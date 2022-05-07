Community Events
C&C Family Fun Day Parade 2022
If you missed the 2022 C&C Family Fun Day Parade or want to see it again, sit back and enjoy!
The parade was hosted by Mike McCool, Publisher of the Royal Examiner. Thanks to Mark Williams for operating the video camera.
Enjoy the parade!
Local photographer Bruce Andrew Peters shares so of his images with us below.
Newtown Heritage Festival celebrates 30th anniversary with family focused, fun filled, community gathering
Stephens City’s biggest annual event gets underway Memorial Day weekend.
The Newtown Heritage Festival, Inc. was organized in 1993 to bring the Stephens City community together to awaken and honor the prolific history of the village once known as Newtown. According to the By-Laws of the Newtown Heritage Festival, Inc., the purpose of the annual festival is to provide a forum for the citizens of Stephens City to celebrate, study, and embrace the rich cultural heritage and history of the town for both residents and non-residents alike.
At the request of the Town council, a group of local citizens came together to establish a festival that would celebrate and acknowledge the place of Stephens City in the Shenandoah Valley. Later, under the leadership of Tootie Rinker, first festival president, the volunteer festival committee began to organize a debt free, volunteer and donations driven event. The monies reserved would allow for the organizers to pass on the savings with admission to all indoor and outdoor events—offered free of charge.
The focus would be to erase the town’s perceived historical obscurity as the small hamlet just south of Winchester and recognize Stephens City as the second oldest town in the Shenandoah Valley (est. 1758). The festival theme would feature the late eighteenth century and early nineteenth centuries, when the town, then known as Newtown/Stephensburg, became prosperous as a crossroads village with small scale industries, featuring production of the renowned Newtown Wagon. The Civil War would receive deserved attention as history reflected constant troop movements in the Valley causing the town to change hands thirty-five times, six times in one day alone, but with minimal destruction of private property.
The first festival included craft demonstrations and displays at the Old Stephens City School, Civil War “Living History” encampments near Applegate Antiques (Ritenour-Miller house), self-guided walking tours of the historic district, a festival parade traveling north-south down Main Street, spring fling family fun at the United Methodist Church, an outdoor music concert at both the Old School and Newtown Commons and a carnival at Jamesway Plaza. Four museums with distinct themes were set up on Main Street. Dr. David Powers gave an 18th century interpretation at the Stone House on the south end of town. The old store-front adjoining Mildred Grove’s home displayed old town relics and memorabilia. Old Time Apple Growers Association exhibited the town’s commercial farming industry at the Flower Center. The Turner Ashby chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Mosby Gang, a Civil War history acting troupe highlighted Civil War demonstrations. The festival drew 10,000 people in its first year and continued to draw large crowds going forward.
The committee held a contest among the local schools to design a logo which best represented a freight wagon because of the town’s history as the Newtown Wagon makers. The prize was recognition from the festival organizers and knowing the design would be placed on t-shirts, coffee mugs and other related commemoratives. A male student from Aylor Middle School who won received this recognition and the opportunity to ride in the parade.
According to current and three-time festival president, Tootie Rinker, the committee decided on a paperweight as the first commemorative for $10 because it was universal, and the new logo would fit. “We only ordered 250 and they sold out quickly,” she said. “We later chose a pottery item because the town was also known for its red clay pottery. We produced a red clay pot one year, but it was not popular with attendees. We tried other items but people were enamored with quality pottery. Folks really liked the Granville pottery items which are individually hand-thrown limited edition keepsakes and the committee continued with it from 1997 onward.”
The festival began with local artisans who displayed, quilting, basket weaving, chair caning, barrel-making and lath work at various locations about town. But as the years went on those folks passed away or no longer displayed their craft and the committee could not locate enough artisans to keep it going.
In the first few years, the Committee provided music with church or family bands located in both Newton Commons and the Old School. Later, there was interest in expanding the variety of music and the committee decided to compensate more well-known entertainers. The music venue then was consolidated at the Commons, where most people congregated. The festival acquired a number of extremely popular entertainers who drew large crowds, including Ronnie Dove and Ellen Irlene Mandrell.
Ray Ewing was the Stephens City Mayor from 1994 through 2010. He remembers five significant players then on the festival committee like Tootie Rinker, Betty Wymer, Donna Steward, Mary Alice Barley, and the late Janet Carbaugh. “Betty and Tootie were real sparkplugs for getting things done. Donna headed the parade beginning in 2000 and continues with it today. It was these ladies’ long-term commitment that played a key role in sustaining the success of the festival” Ewing said.
