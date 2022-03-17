Regional News
CDC releases new COVID-19 community-level tracker as cases decrease across the nation
As lawmakers lift mask mandates across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new COVID-19 community-level tracker that analyzes counties based on new cases, hospital admissions and available hospital beds. Using this data, counties are sorted as either having a low, medium or high COVID-19 community level.
The tracker is part of the CDC’s effort to analyze daily COVID-19 numbers by individual communities. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky explained that this new system is intended to help guide research toward more efficient precautionary measures.
“This framework moves beyond looking just at cases & test positivity to evaluate factors that reflect severity of disease, including hospitalizations & hospital capacity,” she tweeted.
Along with the county-level tracker, the CDC released guidelines for counties depending on their COVID-19 level. For communities with low and medium levels, masks are not mandatory inside, unless an individual is part of an at-risk group. For communities with high levels, masks should continue to be worn indoors in public.
Users are able to search any county in the country and, although over 70% of the U.S. population was reported as having low or medium COVID-19 community levels as of February 25, Director Walensky warned not to get too comfortable without a mask on.
“I do anticipate that this is probably going to be a seasonal virus,” Walensky said in an exclusive interview with NBC News. “I would say put your masks in a drawer, anticipate you may need them again and hope that we don’t.”
She continued by saying that wearing masks may be necessary in order to be “vigilant” in the cold months when other respiratory illnesses like the flu are commonly spread.
Like the majority of the country, Maryland seems to be trending towards cases decreasing over time. The CDC identified Garrett County as the only county in Maryland with a high COVID-19 community level. On March 7, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland has recorded under 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and is experiencing its lowest case rate yet.
The total number of cases in Maryland has decreased by about 98 percent since January 9, on which there were 17,872 cases – the highest number of newly reported cases in a single day in the state this year.
As of March 16, only 332 new cases were reported in Maryland with the majority of these cases coming from younger age groups. Early on in the pandemic, senior citizens accounted for the most infections, but over time this has shifted.
Everyone who gets vaccinated and boosted in Maryland has the chance to win money from a $2 million pot with the lottery initiative, “VaxCash 2.0.” One fully vaccinated Maryland resident will be awarded a cash prize through a lottery drawing every Tuesday until May 3.
As of March 15, there were about 4.5 million fully vaccinated individuals in Maryland. An estimated 4.7 million people have received at least their first vaccination of two.
Governor Hogan has used the initiative as a way to motivate state residents into staying up to date with all COVID-19 safety measures.
“We continue to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the virus and to be eligible for tomorrow’s $50,000 drawing of our Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion,” he tweeted.
For more information about all state COVID-19 protocols visit: https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/faqs/#faqVP.
Regional News
Soaring gas prices push Maryland drivers to alter travel, spending decisions
BALTIMORE – Hunter Williams stopped at a BP gas station in south Baltimore this week to add a little bit more to the tank. Normally, Williams, in town from Ohio to visit his daughter, would spend $40 and have a nearly full tank.
But not this time. With prices at near records, Williams was more cautious and opted for $20 worth of fuel. He only got four gallons.
Williams is like a lot of motorists these days. He said he finds himself making tougher financial decisions now and driving less.
“You know, I can’t take a routine run to the grocery store anymore like that just because of gas prices, ” he said. “Now I’ve got to do Instacart,” a service that picks up groceries and delivers them to purchasers’ homes.
Gas prices in Maryland have risen to near record highs. The average price of gas in the state has increased by 65 cents in the past 30 days, according to AAA, from $3.56 for regular gas to the current average of $4.21.
Drivers interviewed by Capital News Service said those costs are forcing them to make tough decisions about how they spend their money, from travel to fuel purchases to recreation.
The good news is the state’s motorists are expected to get some immediate help beginning Friday. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is expected then to sign into law a 30-day moratorium on the state’s 37-cent gas tax. The law goes into effect immediately with his signature, so motorists should see a same-day reduction in fuel prices, if gas station owners pass the savings onto drivers.
Russell Geist said he is feeling the pinch of higher fuel prices in his personal life and in his business.
Geist owns Metropolitan Landscaping Management Inc., where he needs gas for the company’s work trucks and gas-powered equipment in use every day.
Higher gas prices, Geist said, have made an already difficult situation worse.
