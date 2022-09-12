Catherine Woodfin Foster (1943 – 2022)

Nora Boyle Drinkwater, age 84, of Stephens City, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, September 10th, 2022, surrounded by her family, beloved physician, and friend, accompanied by favorite hymns sung by a cherished caregiver.

Nora was born July 28, 1938, on Owey Island in County Donegal, Ireland, where she spent her childhood. After spending two years in Scotland with her sister, Bridget, she came to New York in 1958 and subsequently moved to Powhatan Plantation in King George, Virginia. Powhatan belonged to Raymond Guest, the United States Ambassador to Ireland. There she met and married renowned Virginia horseman Peter Drinkwater. They started a family. The first of three daughters, Kathleen was born in Fredericksburg. They moved to Rock Hill Farm in Front Royal, where Joan and Lisa were born. In 1967 they bought a farm near Stephens City, which was her home until she passed away.

Nora never forgot her Irish roots, but she also made deep roots in Virginia. She was extremely proud of her daughter’s accomplishments. Including Kathleen winning the Field Hunter Championship of North America three times and the Virginia Field Hunter Championship, Peter also won an honor. Nora was proud of Joan for her accomplishments in her career, starting on the plant floor and moving her way up into management. Joan went to college, taking night classes, all while working full time and raising a family. Lisa had her share of championships at terrier trials. She bred and raised several national champions. Nora was a huge part of Lisa’s success. She whelped countless terriers and helped raise them. She was a fixture ringside at the terrier trials and will be missed by everyone in the terrier community.

Nora was a prolific knitter. When a baby was born in the family, either here or overseas, they would receive a hat and blanket. Her generosity extended to the local community and beyond through her knitted donations. She was also an avid vegetable gardener, enjoyed cooking and canning, being very well known for her Irish soda bread.

Nora was an exceptional lady and made friends wherever she would go. Her loss will be felt by all.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen O’Keefe (Will), Joan Drinkwater (Janie), and Lisa Drinkwater. Her grandchild Ashley Davis (Denver). Her great-grandchildren Saidy Caltrider, Alex Caltrider, and Holden Davis. Her brothers, Joseph Boyle (Greta), William Boyle (Brid), Michael Boyle (Tessie), and Tony Boyle (Brid) in Ireland. Her sister Bridget Ruddy (James) in Ireland and Mary Craig (John) in Scotland. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Drinkwater, her parents Joseph and Mary Boyle, and her brothers, Charlie Boyle (Ann) and Jimmie Boyle (Mae).

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 15th, at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA, from 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 16th, at 11 am. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery with a reception after at Salem Church of the Brethren located at 435 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, VA.

Pall Bearers will be Dan Baumhardt, Alex Caltrider, William “Dickie” Clark, Mark Conner, Denver Davis, and Mark Grim. Honorary Pall Bearer will be Will O’Keefe.

Please consider donating to Blue Ridge Hospice, Stephens City Fire and Rescue, or Faith in Action.