, and agencies eased bail systems to reduce exposure.
Between 2019 and 2020, homicide rates increased 30% — one of the largest year-over-year increases on record, according to data released by the FBI and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Homicide gun deaths also surged 35% in 2020, the largest year-over-year increase recorded in more than 25 years. Despite these increases, the overall violent crime rate in the country did not increase during the pandemic, according to federal crime surveys.
In California and New York, policymakers rolled back their pre-pandemic changes to cash bail.
“Fears about public safety are in many ways greatly overblown and misplaced,” said Sharlyn Grace, a senior policy adviser at the law office of the Cook County Public Defender in Illinois. “It is exceedingly rare for someone who’s released pretrial to be arrested and accused of a new offense that involves violence against another person.”
A report released by the New York City Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice in 2021 found that about 95% of individuals arrested and released between January and September 2020 were not rearrested while awaiting trial, and there was very little difference in rearrest rates before and after bail reform in the state.
New York had passed a sweeping overhaul in 2019, largely ending the use of money bail for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies, with a focus on imposing the “least restrictive” release conditions. The state’s bail law has undergone multiple rounds of revisions since then, primarily driven by calls from Republicans to amend or completely reverse the law.
In early 2020, New York expanded bail options, particularly in cases involving harm to a person or property. In 2022, the state further broadened the definition of “harm” and clarified factors judges must consider, such as criminal history, when setting release conditions.
This year, negotiations over additional changes led to the removal of the requirement for the “least restrictive” release, a proposal announced by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul last spring.
Some state Democrats and criminal justice advocacy groups have strongly criticized these changes, arguing that the most recent revisions represent a rollback in progress.
“These rollbacks have had a serious effect on our pretrial population, and we’re still seeing the same kinds of wealth-based and racial inequities that were the drivers of bail reform in the first instance,” said Jullian Harris-Calvin, the director of the Greater Justice New York program under the Vera Institute of Justice, a national nonprofit criminal justice advocacy group.
Money bail remains prohibited for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies in New York, with some exceptions related to rearrested individuals.
In 2018, then-California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, signed Senate Bill 10 into law, which would have made the Golden State the first to end the use of cash bail for all detained suspects awaiting trials. The American Bail Coalition, a nonprofit trade association representing the bail industry, pushed back hard, organizing Californians Against the Reckless Bail Scheme to lead a repeal effort through a veto referendum.
Voters repealed the measure in 2020. Some who opposed the law said the proposed risk assessment tool — which generally measures factors such as flight risk, public safety risk and criminal history — could potentially cause more harm than good, said Allie Preston, a senior policy analyst for criminal justice reform with the left-leaning policy institute Center for American Progress. Some bail policy advocates say using risk assessment tools in the pretrial process may contribute to more racial and socioeconomic inequities.
Jeff Clayton, the executive director of the American Bail Coalition, said in an interview that risk-based assessments are problematic because “there’s no scientific way to predict pretrial risk in terms of a particular defendant.” Clayton added that setting a bail amount offers more flexibility, which may be beneficial in some cases.
“The question is, can we engineer the alternate system better than the existing system of monetary bonds, posting bonds and staying in jail that’s existed throughout history?” Clayton said. “There’s reasons to suggest that we can’t do a better job.”
Although statewide change to California’s bail system failed, a few jurisdictions in the state have introduced other changes to their bail systems. Santa Clara County and the city of San Francisco both use risk assessment tools and offer other services to help those released pretrial return for their court dates and address needs, such as transportation.
The Los Angeles County Superior Court implemented a zero cash bail system in October. Under the new bail protocols, those charged with nonviolent or less serious crimes will be detained before arraignment only if a judge determines they present a threat to the community or a potential flight risk instead of whether they are capable of posting bail. In cases of violent and serious felonies, however, the bail system remains intact.
“[Los Angeles County’s new] bail policy is a really important step towards promoting safety and justice and away from a system where the rich are able to buy their freedom and the poor languish in jail,” said Claire Simonich, the associate director of Vera California, an initiative under the Vera Institute of Justice.
Some residents, county officials, and members of law enforcement say the new policy will compromise law enforcement’s ability to address crime. And at least a dozen municipalities in Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit in September to block the new system from taking effect.