“The festival committee relied heavily on the town staff, especially Mike Kehoe who managed the logistics. The festival would not have succeeded without the full support and involvement of the town. The town’s acquisition of the Old School property and the Commons proved to be quite a boost to the festival, providing important venues for activities and entertainment,” Ewing added.
“One delightful event that sticks in my mind is the Lions Club sponsored Apple Crate derby because my eight-year-old grandson took part in it for a couple of years. He came in second one year and won a trophy. After the race he told me ‘Thanks granddaddy, this is the first trophy I have ever won in my whole life.’ I am certain there are other folks in the community who also hold such fond memories from this local and family friendly festival,” Ewing concluded.
In 1994, A Newtown Festival Handbook was published by the festival to better identify committee responsibilities, meeting dates, entertainment, transportation, and logistics. A fold out brochure was disseminated revealing the full two-day schedule of events, a town map identifying location of parade, museums, information center and parking and shuttle service.
The 1995 festival was the first to experience inclement weather as it rained off and on all day Sunday. However, the 1:30 pm Main Street parade went off without a hitch and the rain failed to dampen crowd enthusiasm. New that year were rides in the Newton Wagon built by Dennis Clem and pulled by tractor down Main Street. Clem’s Garage celebrated their 50th anniversary, sharing a six foot by 8-foot birthday cake with the crowd. The cake required fifteen cases of cake mix, 168 eggs and an unknown amount of frosting. Food options were abundant with local restaurants, churches and civic groups operating booths, food trucks and serving suppers.
1997 provided festival goers with the opportunity to purchase a print of the Stephens City Route 11 Toll House by local artist Chuck Thorn which was sold as a commemorative.
The 1999 festival activities began early Saturday morning with the 5th Apple Crate Derby sponsored by the Lion’s Club featuring homemade carts. The Derby took place on the Locust Street hill adjacent to town hall. Newtown Commons was the two-day site for the antique tractor and auto show. Trinity Lutheran Church served an authentic German style dinner at 11 am and the United Methodist Church served a country chicken dinner in the late afternoon.
The festival included an original Virginia freight wagon owned by Rod Graves of Luray. This wagon closely resembled a Newtown Wagon from the early part of the 19th century and displayed in a shed beside the Stone House Museum. The museum offered free horse drawn wagon tours of the historic district twice on Sunday afternoon. A highlight of the festival was an old-timer’s baseball game showcasing twenty-five former Stephens city High School players from the 1930s, 40s and 50s and occurred at the baseball field next to town hall.
2002 marked the Newtown Festivals 10th anniversary. The festival kicked off Friday night with the Miss Newtown Heritage Pageant. The Stone House Foundation featured an exhibit and presentation on Mudville, a business and residential community located just west of down-town and split by Marlboro Road (Route 631) and the railroad tracks. The Tavern (now the History Center), on the corner of Main and Fairfax Streets, served as the nucleus for the town’s history exhibits. Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue hosted their famous barbecue chicken dinner at noon at the fire hall on Mulberry Street. The festival commemoratives were a hand-thrown limited edition batter bowl as well as a 10th Anniversary cookie jar, both selling for $25. A Sunday Decoration Day memorial service took place at Greenhill Cemetery, a precursor to future services at the brick Veterans Memorial on Main Street, dedicated in 2015.
Under the management of committee member Donna Steward, the 2 pm parade down Main Street continued to wow the crowds with local marching bands, floats, dignitaries, civic groups, automotive entries, firetrucks and military vehicles.
The 2008 festival celebrated the Stephens City, Newtown, Stephensburg 250th anniversary (1758-2008). To launch the historical celebration, Sherando High School, for the first time, had the annual spring concert preform outside of the school building. The school’s concert and symphonic bands held a pre-festival concert under a tent on the Commons lawn for public viewing. Over one hundred teenagers, members of the school’s concert, symphonic and marching bands practiced for one year and eagerly preformed music scores and pop melodies.
The festival had nine museums along Main Street featuring historical exhibits and living history experiences. The highlight of the annual walking tours included an archeological dig at the home of the town’s first settler, Peter Stephens, on the southwest side of Main Street, near Stephens Run.
The Old School had museums, including a classroom with items displayed from that earlier era and the actual teachers who instructed back then. It was immensely popular with former students who could reminisce about school days with their beloved teachers. The artifacts were all from Dennis Clem’s collection.