“I work for residents who are already being squeezed by all of this inflation,” he said, “and I have to inflate my prices as well, because it costs me more to do business.”
Plus, Geist said, the equipment he uses requires fuel that is
Gas prices have been rising since January as relations between Russia, a major global source of crude oil, and Ukraine became unstable.
However, prices spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Between the weeks of Feb. 28 and March 7, U.S. gas prices rose by 13%, according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and between March 7 and March 14 prices shot up again by another 5%, the agency’s data shows.
Still, as Linda Ramirez pumped $15 worth of gas into her car in Bethesda, she said it was worth higher prices to help Ukraine.
“I believe it’s a good idea, because they’re helping Ukraine as it’s suffering,” Ramirez, 22, said, “But … (the government) should always look out for us as well.”
Geist also said increased gas prices are worth it to support Ukraine, but he said the government could still do more to help lower costs.
“I don’t think we’re totally utilizing all the ways we can help to keep the prices down,” he said.
Williams said there’s not much he can do to reduce his fuel burden because of his location.
“My job, everything is 10 to 15 minutes away,” he said. “So, I was like, man, that takes a toll on a man.”
By JOE RYAN
Capital News Service
Regional News
Maryland legislators’ gas tax holiday awaits governor’s signature
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday is expected to sign into law
an emergency bill, passed unanimously by the Senate and House of Delegates just Thursday, suspending the state’s gas tax, allowing immediate relief from soaring gas prices for motorists.
The bill, which would stop the state’s nearly 37-cent fuel tax for a month, would go into effect immediately with the governor’s signature.
The moratorium would be one of the first to go into effect in the nation. Georgia lawmakers also passed a bill Thursday to suspend its gas tax. At least 17 states are considering similar legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The bill moved through both chambers after lawmakers on both sides of the aisle attempted to amend it to make the tax suspension longer.
Legislators argued that the tax moratorium should be extended to 90 days, but the amendment was defeated in both chambers.
Republican lawmakers in the Senate argued for an amendment to suspend the state’s automatic gas tax increase. A 2013 law mandates the automatic increase of gas taxes based on inflation. That amendment was also defeated.
Now, drivers across the state will wait and see how much of an effect the law has on prices at the pump.
Maryland drivers were paying an average of $4.21 for a gallon of gas on Thursday, down slightly from the day before.
Earlier this week, consumer advocates and tax experts sounded off on whether the moratorium would lead to decreased costs for drivers.
Lobbyists for gas stations and fuel providers cautioned that people should temper expectations about the impact of the gas tax holiday, and that drivers should not expect an immediate 37-cent drop.
Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute, said consumers might not be able to tell if they are seeing the benefit of the tax holiday as initial price drops drive up demand, further increasing costs.
It will not be possible to tell if gas stations are pocketing some of the tax break, Gleckman said in an interview with Capital News Service, as prices continue to change quickly.
Hogan, a Republican, said the state would work to ensure that gas station owners are not running away with some of the tax relief intended for drivers.
“We’ve discussed that with the legislature to make sure that doesn’t happen and we’re gonna press all the providers to make sure there are actions that we take,” Hogan said at a press conference earlier this week. “Every time we have an emergency situation, we’re making sure there’s not price gouging.”
By STEPHEN NEUKAM
Capital News Service
Crime/Court
After failing to admit guilt or show remorse, convicted murderer of Fauquier-based Zen Buddhist Monk Mogu sentenced to serve 20 years
In the Warrenton Courthouse on Monday, March 14, 2022, Wong Yong Jung, 63, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 10 suspended, for the 2008 murder of Fauquier-based Zen Buddhist Monk Mogu, whose given name was Du Chil Park. Jung, an acquaintance and former business partner of Monk Mogu, had been a person of interest in the June 24, 2008, stabbing death of the monk from early in the investigation spearheaded by Fauquier County law enforcement and the FBI. And while having been interviewed by 2010, in Las Vegas while jailed on unrelated charges, Jung was not arrested for the murder until November 2020. After about three hours of deliberation a jury convicted Jung of Second Degree Murder on September 30, 2021.
