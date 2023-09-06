Caught in Controversy: Aliza Layne’s ‘Beetle in the Hollow Bones’ Faces a Ban at Samuels

Tackling the Debate on Inclusion and Censorship in Youth Literature.

In an increasingly divided society, the arena of books and literature has found itself at the epicenter of controversies surrounding diversity, inclusion, and age appropriateness. The latest in line to bear the brunt of such scrutiny is the young adult graphic novel “Beetle in the Hollow Bones” by Aliza Layne, a Stonewall Honor Book that aims to resonate with readers aged 8 to 12 but has also found an audience among older teens.

The book, aimed at middle graders, centers on a young goblin witch named Beetle, navigating her way through friendship, romance, and supernatural escapades. What has primarily brought the book into the crosshairs of critics is its depiction of a lesbian romance and elements that some detractors label as witchcraft.

Yet, Layne insists that her work is a fantasy adventure that incorporates a lesbian romance in much the same manner as one would find in any novel featuring straight protagonists. Speaking recently in an exclusive interview, she highlighted how her book adheres to standard age-appropriate guidelines set forth by libraries.

“My book is commercially published through Simon & Schuster,” Layne noted, “and my publisher and I worked together to determine what age group was the correct age group for my book, and we decided that it was for kids aged 8 to 12.”

Published through Atheneum Books, one of Simon & Schuster’s imprints, “Beetle in the Hollow Bones” has found its way into libraries nationwide and even internationally, with versions translated into Italian and French. However, some community members and organizations question its placement alongside middle-grade books, sparking a debate about the role of librarians and the importance of inclusion.

Defending the authenticity and importance of her work, Layne emphasized that challenging books like hers could be counterproductive and potentially dangerous. According to her, libraries offer a controlled, safe environment for children to explore themes they might otherwise encounter in less safe ways. “They can always just close the book and walk away if they’re uncomfortable,” she said.

The topic of banning youth literature that delves into LGBTQ+ themes also brings up a larger issue about representation and the challenges that queer youth face. Aliza, in her interview, underscored that, based on state-collected data, LGBTQ+ kids are statistically more likely to experience abuse and suicidal tendencies. For this reason, among others, she advocates for maintaining these kinds of materials within reach of young readers.

While Layne has two sequels forthcoming in the series, her vision for the future is firm. She remains steadfast in her commitment to not tone down her work. Instead, she aims to become “more aggressive” in portraying a range of experiences that young people encounter as they grow up.

The controversy surrounding “Beetle in the Hollow Bones” serves as a broader mirror reflecting societal norms, fears, and biases. It raises vital questions about how we want to prepare our children for the world they will inherit—a world that includes a spectrum of sexual orientations, diverse experiences, and complex issues that can’t simply be closeted away.