The Newtown Festival celebrated 20 years in 2012. Business sponsorships and the sale of festival items continued to support the event. This year, a stoneware flowerpot was sold for $25. Saturday afternoon’s parade down Main Street featured a descendant of town founder Peter Stephens, floats, restored freight wagons, fire trucks, sheriff’s vehicles, classic convertibles, and the Sherando Marching Band. A massive fireworks display (the largest ever in Stephens City) climaxed Saturday’s events.
According to Rinker, interest in the Newtown history aspect started to wane around 2015 as attendees desired great food, good music and spectacular fireworks. “But Rick Kriebel has given us a unique way to showcase our prolific history and brought it back to life,” Rinker said.
Rick Kriebel, Stone House Foundation Manager of Collections and Programs, wrote a narrative for a tractor drawn wagon history tour down Main Street. “I focused the tour on the town’s most important places on Main Street. Frontier history, African American history, Great Wagon Road, and the Civil War were top priorities,” Kriebel said. “From there, my next priority was writing in a way that could engage people. You are out in the open air, looking at the places where history took place and because it is geographically bound you can point out where stuff happens.” The 2019 wagon tour was a great success.
The family focused event continued to be a big hit, year after year, with locals, out of towners and entertainers alike. Admission to the festival, concerts and exhibits continued to remain free. “The festival is put on by the town residents for the people of the community,” Rinker said of the all-volunteer event. “It’s a family celebration and we want people to be able to afford it.”
Committee members continue to volunteer their talents to ensure the festival’s success. Adrian O’Conner’s knowledge and music contacts have enhanced our ability to obtain top notch entertainment. “When I took over as president in 2012, I drew upon some from friends in bluegrass music and recognized how eclectic our local talent (Robbie Limon, Souled Out, Springfield Exit, etc.) was,” O’Conner said.
“We had some stumbles along the way — an ill-fated Friday high-school “Battle of the Bands,” for e.g., — but then we hooked up with Souled Out and now we have a true “heritage” gold mine in Heather Butler and the Newtown Music Center. Frankly, I was lucky to see all this fall in place. What serendipity!”
The craft show under Kim Begnaud has expanded to obtain increased vendor participation at the Commons and more varied hand made products. Amy Groah has built relationships with food vendors and knows how to negotiate and arrange to have the best food available at the festival.
“In the 1990s, when we started thinking about the festival, we thought, our town merited the same approach to promoting history as other small towns had. We believe Newtown Festival is one of the best of its type in the entire Valley” O’Connor said. “We do it and continue to do it on a shoestring budget. We try to put in a new and fresh event each year and grow the festival,” O’Conner added.
The 30th Annual Newtown Heritage Festival (May 27-28) begins Friday evening and continues with a day full of activities from 10 am until after dark Saturday, concluding with massive fireworks at 9 pm. For more information, call 540-869-3087.
C&C Family Fun Day is Saturday May 7th, Parade starts at 10 am
The 7th annual C&C Family Fun Day is Saturday, May 7, 2022. It begins with the parade at 10:00 am.
Family Fun Day is a FREE family-friendly, alcohol-free event hosted in Front Royal, Virginia, by C & C Frozen Treats. Family Fun Day is an official 501c3 nonprofit and will be happy to accept your tax-deductible donation to help fund this year’s event.
The annual array of classic cars will dominate portions of the Valley Health parking lot. In the Gazebo area will be the food stands, specialty stands, and games.
If you love and support the community of Front Royal and the surrounding areas, we encourage you to come out and bring your family and friends to enjoy this community-building event with an antique car show, kid’s events, and of course, ICE CREAM! Let’s not forget that Nina will be boiling crawfish! Don’t miss the fun!
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 5th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 5:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Father Stu”
- “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
Empty Bowl Supper brings in approximately $13,000 for House of Hope
Saturday, April 30th, in Front Royal:
Empty Bowl Supper 2022 brought in approximately $13,000 in sales and donations for the House of Hope again this year. The community support and enthusiasm means so much to the men and the program. This year, Honey & Hops Brew Works helped host the event inside their building. At one point there was a line out the door waiting to get in!
Thank you to the following Downtown merchants who made this year special by displaying bowls ahead of time including: Jean’s Jewelers, Turnmeyer Galleries, White Picket Fence, Royal Oaks Computers, I Want Candy, DL Campus Coffee, Inklings, Royal Blends Nutrition, Gourmet Delights, Front Royal Wines, Main Street Geek.
For the seventh year in a row, Passage Creek Rising has donated their talents and their music to the Empty Bowl Supper. This year they helped organize a special guest, Ed McCurdy from the House of Hope. The show was outstanding!