The second-degree level murder conviction came as a result of a perceived lack of premeditation on Jung’s part. At trial Jung admitted to having come to Mogu’s residence June 23, 2008, to ask for help in paying off a gambling debt. Testimony indicated that he brought alcohol with him, believing if he could get the monk to drink with him Mogu would be more susceptible to agreeing to help him pay off a substantial gambling debt. Former associates of the monk present at the trial noted that testimony of an interviewing agent indicated that Jung admitted to the nickname “Coma” due to a propensity to blackout from the overconsumption of alcohol. Jung claimed to have awoken the next morning on the monk’s couch, to find his host stabbed to death in his bed with no memory what had happened.
Monday’s sentencing brought a long-sought sense of closure to Temple associates of Mogu, including two with ties to Front Royal and Warren County to whom we spoke the following day, Glenda Mikulak and Albert Stapf.
“I came back to Virginia for the sentencing and as I was traveling my mind traveled back to our happy memories of Monk Mogu, how kind he was and his special gift for healing. I looked at old photos and relived memories. I think of him often – a very special monk with amazing gifts of healing whose life was cut too short,” Mikulak told us. “I was thinking also of how Monk was tortured as a political prisoner in Korea and how he rejected that pain and used it as motivation to relieve pain in others; only to be subjected to it again in his violent death.”
Mikulak testified at the sentencing hearing on impacts to his temple associates of his death, and his loss to those he healed, not only spiritually, but physically as well. “I spoke of my deep friendship with Monk and how he helped my son Glenn, myself and friends with his amazing healing techniques. I also told of the trauma of having to clean up the murder scene where a dear friend had been brutally stabbed to death while sleeping. I tried to stay calm and deliberate in my testimony, looking occasionally at his killer, so I was told later.”
We asked about Jung’s appearance and testimony at the sentencing hearing.
“Yung’s statement to the court was a long rambling message predicated on the idea that somehow the FBI had arrested him in error as his name was spelled incorrectly. He asserted this many times, referencing another Korean man in the Atlanta jail also being extradited to Virginia with only a single letter separating their names. But the convicted killer was the one that woke up to the dead body at the temple,” she noted.
“There was a particular animosity towards FBI Agent Song, Yung implying that he tricked him into saying some incriminating things. He actually said he wanted Song arrested for his part in his conviction.
“He also said nothing that showed any remorse for the murder of his so-called friend. To me he seemed sociopathic as if his friendship with Monk was transactional and only for his benefit, in this case money.
“Yung also appears to have an addictive personality, drinking, gambling to the point of detriment. And he was violent to former girlfriends and a wife,” Mikulak noted of the now-convicted murderer’s background. “And then ‘Coma’ as he was nicknamed for his excessive drinking blackouts, spoke of the Monk talking about the attainment of the afterlife, seeming to imply a positive aspect to Monk’s death despite its circumstance, which I found odd.
“I am glad that he is getting 30 years, even with the 10 suspended. At last justice: ‘The devil went down to Georgia’,” Mikulak observed with a musical reference to Jung’s post-murder return to his outside of Atlanta residence. – “However, The FBI and Fauquier County Law Enforcement got their man. We are very grateful to them 14 years later.”
The Monk’s history
Information released by Fauquier authorities in the wake of his 2008 murder indicated Park came to America in 1998 and established the Jungtosa Zen Buddhist Temple in the Springfield area of Fairfax County, moving the temple to Marshall in March of 2004 and continuing his healing work in acupuncture and moxibustion, the latter also “an oriental medicine therapy”.
Park was born in Kyong Ju, South Korea around 1951-52, Fauquier authorities also noted that “in the 1970’s/80’s Park was an activist against former Korean military governments. He was imprisoned in 1974 for hiding an activist on the run and then became a Monk in 1978” and “operated a small temple in Chung Noung, a part of Seoul, where he treated poor people with acupuncture and moxibustion.”
Mikulak and Stapf said that rather than his death, Monk Mogu should be remembered for his life and his healing work, noting he often travelled to the Front Royal area to treat children and adults, some with serious physical disabilities. “His Mantra was always ‘to help alleviate pain for all sentient beings’,” Mikulak reminded us of a life devoted to the healing of others.
Regional News
Hours after Zelenskyy asks Congress for more help, Biden sends additional weapons
WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday sternly addressed a joint session of Congress, asking for additional military help.