More legislative efforts
Lawmakers in some states have pushed for further changes in their legislative sessions.
Connecticut state Rep. Steven Stafstrom, a Democrat, said the problem in his state stems from an outdated constitutional provision that limits the state’s ability to deny bail, primarily reserving bail for capital offenses. But the state abolished the death penalty more than a decade ago. Since capital offenses no longer exist in Connecticut, there are limited legal grounds for holding people pretrial, especially if they have the financial means to post bail.
“We really need to first repeal that provision out of the state constitution and then move much more towards a risk-based system that takes into account someone’s risk and likelihood to flee as opposed to simply their ability to pay,” Stafstrom said in an interview with Stateline.
In Minnesota, a bill introduced by Democrats this year would limit the use of cash bail by the courts for misdemeanor offenses.
In Cuyahoga County, Ohio, where Cleveland is located, informal changes to the court’s culture and practices have reduced the number of people required to pay cash bail, according to The Marshall Project, a news outlet focused on criminal justice. The state supreme court also made changes in 2020 and 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people jailed before trial. Last year, voters passed a measure that requires judges to consider certain factors when setting bail, including public safety.
The adoption of alternative approaches, such as pretrial risk assessments, is gaining ground across the country. Some two dozen different risk assessment tools are in use in at least 26 states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Stateline is a sister publication of The Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
by Amanda Hernandez, Virginia Mercury
Virginia War Memorial Announces Winners of 2023 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
An eighth-grade student from Henrico County and a high school junior from Fairfax County were the first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2023 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 67th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 10 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The winner in the middle school category is David Contreras, an 8th grade homeschooled student who lives in Henrico. His teacher is his mother, Rachel Contreras.
The winner in the high school category is Mia Ramos, a 11th grade student at W. T. Woodson High School in Fairfax. Her teacher is Ashley Kipperman.
The annual competition was open to middle and high school-age students residing in Virginia and enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled. The essay topic for the 2023 competition was “A Virginian Who Served in the Military During the Korean War Era Who Inspires Me.”
Both contest winners were invited to Richmond accompanied by their parents, guardians and teachers where they read their essays aloud as part of the Veterans Day Ceremony on stage in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial. The students were personally congratulated by and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears; Major General James W. Ring, Adjutant General of Virginia; Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Daniel Gade; and Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle.
The students also received prize packages donated by McDonald’s Restaurants of Richmond and Hampton Roads and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.
“We are pleased to join Lieutenant Governor Earle-Sears, Commissioner Gade and all our fellow Virginians in congratulating Mia and David on their winning entries in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2023 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. Congratulations also to all of the students from throughout the Commonwealth that took the time to write essays and submit essays this year,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director.
“Educating our young people and passing on the stories of service and sacrifice of our men and women who served is one of our most important missions here at the Virginia War Memorial. With their inspiring words, both written and presented in person during the Veterans Day Ceremony, these two inspiring students demonstrate the importance of this vital mission.”
The winning essays are posted online on the Virginia War Memorial Foundation website: vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essays.
VSP Investigating Death on JMU Campus
The James Madison University Police Department requested the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office to conduct a death investigation. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 9), a 19-year-old male subject was found deceased in a dormitory on the campus of James Madison University. At this stage of the investigation, the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The investigation remains ongoing.
Bipartisan Bill Seeks to Curtail Social Media Disinformation and Enforce Transparency
WASHINGTON – Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-New Jersey, and Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, on Wednesday, unveiled legislation to combat disinformation on TikTok and other social media platforms that have surged during the war between Israel and Hamas.
“This legislation will require social media companies to release detailed reports of violations to their terms and services and how they’re addressing these violations, which includes using their platforms for terrorist purposes,” Gottheimer told reporters during a press conference call. “It also requires the intelligence community to provide a threat assessment about what’s happening on social media.”
The proposal is called the Stopping Terrorists Online Presence and Holding Accountable Tech Entities Act, or the Stop Hate Act.
Gottheimer said the measure includes a $5 million fine for each day a social media company fails to comply with the requirements of the bill.
Additionally, the lawmakers wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging him to require TikTok to register as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said TikTok fosters hatred, particularly antisemitism.
