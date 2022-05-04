C&C Family Fun Day is Saturday May 7th, Parade starts at 10 am

We’re back! After a nearly three-year hiatus, the 34th Annual Virginia Wine & Craft Festival will return to Downtown Front Royal on Saturday, May 21st, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Join us for a day filled with fun, entertainment, delicious food and of course…. wine tasting.

Featuring wineries from all over Virginia, the Virginia Wine & Craft Festival is sure to have something for everyone’s taste. We’ll also have a variety of Virginia mead and cider on hand! Artists and crafters from all over the east coast along with local merchants will fill Main and Chester Streets in downtown Front Royal, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood or need. Handmade jewelry, painted wine glasses, charcuterie boards, pottery and ceramics, clothing, original paintings, books and artwork, soaps, candles, and much more.

Not to be outdone by the wineries and crafters, there will be an array of delicious food to choose from. Deciding whether to have funnel cakes, crab cake sandwiches, wings, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day.

Festival goers are encouraged to visit the many unique shops and restaurants along Main Street during the event as well.

The festival gates open at 10am with activities and live entertainment throughout the day. Music fills the air all day during the Virginia Wine and Craft Festival. There will be entertainment for everyone throughout the day at the Gazebo: The Jump Town Band, a high energy dance band specializing classic funk, contemporary blues, R&B, and soul music will perform from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The ultimate cover band Mandatory Fun will keep the afternoon rocking with covers from all your favorite decades between 2:30 – 5:30 pm. Plus, Front Royal’s own Ryan Jewel will be performing live at the Virginia Beer Museum, 3 – 6 pm. You never know what sort of strolling entertainment you might stumble upon along the festival route.

Festival admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate for those who wish to wine taste or purchase glasses or bottles of wine. There is no general admission fee. Advance tickets can be purchased on our website at www.wineandcraftfestival.com or in person at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 201 E. 2nd Street, Front Royal, VA.

Come to Front Royal-Warren County for the Wine & Craft Festival but stay an extra day to enjoy all this beautiful area has to offer. With five golf courses, museums, a theatre and the Skyline Caverns you can certainly relax; Shenandoah River State Park, Shenandoah National Park and the George Washington National Forest offer perfect opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy canoeing, hiking, fishing and camping. So, whether you like to take it easy or stay on the move, Front Royal-Warren County is the perfect destination. Visit www.discoverfrontroyal.com for more information.

Special Thanks to our Presenting Sponsor: Lindsay Chevrolet.

Thanks to our Chamber sponsors: Warren Memorial Hospital, Shotton Design, Noble & Noble Financial Services, 99.3 The Fox, Q102, KISS FM 98.3, Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley, The River 95.3 FM, County of Warren, Front Royal Premier Copiers and Northern Virginia Daily.

The Virginia Wine & Craft Festival is an event of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 540-635-3185, facebook.com/vawineandcraft or visit our website www.wineandcraftfestival.com or follow us on twitter @VAWineCraft.