Hours after the historic remarks, President Joe Biden announced a new $800 million military aid package that will supply the Ukrainian armed forces with hundreds of anti-aircraft systems, and thousands of anti-armor weapons, as well as small arms, ammunition, body armor and helmets. The package brings total U.S. aid to Ukraine since January to $2 billion.
Later in the day, Biden told reporters in unscripted comments that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “is a war criminal.”
In his formal remarks, Biden said “The world is united in our support for Ukraine and our determination to make (Russian President Vladimir) Putin pay a very heavy price.”
“We are going to continue to have (Ukraine’s) backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival,” the president said. “Together, with our allies and partners, we will keep up the pressure on Putin’s crumbling economy – isolating him on the global stage. That’s our goal.”
In a virtual 18-minute speech from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Zelenskyy appealed to the American memory of the Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11 attacks and expressed his gratitude for the United State’s support thus far.
“Today, the Ukrainian people are not only defending Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said. “We are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future.”
At the beginning and conclusion of the Ukrainian leader’s speech, he was greeted by bipartisan standing ovations and cheers from lawmakers.
While the additional aid will assist Ukraine in its fight, Biden has maintained that the implementation of a NATO no-fly zone – a concession Zelenskyy asked Congress for in his speech – is out of the question.
“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people,” Zelenskyy said. “Is this a lot to ask for to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people?”
Zelenskyy challenged the members of Congress to take additional actions until Russian aggression ceases.
He proposed sanctions on all Russian politicians still in office and the closure of all American ports to Russian goods. He called on every American company to leave the Russian market, saying that it is “flooded with our blood.”
Without naming the organizations, Zelenskyy said the world institutions charged with preventing war do not work and have failed in their missions.
He proposed a new organization, called “U24,” with the goal of stopping all conflicts immediately and providing all the necessary assistance – including weapons and humanitarian aid – within 24 hours.
Halfway through the address, Zelenskyy played a video for Congress. The interlude depicted graphic images of air strikes and wounded Ukrainian civilivians, including an infant child.
Accompanied by classical violin music, the video also showed a mass grave being filled with the corpses of civilians in body bags.
After the video, Zelenskyy addressed Congress in English. “I am almost 45-years-old,” he said. “Today, my age stopped when the hearts of more than 100 children stopped beating.”
Lawmakers were moved by the address and said they were determined to do all the United States could do.
“(Zelenskyy’s) message was clear, we need staying power to isolate Russia and Mr. Putin,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said during an interview on MSNBC. “What we need to do is make sure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs in order to defend itself, particularly the skys.”
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mechanicsville, thanked Zelenskyy for his vision of security and peace.
Hoyer said in a statement that he looks forward to the day that the Ukrainian president may stand in the Capitol in person and “receive the gratitude of the American people for defending global democracy on its front lines in its hour of peril.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, called his speech “powerful and heart-wrenching” in a statement.
“It reinforced our sympathy, our outrage, and our resolve,” McConnell said.
But the GOP leader went on to criticize the Biden administration for what he said was a slow response to Russian escalation.
In his final sentences, Zelenskyy applauded Biden for his leadership, adding: “Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”
By RYAN WHITE and ASHKAN MOTAMEDI
Capital News Service
Regional News
The war in Ukraine: Questions and answers
WASHINGTON – It’s been three weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, causing countless deaths and widespread destruction and generating the greatest refugee flow in Europe since World War II.
Russia’s unprovoked attack unified Europe and NATO and prompted unprecedented sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy and forcing Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
Here are some questions and answers about the conflict.
When did the war start?
On the morning of Feb. 24, while the United Nations Security Council was holding an emergency session, Russian President Vladimir Putin released a pre-recorded video announcing a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
He had declared war without saying the words. Artillery barrages and airstrikes rained on Ukraine as Russian soldiers and equipment began to move across the border from the north, east and south.
Russia had been assembling forces on the Ukrainian border since early December 2021.
But this is only the latest and most drastic escalation in a conflict, overlooked by most of the world, that has been ongoing since 2014.
In the early months of that year, the Ukrainian people ousted then-President Victor Yanukovych after he unilaterally decided to create closer ties with Russia instead of signing a treaty with the
European Union that the parliament had overwhelmingly supported.
Yanukovych fled Ukraine during what is called the Maidan Revolution. Russia viewed the revolution as an illegal coup and took the opportunity to annex the Crimean Peninsula and start a proxy war in the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces of Ukraine.
