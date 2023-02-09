Community Events
Cat Yoga at the Winchester Area SPCA
Come Yoga with adoptable kitties at the Winchester Area SPCA! On Saturdays in February, drop by the WASPCA Adoption Center at 111 Featherbed Lane. Classes start at 12:30PM. You chose the donation.
Yoga instructor Hannah Lewis will lead you through a gentle, accessible, yoga flow that is suitable for all levels of practice for a safe and uplifting experience.
SAR presents Good Citizenship Medal to Korean War veteran
On February 5, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to present a Bronze Good Citizenship Medal to Herb Taylor. The event was held at the White Hall United Methodist Church with members of the SAR and Korean War Veterans present to honor Taylor. He was presented the medal for his lifelong endeavors and was respected by all he met.
Taylor grew up on a farm in Frederick County until he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Military Police in Korea from 1955-1956, after which he returned to his home and learned furniture and cabinet building. He then went into carpentry and eventually attended Virginia Tech to earn a teaching degree. He spent 24 years as a teacher, earning great respect from students and parents. He was responsible for turning many troublesome youths into outstanding, successful adults. He attended church on a regular basis and was instrumental in orchestrating and building additions to the church building.
After retiring, Taylor was a volunteer in the community, working at the Congregational Community Action Program in Winchester to assist in distributing food and needed supplies to the homeless. He further supported Religion On Wheels for Weekday Education to students off campus. As veteran of service in Korea, he donated his Army boots to be used as a mold to produce five pairs of boots representing each branch of service that can be viewed at the Korean War Memorial at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester.
Herb Taylor has spent a lifetime of inspiring those he came in contact with, earning respect and admiration from all. A patriotic American and outstanding member of the community.
Presenting the medal was chapter President Chip Daniel with assistance from Richard Tyler. Other SAR members present in colonial attire included Dale Corey and Kelly Ford. SAR compatriots who are members of the Korean War Veterans were Marshall DeHaven, Lew Ewing, Doug Hall and Raleigh Watson. Additional members of the Korean War Veterans Association present to honor their fellow veteran were Paul Bombardier, Steve Culbert and Robert Shirley.
Noah Thompson & HunterGirl to co-headline the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party, presented by Q102 and participate in the GloFiber Grand Feature Parade
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is excited to announce that 2022 American Idol winner, Noah Thompson, and 2022 American Idol runner-up, HunterGirl, will co-headline the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party, presented by Q102 with Special Guest Ronne Wolford & 50 West on Saturday evening, May 6, 2023 at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Doors open at 7:00 pm, show starts at 8:00 pm. Artists will ride through the GloFiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday afternoon, May 6, starting at 1:30 pm.
Over the years, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Country Music Party has welcomed many notable artists as they launched their careers in the country music industry. 2023 is no different. Noah Thompson and HunterGirl won over hearts and wowed viewers in 2022 as they competed on Season 20 of American Idol, and we look forward to both bringing their high-energy to the Country Music Party stage!
Tickets go on sale for the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party, presented by Q102 at 12:00 Noon today. General admission tickets are $35.00. VIP tickets are $50.00 and include premium parking, special VIP entrance, exclusive VIP bar and Apple Blossom swag. Tickets are available at www.thebloom.com.
Noah Thompson Bio
People pulled for Noah Thompson when the Kentucky-born construction worker couldn’t pull for himself. Some dreams simply seem out of reach when the limitations of growing up in a small town and the responsibilities of a one-year-old named Walker, make superstardom seem distant and meant for someone else. But America believed wholeheartedly in what Thompson couldn’t imagine for himself.
2022 American Idol Season 20 winner embodies the spirit of Country music: overcoming adversity and the odds to achieve widespread acclaim and the hearts of millions. This is more than a CinderNoah story; this is the culmination of an “American (Idol) Dream.”
Before he was performing for 2.5 million television viewers, Thompson was singing for a ragtag crew of a half dozen construction workers framing houses near his hometown of Louisa, KY (population 2,852). They were laborers with checkered pasts and/or limited options, and Thompson was a daily distraction.
“Those boys would have me singing any song they could find on their phones,” said Thompson. “They would push me and push me all the time. It would drive me nuts, but it obviously led to a good outcome.”
