Local News
CCAP will suspend operations until further not
The Front Royal-Warren County CCAP Board of Directors took a vote on March 24, 2020, on the status of CCAP food operations. The board approved a process for a temporary suspension of CCAP services due to the virus crisis. CCAP is faced with a decline in volunteer availability due to underlying health risks and others who have an increased level of discomfort about coming into work. They have exposure to clients, to a long food supply chain of boxes and cans and other potential hazards due to the intensity of this crisis work. The board decision is focused on the safety and health and stress levels of their volunteers and the concerns of their families.
CCAP will suspend operations effective Thursday, March 26. Offices will be closed on that date till further notice. The board will consider other options to keep food moving but will not take up the re-opening of CCAP until safety and health criteria are back to normal.
Other options are being discussed with county officials. CCAP is in the early stages of defining other options for the county to keep food moving to those who need help. As CCAP and other non-profit food operations begin to close, the hope is that they can create a central, safe location for “drive-by” food pickup for those eligible for CCAP or other food pantry services.
This would keep traffic down and limit trips for food pickups in the county. It would provide a safer environment for clients and volunteers. Keep in mind this is an idea in the early stages of being tested for feasibility and effectiveness. It will take time to develop such a big idea and will require the assistance of many people in the community. For now, they hope that an alternative can be found and that their food operations can start up again in the near future.
When CCAP does resume operations, they will need to rebuild their food inventories and plan for a very robust period of food distribution to their clients, including a new inventory of fresh foods.
CCAP appreciates the support they have received for the last 41 years. CCAP intends to get back in service as soon as they can and will still need your help to get through this year. When they do get back to work, they will need more volunteers. CCAP needs to start now to build the next generation of CCAP volunteers. If CCAP fails to get dedicated volunteers the risk of more closures will stay with us into the future. This is one risk that CCAP can solve and volunteers are needed to join to get ready for the future. Those who are interested in becoming a CCAP volunteer and enjoy the work of helping others need only to call CCAP at 540-631-1382 or send an email to OURCCAP@gmail.com.
Remember, the CCAP team is working hard to get back in service as soon as possible and safe for all.
Local News
Governor Northam directs postponement of elective surgeries
~ Order will preserve medical beds and personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response ~
On March 25, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA directed all hospitals to stop performing elective surgeries or procedures to help conserve supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The public health emergency order does not apply to any procedure if the delay would cause harm to a patient. The order also does not apply to outpatient visits in hospital-based clinics, family planning services, or emergency needs.
Earlier this week, Governor Northam recommended that hospitals postpone any elective surgeries, and many have already done so.
“Hospitals and medical facilities in Virginia and around the country are in desperate need of additional masks, gowns, gloves, and other personal protective equipment,” said Governor Northam. “While we work to increase our supply, it makes sense to decrease the demand for that equipment where we can. Postponing elective surgeries allows us to divert more PPE to the medical staff who are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak so we can better protect the men and men on the front lines of this public health emergency, fighting to keep us all safe.”
Licensed inpatient and outpatient surgical hospitals, free-standing endoscopy centers, physicians’ offices, and dental, orthodontic, and endodontic offices may perform any procedure or surgery that if delayed or canceled would result in the patient’s condition worsening. Outpatient surgical hospitals are encouraged to work with local inpatient hospitals to assist with surge capacity needs. The full text of Order of Public Health Emergency Two is available here.
Virginia received its first shipment of PPE from the national stockpile this week and the state has made its second request. The Governor continues to call for a nationally-led response for acquiring and distributing PPE so that states are not competing against each other, the federal government, and even other countries for the equipment, causing higher prices in the private sector.
Last week, Governor Northam issued Executive Order Fifty-Two that lifts Virginia’s certificate of public need restrictions, allowing hospitals and nursing homes to increase their bed capacity as needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Northam has ordered many non-essential businesses to close for 30 days and told Virginians to stay home except for necessary trips out, so as to increase social distancing and slow the spread of the virus.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – March 25, 2020
Each day Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Local News
Resources to help Front Royal and Warren County Businesses
The Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (FRWCEDA) is offering the following resources to businesses that need assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.
Professor Jim Wolfe, Associate Professor at George Mason University (GMU), has offered to work with businesses to assist them with the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Relief Loan Assistance Program and other resources to help companies during this challenging time. Mr. Wolfe can also help businesses and entrepreneurs with business plans, strategy, and other crucial assistance, and can meet with companies virtually to practice social distancing during the crisis.