“We have a growing mountain of evidence that this type of censorship, this type of misinformation, is being propagated on TikTok,” Gallagher said.
Gottheimer said this disinformation is also seen on Al Jazeera, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter, and is fueling the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia in recent weeks.
TikTok is a particular concern among lawmakers because it is highly influential with younger viewers and because it is owned by the Chinese Communist Party.
Many Americans support tech companies intervening to block disinformation, according to a 2023 survey.
Some U.S. jurisdictions have barred TikTok.
China has had an anti-Israel stance since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, according to Gottheimer, and is using TikTok to boost anti-Israel and pro-Hamas videos in the United States.
However, TikTok has said it has been blocking misinformation.
“Since Oct. 7, we've removed over 775,000 videos and closed over 14,000 live streams promoting violence, terrorism, hate speech, misinformation, and other violations of our Community Guidelines in the impacted region,” the platform said last month.
Bacon said he and his colleagues are also asking intelligence agencies to provide summaries of how terrorists are using social media. He said such information could help them “learn and keep improving our policy.”
The Stop Hate Act has the backing of the Anti-Defamation League.
Jonathan Greenblatt, the league’s chief executive officer, said ADL’s Center of Extremism reported 619 antisemitic acts between Oct. 7 and Nov. 6, most of which have been related to the war in Israel. He said in that same period in 2022, there were 166 antisemitic acts reported.
While social media companies have posted about trying to limit extremist content, Greenblatt said their tools and policies are way behind what they should be doing.
“We are not asking for anything special here,” he said. “We’re simply asking for these companies to play by the same rules that every other business in America abides by – to be transparent and have accurate reporting.”
By PARKER LEIPZIG
Capital News Service
The FAFSA Form is Changing. Education Ggroups Want a Release Date
Virginia students and schools are still waiting for the federal government to announce the release date for the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, a form that students must fill out to determine whether they can get federal financial aid for post-high school education.
The U.S. Department of Education announced on March 21 it will roll out the form in December, two months later than its usual Oct. 1 release.
Virginia universities, colleges, and educational organizations said the delay and uncertainty about the exact launch date could delay students’ college applications and make it difficult for institutions to determine how much aid they need to offer.
Over the past three years, the federal government has been redesigning the FAFSA to make it less complex and allow more students to access financial aid.
According to the nonprofit Education Northwest, which has studied strategies to boost FAFSA completion, students who might be eligible for aid have frequently not completed the form due to misconceptions that their parents made too much income or a lack of awareness and information about how financial aid works.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed the FAFSA Simplification Act to streamline the financial aid process for students and families.
“The redesigned FAFSA form is the most ambitious and significant redesign of the federal student aid application and delivery in decades, and will significantly simplify how students, parents, and other educational stakeholders use the FAFSA form starting this year,” the U.S. Department of Education said in a March 27 release.
Among the planned changes, the form will have fewer questions, a simplified process and revised eligibility formulas. In particular, the “estimated family contribution” factor, which estimated how much money a family might be able to pay, will be replaced by the new “student aid index,” which focuses on how much financial help a student might qualify for.
The new form will also provide expanded access to federal Pell Grants, which are awarded to undergraduate students in “exceptional financial need,” by linking eligibility to family size and the federal poverty level.
Research conducted by the Brookings Institution, a think tank that conducts policy research, found the changes could have both positive and negative impacts, both making college more affordable for lower-income students and eliminating the discount students receive when they have siblings enrolled in college.
The institution provides a web tool for applicants to understand how the new form may impact their their eligibility.
Like their counterparts nationally, Virginia schools and education organizations are worried the delays will put scheduling pressures on students, counselors and college administrators.
On Oct. 13, several national education organizations that represent administrators from such states as Virginia, including the American Council on Education and Community Colleges, sent a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urging the federal government to announce the new FAFSA launch date.
“We understand that the Better FAFSA transition is complex, and that many security and other checks must take place before it can go live. We are not requesting that the form be released on an accelerated timeline that compromises any of the work that has to take place,” the groups wrote. “But with less than three months before January 1, the latest date by which the FAFSA can be released under statute, the continued lack of a public release date risks … our members’ ability to do all they can to support a smooth rollout.”
In Virginia, several agencies also spoke positively about the FAFSA changes but worried about delays to the launch date.