Likeable, humble, funny and clearly talented, Thompson was one of their own. One of the guys on the crew, whom Thompson had only known a couple months, decided to do something about it and submitted him for the American Idol auditions in Austin, Texas.
“When he signed me up, it was a big ‘No,’ recalled Thompson, who had never been on a plane prior to the auditions. “I really didn’t want him to do it. I could never really picture myself doing something like that. Being in that environment, surrounded by famous people like Luke Bryan and all them, it didn’t seem realistic to me.
“Where we come from, it’s just such a small town, man. When you see someone make it out of here, it’s kind of like magic made that happened. It’s unrealistic in a way. It doesn’t seem like that can happen for you.”
During his winning season on American Idol judge Luke Bryan summed it up: “You are going to ‘Aw, shucks’ your way to the top.”
And then he did.
Releasing his debut song “One Day Tonight” during the show, the catchy, romantic track immediately shot to No. 1 on iTunes All Genres and Country charts and is still racking up an incredible number of on-demand streams, averaging nearly 1 million per week.
Now, Thompson is taking it all in and finding his footing as he prepares to release new music with 19 Recordings under an exclusive license to BBR Music Group. He’s writing songs and working with some of the most sought-after tunesmiths in Nashville, and he is working with notable producer Jimmy Robbins (Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton).
“From the second you meet Noah, you’re rooting for him,” said Robbins, who has penned 10 No. 1 singles. “Not only is he incredibly talented, but he’s one of the most genuine people I’ve worked with. When he steps up to the mic in the studio, it feels like he’s been doing this for years. I can’t wait to see what’s next for him.”
Bolstered by the American Idol judges’ confidence in his talent and the nation’s overwhelming support, the early fan-favorite’s humble and kind demeanor instantly connected with fans, and when he put his rough-hewn Country vocals on Rihanna’s R&B smash hit “Stay” during the “showstopper round,” the rising star had his ultimate breakout moment.
The natural break in his vocals added a depth of emotion and an authentic ache to the song. “People love that song, and I’m happy people are still loving it,” Thompson said.
And they’re loving it so much so, he released his rendition of “Stay” on July 29, 2022 – the song that changed his trajectory on the show and proved why he deserved to be named the winner of this year’s American Idol.
HunterGirl Bio
A Tennessee native, singer/songwriter HunterGirl has been performing since she was three years old and writing songs since she was nine. In her early teens, she performed at venues across the United States, competed in singing competitions and won the 2014 Texaco Country Showdown. After graduating high school, she moved to Nashville and immediately started playing gigs at Nashville’s most famous venues including Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, Jason Aldean’s Bar, The Listening Room, and HonkyTonk Central, winning songwriting contests such as “Nash Next” and the prestigious “Nashville Songwriter Association International” in her spare time.
Due to having family members who served in the military, HunterGirl holds a deep admiration for our Country’s armed forces and tenaciously works with many veteran organizations, where she uses music therapy to transform veterans’ stories into songs. She’s shared the stage with Country superstars Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Sara Evans and more.
Most recently, she competed on this year’s American Idol, where the “country singer with a bright future” (Hollywood Life) delivered standout performances that Taste of Country called “impressive,” “shining,” “chill-worthy,” and “glowing,” winning the hearts of millions across the country. Praised by Idol judge and Country superstar Luke Bryan as the “new age Miranda Lambert” and his “favorite female Country voice,” “HunterGirl has wowed the Country music community since she stepped foot onto the American Idol stage” (Billboard). “Despite missing out on the win, her crooning vocals and intimate original song, ‘Red Bird,’ has made her one to watch in the Country scene (American Songwriter). Skyrocketing to No. 1 on iTunes All-Genre and Country charts, “the budding Country star” (Taste of Country) performed her heartfelt and deeply personal original track “Red Bird” on Live with Kelly & Ryan and has appeared on Good Morning America. With distinctively and incomparably genuine vocals, unwavering drive, and a heart of gold, HunterGirl is on the fast track to be Country’s next big female artist.
Special Guest, Ronnie Wolford & 50 West Bio
Ronnie Wolford and 50 West have made a name for themselves throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley region since forming in early 2022. With over 100 years of combined musical experience, Ronnie Wolford & 50 West’s collective talent is on full display every time the band takes the stage. The band’s diverse set list ranges from Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Johnny Cash, to Lynyrd Skynyrd, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and more.