Jim Wolfe is a business consultant, entrepreneur and attorney specializing in new venture creation. Currently, he serves as the Entrepreneur in Residence and an Associate Professor of Management at the George Mason University School of Business. At GMU, Jim teaches a course on entrepreneurship, management, and strategy. He brings more than 30 years of experience in entrepreneurship and a widely diverse range of industries such as technology, software, banking, hotels, defense research, and agribusiness. His areas of expertise include:
• Financial planning, budgeting, and cash flow
• Crisis management and crisis communications
• General business questions on organization, use of directors, and advisors
• Strategic marketing and new business development
• General discussions of SBA loan programs and disaster recovery
Those interested in working with Mr. Wolfe can contact him at jwolfe7@gmu.edu or by phone at 703-220-9231.
Businesses should also be aware of the resources offered by award-winning Christine Kriz, Director, of the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Ms. Kriz has a wealth of experience in working with small businesses and the SBA loan programs, including the Disaster Relief Loan Assistance Program, and was the 2019 SBDC Director of the Year in Virginia! She can be reached at www.lfsbdc.org or 540-868-7094. The SBDC offers a full range of services to entrepreneurs and small businesses and is an excellent resource during this crisis and in better times.
If small businesses would like assistance completing the SBA application and they are already an LFSBDC client they can email ckriz@lfcc.edu If they have not worked with LFSBDC before, they need to complete a registration form at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=counsel¢er=46070&subloc=0
Other resources are also available to assist businesses during these challenging times. Virginia Community Capital has microloans starting at $50,000. Their website is: https://www.vacommunitycapital.org/lending/small-business-lending/
Virginia Small Business Finance Authority offers microloans as well, and their website is: https://www.sbsd.virginia.gov/virginia-small-business-financing-authority/
For further information, either contact these resources directly or Doug Parsons at dparsons@wceda.com or by phone, 540-635-2182.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – March 24, 2020
Each day Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Local News
A letter to the citizens of Warren County and the Town of Front Royal
From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:
The County and Town have received several inquiries from the public asking how they are prepared for this crisis. The County can only be as prepared as its citizens are, and the country has not experienced an emergency like this in decades. There is currently no approved vaccine or medication to treat the Coronavirus, and everyone must do their civic duty to limit the spread of this highly infectious disease. The simplest of things, like staying home if you are sick, maintaining social distancing, washing your hands, and cleaning commonly touched surfaces will have a huge impact on limiting the spread the virus.
Both the County and Town governments are as prepared as they can be, given the present circumstances, to weather this storm. At present, both government centers are operational, but closed to the public, in order to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus. All essential services remain fully operational, and first responders are accordingly prepared.
Many of you are concerned and simply want to know if you have the virus or not. While this is a valid and real concern, please realize that the County currently does not have the resources to test everyone. In order for this three-fold testing process to work, there need to be test kits (swabs), a viral transport media (special sample mailing container), and testing reagents at the State and private labs in order to derive test results. If any of these three components are out of stock in the national supply chain, the medical system will be unable to produce test results. While the production of these supplies continues to improve daily, it cannot keep pace with the spread of the virus. This is a nationwide supply chain issue, and is being addressed at the highest levels of our government.
In the coming days, it is likely the County or Town will see its first confirmed COVID-19 case. With this, it is absolutely imperative that everyone does their part, as discussed above. During this time, citizens are urged not to overwhelm the local medical system. There is a great team of medical providers at the local Valley Health offices and Warren Memorial Hospital, as well as local independent physicians. They are all prepared to provide the highest quality of care during this crisis. However, as good as they are, their resources are limited. Please call a Primary Care Physician if you are sick, to include having COVID-19 symptoms, and reserve the Emergency Room for only the most critically sick and injured patients. This will be a great help in enabling emergency care providers to assist those most in need in a timely and effective manner.
The Virginia Department of Health (Lord Fairfax Health District) has a local call center for general questions regarding COVID-19: (540) 771-3992. The call center is staffed by Health District nurses, and its hours of operation are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. This call center gives residents the option of speaking with a local nurse for general questions instead of calling 1-877-ASK-VDH3 (1-877-275-8343). As always, if you are experiencing a true medical emergency, call 911 or report to the closest hospital’s emergency room for emergent treatment.
In the coming weeks, many residents may begin to experience cabin fever, and it is healthy to get outside and talk to neighbors, provided proper social distancing is ensured. The County’s local parks and trails are still open and provide a great opportunity to exercise and get some fresh air. Additionally, citizens can all help each other by only purchasing what they need for the near-term. This will increase the opportunity for everyone to be able to get the minimum essential supplies they need to get by. Residents are also encouraged to support local businesses and the local economy by continuing to utilize the expanded carry-out and delivery options provided by restaurants in the community.