Wonderful work by Arline Link, Explore Art & Clay on the bowls. After Arline throws the bowls, the community is invited to paint the bowls. There were several businesses and community groups that got together this year to paint. Ruby Yoga hosted a painting party with lotus and tree of life themes for example. This event would not be able to happen without Arline’s hard work and dedication!
Thank you to all of the soup donors; the soups were delicious! Soup donors:
- Blue Wing Frog – Vegan Butternut Squash
- The Mill Restaurant – Cream of Broccoli, Beef Vegetable, Chicken Orzo
- The Apple House – Loaded Baked Potato
- Mountain Home – Chestnut Apple Soup
- Manor Line Market – Red Curry Chicken
- Downtown Catering – Potato Leek, Beef Barley
- Daily Grind – Chicken Gnocchi
- Royal Spice – Chicken Storg (chicken, beans, noodles)
- El Maguey – Aztec (rice, chicken, vegetables)
- Try Thai – Tom Yum, Coconut, and Tofu
- Vibrissa Beer – Cajun Corn and Tomato Soup
- PaveMint – Street Corn Chowder
A monumental thank you to our sponsors. Your support is sincerely appreciated.
This year’s 2022 sponsorship lineup:
- Super Sponsor:
- Explore Art & Clay – Arline Link
- Gold Sponsors:
- MayAnne and Joe Biggs
- Sigrid Hepp-Dax
- No Doubt Accounting
- Silver Sponsors:
- Rotary Club of Front Royal
- Rotary Club of Warren County
- Front Royal Dental
- Craig Zunka and JoEllen McNeal
- Bronze Sponsors:
- Jennifer Avery, Realtor – Crum Realty Inc
- Blue Ink Original
- Eric Reploeg, Realtor – RE/MAX Real Estate Connections
- TLC Settlements
- The Auto Care Clinic
- Clear Title, Escrow & Settlements
- Element Risk Management
- Hazard Mill Farms
- Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley
- IN KIND Sponsors:
- Ellen Aders – Aders Insurance/State Farm
- Card My Yard Front Royal
- Finance of America – Blue Ridge donated a Roku TV to be used as a raffle item. House of Hope resident Will helped run this station. Thank you to Vanessa Boies, Mortgage Advisor for making this happen.
Thank you again to our wonderful community of Warren County. We thank you for your support through the Empty Bowl Supper and pledge to keep updates coming on the growth of the House of Hope program.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook as we look to celebrate our success with all! Occasional needs are posted. You just might have that extra microwave we may need for a graduate! Let’s stay connected! facebook.com/HOPEinFrontRoyal
Belle Grove’s ‘Of Ale And History’ Beer Fest back for 27th year
Belle Grove Plantation will host its annual “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The event is in its 27th year and is Virginia’s longest running beer festival. It is also Belle Grove’s most important annual fundraiser that helps support its preservation projects and educational programs.
In 2022, the 50 featured beverages will all be from Virginia breweries and cideries. They include Backroom Brewery (Middletown), Bold Rock Cider (Nellysford), Box Office Brewery (Strasburg), Brothers Craft Brewing (Harrisonburg), Caboose Brewing Company (Vienna), Devils Backbone Brewing Company (Roseland), Old Hill Hard Cider (Timberville), Old Town Cidery (Winchester), Starr Hill Brewery (Charlottesville), Väsen Brewing Company (Richmond), Vibrissa Beer (Front Royal), Winchester Ciderworks (Winchester), and Woodstock Brewhouse (Woodstock).
Winchester blues and rock band, The Sons of Liberty, will be the first musical performers from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Local favorite, the Robbie Limon Band, will perform 1970’s era top 40 hits and deep tracks from 3 to 6 pm. Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson is the entertainment sponsor. iHeart Media stations, Shenandoah Country Q102 and 99.3 The Fox, radio personalities will be at the Beer Fest throughout the day.
The 2022 souvenir glass sponsor is KEE Construction Services Inc. Other major sponsors include First Bank, iHeartMedia, Perry Engineering, iHeartMedia, Carper’s Wood Creations, and Schenck Foods.
Food will be available from Shaffer’s BBQ Palace, 3 Fires Wood-Fired Pizza, Vittles, Classy Caboose, and A-1 Kettle Korn. Local businesses and the Belle Grove Museum Shop will also offer unique gifts and products for sale.