Members of the band have opened for Country Music legends including Craig Morgan, Ronnie Milsap, John Anderson, Charlie Daniels, and Confederate Railroad.
- Ronnie Wolford – Front Man & Founding Member, Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar
- Brent Wolford – Lead Guitar, Vocals & Second Generation of Wolford Music
- Logan Garrett – Lead Guitar, Harmonica, Vocals
- Curt Creswell – Drums, Vocals
- Rob (Robo) Wolf – Bass, Vocals
Michael Echaniz Memorial Swing Dance Benefit: Save the date for March 18th
Mark your calendars for an upcoming Swing Dance evening with Yesterday Swing Orchestra which benefits the Michael Echaniz Memorial Fund! The event will be held on March 18, 2023, from 7:00pm to 9:30pm, at New Hope Bible Church.
Michael was not only one of the Jig ‘n’ Jive’s first Swing Kids but a former student of mine at Chelsea Academy. He loved to dance, and I hope that we flock to the floor in honor of a good man and fun-loving kid.
The directors, Victor and Marueen Rohr, of the Yesterday Swing Orchestra are parents of Chelsea Alumni, Galen and Bernadette, who went to school with Michael.
Though the following poster lists ticket prices, truly ANY donation will get you through the door. Bring friends, family, neighbors, and strangers – come dance, enjoy the music, and spread the word!
Gents, don’t forget your fedora and/or bow tie.
Hope to see you there,
Annie Guttierrez
Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio
www.jignjivedance.com
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 10th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, February 10:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Thursday Feb. 16th – “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
@ 6:00 (2D) and 8:50 (3D)
COMING SOON:
- “M3GAN”
- “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- “Creed III”
- “SHAZAM!: Fury Of The Gods”
- “Super Mario Bros.”
Celebrate National Library Lovers’ Month by supporting Samuels Public Library and doubling your library LOVE!
Samuels Public Library annual Day of Giving is set for February 23, 2023, but you can double your impact throughout the month of February thanks to Lewie Moten of Code Jamboree. Moten has committed to matching all Day of Giving donations during the month of February up to $3,500!
“Our staff is always striving to provide both free and convenient access to information and ideas throughout the year. National Library Lovers’ Month gives us another opportunity to elevate new library services and make supporting our community library easy and fun,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “We are grateful to Lewie Moten of Code Jamboree for recognizing the importance of local library services during National Library Lovers’ Month with his generous Day of Giving Matching Grant that will mean every dollar donated in February will go twice as far in bringing exceptional library services and programs to Warren County and Front Royal.”
Lewie Moten moved to Front Royal in 2018 to be closer to his family, and last year opened his national software consulting company, Code Jamboree. An active supporter of the Front Royal and Warren County community, and a lover of libraries himself, Moten said the Day of Giving Matching Gift Sponsorship was a perfect fit. “I loved my community library growing up,” Moten explained.
An early gamer, Moten still has his Atari 400 that he grew up with – although the 410 tape cassette drive is missing. “If you saw the keyboard, you’d clearly see why I occasionally had blisters, and I had to switch turns with my brother to program games. I would go to my community library every week and check out every book I could on programming. I am honored to be able to support Samuels Public Library with a $3500 Day of Giving Matching grant to help them provide the latest resources to our community, and help them motivate others to give during Library Lovers’ Month.”
Make your donation before February 23, 2023 and DOUBLE your impact! DONATE NOW.
You can stay up to date on the Samuels Public Library Day of Giving progress by visiting our website at www.samuelslibrary.net , following us on Facebook facebook.com/samuelspubliclibrary or stopping by your beautiful community library at 330 East Criser Road!
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added nearly 10,000 new books, media and digital resources, patrons checked out more 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and attended 566 in-person and virtual programs, staff answered 17,000 questions, expanded outreach programs into the community, added a memory lab, board game section and more all while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
American Legion Community Band will hold combined concert with Clarke County Community Band on February 28, 2023
The American Legion Community Band will present a Combined Concert with the Clarke County Community Band on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 pm in Melton Gym at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va.
The concert is free, and everyone is welcome.
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, Va, was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area, and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at various concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. The repertoire is versatile and traditional, from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for bands. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek. All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year, with public performances both indoors and out.