Everyone needs to be physically and mentally prepared for this situation to continue through the end of summer. While not an official government release, a recent Columbia University research study indicates that if Virginians adhere to some control measures, the effects of the virus will peak in mid-June and taper off by August, though other studies indicate the timeline may be longer. This is what the President and Governor are talking about when they reference “flattening the curve”.
This is a rapidly changing situation, and the most current information is available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. Please consult www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia. You can also visit the Warren County website https://www.warrencountyva.net/coronaviruslatest- information for the latest local COVID-19 information, as well as Like the County of Warren, VA Facebook page.
Thank you all for what you are doing to keep Warren County residents healthy – economically, mentally, physically, and spiritually. Let’s take care of each other and weather this storm together.
Local News
What cancer patients, their families and caregivers need to know about COVID-19 from the American Cancer Society
Our daily lives have changed due to the new coronavirus disease, called COVID-19, but the mission of the American Cancer Society to fight cancer never stops. Coronavirus is worrisome for our entire community and especially for cancer patients and their families. While the news about this outbreak is changing daily, even hourly, knowing some basic facts about what can and cannot be done to prevent getting sick can be very empowering. The American Cancer Society is providing information about corona virus and its potential impact on cancer patients at www.cancer.org. Here is a synopsis of what you will find there. For the complete article, click here.
In addition, the American Cancer Society’s NCIC (National Cancer information Center) is available 24/7 with trained cancer specialists to provide support, information and resources to cancer patients and their loved ones at 1-800-227-2345.
Cancer patients are among those at high risk of serious illness from an infection because their immune systems are often weakened by cancer and its treatments. Usually the risk is temporary. Cancer patients who finished treatment a few years ago or longer have immune systems that have most likely recovered, but each person is different. It’s important that all cancer patients and survivors, whether currently in treatment or not, talk with a doctor who understands their situation and medical history.
It’s also important that patients and their caregivers take precautions to lower their risk of getting COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has specific recommendations for people at risk for serious illness, including COVID-19 infection.
Health officials are recommending people stay at home as much as possible, including working and schooling from home to slow the spread of the virus.
“We’re headed for a time when there will be significant disruptions in the care of patients with cancer,” says Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for the American Cancer Society. “For some it may be as straightforward as a delay in having elective surgery. For others it may be delaying preventive care or adjuvant chemotherapy that’s meant to keep cancer from returning.” You may need to reschedule appointments, including screenings.
Lichtenfeld says cancer care teams are going to do to the best they can to deliver care to those most in need. However, even in those circumstances, it won’t be life as usual. “It will require patience on everyone’s part as we go through this pandemic,” Lichtenfeld adds. “It is important to maintain contact with your cancer care team to determine the best course of action for you. This may involve non-urgent follow up visits or talking to your care team virtually and not physically going to the clinic. So, it’s important to know who to call to reach your cancer care team to find out how to proceed.” Lichtenfeld adds, “These circumstances will take months to resolve, and even then, we will continue to have changes in the way cancer patients receive their treatment.”
While the news about this outbreak is changing daily, even hourly, knowing some basic facts about what can and cannot be done to prevent getting sick can be very empowering.
How can I protect myself from getting COVID-19?
According to the CDC and WHO:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds because it’s one of the best ways to kill germs on your hands and prevent the spread of germs to others. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth because if you picked up the virus, you could infect yourself by allowing the virus to enter your body.
- Avoid close contact – being within 6 feet – from people who are sick, especially those who are coughing or sneezing.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or sneeze into your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Stay home when you are sick.
The CDC has compiled tips on what people can do to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus and make homes, schools, and workplaces safer, including not shaking hands and avoiding crowds, cruise travel, and non-essential travel.
What else do cancer patients need to know about the coronavirus?
The COVID-19 outbreak is still new, so doctors do not have a lot of specific information on this coronavirus for cancer patients. But they do have a lot of information regarding the risk of infections in general for cancer patients.
Doctors and health officials agree the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus, which is especially important for cancer patients because they are at higher risk for serious illness, if they get infected, particularly patients who are in active chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant patients. That’s because their immune systems are suppressed or eliminated by the treatment.
Call your doctor if you have symptoms of COVID-19, which include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph NNE
Humidity: 91%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 0
63/52°F
71/50°F