The fighting in the two provinces between the Ukrainian Army and Russian-backed separatists came to be known as the Donbas War, a relatively low-level conflict that nevertheless has resulted in the deaths of an estimated 14,000 people.
What is Russia and Ukraine’s history?
Ukraine and Russia have a long, intertwined history. Many Ukrainian families have blood relatives in Russia and vice versa. The two peoples share religious beliefs and cultural traditions.
Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, was the founding seat of Kievan Rus’ from the 9th to the 13th century – the predecessor of the Russian tsarist empire.
In its later history, Ukraine was alternately part of the Russian Empire, an independent country and then part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
Ukraine declared itself an independent country in August of 1991. The Soviet Union collapsed in December of that same year. The Russian Federation, the successor to the Soviet Union, has viewed Ukraine as within its sphere of influence ever since.
What is NATO?
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a political and military alliance among 30 European and North American countries.
It was founded in 1949 to counter the expanding influence of the Soviet Union after the end of World War II. After the fall of the USSR, former Warsaw Pact states such as Poland and Hungary joined NATO, thus shrinking the Russian sphere of influence.
Article 5 of the NATO treaty states that an attack on one member country is to be treated as an attack on every member country, binding every signatory to come to the defense of the attacked. This includes responses ranging from conventional military forces up to the use of nuclear weapons.
President Joe Biden has promised to “defend every inch” of NATO territory should Russia expand the scope of the conflict. He has also repeatedly stated that neither the United States nor NATO will send soldiers to fight on Ukraine’s behalf.
Three NATO members – the United States, the United Kingdom and France – are recognized nuclear weapon states.
Is Ukraine a NATO member state?
Ukraine is not a NATO member state but has been forging stronger ties with the organization since the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea and the beginning of the Donbas War.
United States special forces and military units of other NATO members have trained the Ukrainian Army.
A 2014 poll showed that nearly 50% of the Ukrainian public supported joining NATO. That percentage jumped up to about 69% in a 2020 poll. At the same time, Ukraine’s president began talks with NATO to join the alliance.
The expansion of NATO influence is one of the reasons Putin cited as justification for the invasion of Ukraine.
In the early days of the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked NATO to grant emergency membership to his country. On March 15, he announced Ukraine will no longer seek NATO membership.
However, Zelenskyy on Feb. 28 signed the application for Ukraine to become an European Union member state. An overwhelming majority of EU members voted to advance Ukraine’s application, but full integration into the EU will take some time.
What has been the international response to the invasion?
The international response has largely followed the United States’ lead. According to a March 11 White House statement, over 30 countries have levied sanctions against Russia, including Switzerland, which traditionally maintained neutrality in international conflicts.
Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline, which would have doubled the inflow of Russian gas into the country.
Collectively, the international community cut key Russian banks off from the SWIFT system, preventing those entities from making or receiving international payments.
The United States and other NATO countries have also been providing arms to Ukraine in the form of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons.
Several NATO countries have shown interest in expanding their own military capabilities as they aid Ukraine. Both Germany and Poland have signed deals to buy American F-35 fighter jets and in mid-February the State Department approved a contract for Poland to buy 250 Abrams tanks.
The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to pass a non-binding resolution to condemn Russia’s invasion.
What effects are the sanctions having?
Since the first round of sanctions was imposed, the Russian ruble has severely depreciated in value. One U.S. dollar was worth the equivalent of about 120 rubles as of March 15.
Russia’s stock exchange has remained closed since the start of the invasion.
An International Monetary Fund official said that Russia defaulting on its sovereign debt is no longer “improbable.”
The sanctions target Putin and the oligarchs closest to him. Their assets, like private yacht and condo penthouses, are being seized and they are unable to leave Russia as all Russian planes have been banned from U.S. and EU airspace.
Private companies and athletic organizations have been moving their businesses out of Russia.
The Formula 1 racing championship canceled its Sochi Grand Prix. Numerous global firms, including McDonalds, Exxon, Ford Motor Co., Airbnb, Disney and Ikea, have suspended business in Russia.
What countries support Russia?
Despite the near-universal international condemnation of Russia, a handful of countries have stood behind Russia. Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria all voted against the UN resolution.