Festival gates will open at 11 am and tastings will be offered from noon until 5:30 pm. Advanced tasting tickets are on sale at www.bellegrove.org until Friday, May 6 at 5:00 p.m. (there are no fees for buying online). Tickets may also be purchased at area Handy Mart locations and the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 1400 South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester (open daily 9 am-5 pm, cash and checks only) and the Belle Grove Museum Shop (open Monday-Saturday, 10 am-4 pm and Sunday 1- 5 pm).
Tasting tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate and includes a commemorative tasting glass and eight beer tastings. Additional tastings may be purchased for $2 after 2 pm. Designated drivers or guests under-21 may buy general admission for $15 and will be given two complimentary non-alcoholic beverages in the Designated Drivers Tent. Admission includes access to all performances, vendors, and Belle Grove’s 1797 Manor House and the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center in the 1918 Barn.
Visitors are welcome to bring chairs and blankets but are asked to leave pets and large backpacks and totes at home. No food or beverages may be brought onto the festival grounds. Photo identification is required for anyone who wishes to do beer tastings. Attendees under 18-years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is a rain or shine event.
“Of Ale and History” takes its name from “mine host was full of ale and history” a line in a 17th century satirical poem by Richard Corbet, the Bishop of Oxford and Norwich, England. Belle Grove Plantation, which was founded in 1783 originally grew wheat, barley, oats, and other grains used in beer. Today Belle Grove is a non-profit, historic house museum on 283 acres that is still farmed today and has panoramic, Shenandoah Valley views. Belle Grove is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in the Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.
Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road south of Middletown, Virginia (exit 302 on I-81). The latest information on the “Of Ale and History” Beer Festival may be found at www.bellegrove.org or www.facebook.com/BelleGrove
34th Annual Virginia Wine & Craft Festival – May 21, 2022
We’re back! After a nearly three-year hiatus, the 34th Annual Virginia Wine & Craft Festival will return to Downtown Front Royal on Saturday, May 21st, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Join us for a day filled with fun, entertainment, delicious food and of course…. wine tasting.
Featuring wineries from all over Virginia, the Virginia Wine & Craft Festival is sure to have something for everyone’s taste. We’ll also have a variety of Virginia mead and cider on hand! Artists and crafters from all over the east coast along with local merchants will fill Main and Chester Streets in downtown Front Royal, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood or need. Handmade jewelry, painted wine glasses, charcuterie boards, pottery and ceramics, clothing, original paintings, books and artwork, soaps, candles, and much more.
Not to be outdone by the wineries and crafters, there will be an array of delicious food to choose from. Deciding whether to have funnel cakes, crab cake sandwiches, wings, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day.
Festival goers are encouraged to visit the many unique shops and restaurants along Main Street during the event as well.
The festival gates open at 10am with activities and live entertainment throughout the day. Music fills the air all day during the Virginia Wine and Craft Festival. There will be entertainment for everyone throughout the day at the Gazebo: The Jump Town Band, a high energy dance band specializing classic funk, contemporary blues, R&B, and soul music will perform from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The ultimate cover band Mandatory Fun will keep the afternoon rocking with covers from all your favorite decades between 2:30 – 5:30 pm. Plus, Front Royal’s own Ryan Jewel will be performing live at the Virginia Beer Museum, 3 – 6 pm. You never know what sort of strolling entertainment you might stumble upon along the festival route.
Festival admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate for those who wish to wine taste or purchase glasses or bottles of wine. There is no general admission fee. Advance tickets can be purchased on our website at www.wineandcraftfestival.com or in person at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 201 E. 2nd Street, Front Royal, VA.
Come to Front Royal-Warren County for the Wine & Craft Festival but stay an extra day to enjoy all this beautiful area has to offer. With five golf courses, museums, a theatre and the Skyline Caverns you can certainly relax; Shenandoah River State Park, Shenandoah National Park and the George Washington National Forest offer perfect opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy canoeing, hiking, fishing and camping. So, whether you like to take it easy or stay on the move, Front Royal-Warren County is the perfect destination. Visit www.discoverfrontroyal.com for more information.
Special Thanks to our Presenting Sponsor: Lindsay Chevrolet.
Thanks to our Chamber sponsors: Warren Memorial Hospital, Shotton Design, Noble & Noble Financial Services, 99.3 The Fox, Q102, KISS FM 98.3, Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley, The River 95.3 FM, County of Warren, Front Royal Premier Copiers and Northern Virginia Daily.
The Virginia Wine & Craft Festival is an event of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce.
For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 540-635-3185, facebook.com/vawineandcraft or visit our website www.wineandcraftfestival.com or follow us on twitter @VAWineCraft.