“We know that people who attend Virginia’s Community Colleges will appreciate a more streamlined FAFSA experience,” said Laurie Owens, financial aid director for Virginia’s Community Colleges, in a statement. “We are eager to see the improved new FAFSA as soon as possible.”
Some Virginia schools, such as George Mason and the University of Mary Washington, have already made deadline adjustments for students to file financial aid requests.
The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the coordinating body for the state’s colleges and universities, said the delay could especially impact first-generation and low-income students.
“First-time applicants will not have the usual level of support as they begin what to them is a foreign process,” said SCHEV spokesman Bob Spieldenner in a statement. Returning students, he noted, will also have the added burden of “unlearning” an old process.
Others impacted by the delay also include access providers, which help students navigate the application process and must train staff in the new system, and financial aid offices charged with processing applications and creating aid packages.
Spieldenner advised students and parents to begin creating separate federal student aid accounts, as “having this ready in advance can smooth the actual FAFSA filing process.”
The U.S. Department of Education did not immediately respond to questions about the delay.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremonies to be Held November 10 in Richmond and Virginia Beach
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host two Veterans Day Ceremonies this year on Friday, November 10, 2023.
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center (JCVCC) in Virginia Beach and marks the official Grand Opening of Virginia’s newest veterans care center.
The 67th annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The public is invited to join local, state, and federal officials, members of the Joint Leadership Council, Board of Veterans Services, active-duty service members, veterans, and families to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to be seated. There is no charge to attend either ceremony and free parking is available at both events.
Both Veterans Day Ceremonies will be held on Friday, November 10 instead of on November 11 which is officially Veterans Day. This is to avoid conflicts with the Veterans Day Parade in Virginia Beach and the Richmond Marathon which take place on Saturday, November 11 this year.
“Hosting two Veterans Day ceremonies this year – one in Virginia’s capital and one in Hampton Roads – gives the Commonwealth the opportunity to honor and remember our veterans for their service and sacrifices,” said Commissioner Daniel Gade of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “We are especially excited to open the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach to provide affordable, long-term nursing care to veterans in Hampton Roads.”
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be broadcast live from Virginia Beach on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and 6.3 television in Richmond and WTKR-TV CBS 3.1 in Norfolk. Livestreaming is also available on WTVR.com, the CBS 6 News app, or the CBS 6 streaming channels on Roku and Apple TV.
The new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center is located at 2641 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Parking for the care center event will be at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, 2425 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 with shuttle service to JCVCC beginning at 9 a.m. Those needing special accommodations for parking should contact Kathryn Shear at Kathryn.Shear@dvs.virginia.gov or (757) 263-3138.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. There is free parking available on site. The Memorial grounds and exhibit halls will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for visitors. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786-2060.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates four long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Scouting for Food Returns the First Two Saturdays in November
Scouting for Food happens on two consecutive weekends. Saturday, November 4, is Distribution Day when local Scout Troops from the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area and Virginia Headwaters Councils will place reminder door hangers in neighborhoods across the region. Then, November 11 is Collection Day, when the same troops return to community homes to collect food items from generous residents.
All food is donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its network of 400+ community partners. The Scouts kindly request that residents place bags of canned or dry food next to their front doors by 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, for them to pick up.
The most-needed food items by the Food Bank are high-protein, low-sodium, low-sugar, and whole-grain non-perishable foods. Please note that they are not able to accept glass containers.
Scouting for Food is an annual food drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America, embodying the slogan “Do a Good Turn Daily.” Scouts who participate in this drive have the opportunity to earn a special patch by picking up food donations, reporting the weight, and specifying the donation drop-off location.
Since 2012, the Scouts have collected 901,113 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, equivalent to almost 751,000 meals for our neighbors living with food insecurity! Last year’s drive brought in 48,149 pounds of food.
- Who: Local Scout troops will distribute door hangers to homes throughout the area. They will return the following Saturday, November 11, to collect the food items, which will be directed to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its partner food pantries and programs.
- Where: Homes across the Charlottesville, Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Northern Shenandoah Valley regions.
- When: Hangers will be distributed on Saturday, November 4, and Scouts will return to homes on Saturday, November 11, to pick up food items left by front doors.