Belarus allowed Russian forces to attack Ukraine from its territory.
China has remained on the sidelines of this conflict, walking a tightrope between the United States and Russia. While China has yet to publicly criticize Russia, it has called for hostilities to cease and peace talks to begin.
What is the status of the war?
It has been 20 days since the beginning of the Russian invasion and Ukraine has been holding its own. The Russian advance has stalled in many places, according to U.S. and international military and intelligence officials.
The quick lightning strikes Russian forces attempted in the early days of the war to either seize or destroy key objectives largely failed. The Russians still have not gained air superiority.
The anti-armor and anti-air missiles supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries have been extremely effective.
The exact number of Russian losses is hard to say with any accuracy, as reports vary wildly. The latest estimates from U.S. officials report Russia has lost up to 6,000 soldiers. As of March 16, Kyiv estimates over 13,800 Russian soldiers have been killed. And 430 tanks and 84 planes have been disabled. Little information has been published about Ukrainian losses.
The Russian military has been plagued by logistical, supply and strategic issues, according to western military analysts.
Undamaged Russian tanks have been found abandoned in fields because they ran out of fuel. Russian soldiers have reportedly been begging for food from Ukrainians. A picture of a Russian ration pack showed it had expired in 2015.
The Russians have seemingly changed their strategy from achieving military objectives to attempting to force submission through the general destruction of civilian infrastructure.
Residential neighborhoods, hospitals and utility providers have been targeted with weapons like cluster bombs – a type of munition whose use has been deemed a war crime because of their potential to cause widespread and indiscriminate casualties.
Who is Russia sending to fight?
Before the invasion began, the United States estimated Russia had amassed up to 190,000 soldiers on the Ukrainian border, along with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft defenses and all the necessary logistical support, including fuel and blood for field hospitals.
Since the invasion began, videos of captured Russian soldiers have been surfacing on social media. While unverified, the individual videos do share similar narratives.
The soldiers are often young men who claim to be conscripts. Many say they were told they were on training missions and weren’t told they were being sent to fight in Ukraine. Others say they were told the Ukrainians wanted the Russians to “liberate” them and expected to be welcomed with open arms.
The Russian government previously said there were no conscripts fighting in Ukraine. On March 9, the Kremlin acknowledged there were conscripts in Ukraine.
U.S. officials have recently said that Russia is recruiting mercenaries from countries like Syria and Libya. Estimates range up to 40,000 fighters.
What do Russian citizens think about the war?
Tens of thousands of Russian citizens have been protesting the war since its beginning in every major Russian city and around the world. Citizens, athletes and even a Russian oligarch with close ties to Putin have called for an end to the war.
The protests have been so widespread that Putin felt the need to criminalize repeated protesting and police have been diligently enforcing the law.
Videos of police in full riot gear dragging away protesters have plastered social media feeds. A 77-year-old woman who lived through the siege of Leningrad during the second world war was arrested for protesting the war.
Nearly all independent media in Russia has been shut down and social media such as Facebook and Twitter have been blocked by Russian authorities.
Who is fighting for Ukraine?
The Ukrainian regular Army numbered around 200,000 active personnel in 2016, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies. That made it the second largest army in Europe at the time, with Russia wielding the largest number of conventional forces.
At the time, the Ukrainian Army had been fighting Russian-backed separatists for two years and had undertaken a modernization program to bring its equipment in line with NATO standards by 2020.
An accurate count of the current number of personnel in the Ukrainian armed forces is hard to come by.
In the months leading up to the invasion, thousands of civilians enlisted in the army and even more received training in basic weapons handling. Videos of civilians making Molotov cocktails and home-brewed napalm have surfaced on social media.
In late February, Ukraine announced that males aged 18 to 60 would not be permitted to leave the country as long as martial law remained in effect.
Zelenskyy welcomed foreign nationals to fight for his country. According to Kyiv, over 20,000 personnel have enlisted in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. These numbers have yet to be independently verified.
What are Ukrainian civilians doing?
Apart from those who have taken up arms, many Ukrainian civilians have sought shelter in their home cities.
In 2020, Ukraine had an estimated population of 44 million. On March 15, the International Organization for Migration – a UN agency – said more than 3 million people had fled the conflict to neighboring countries. This number includes foreign nationals living in Ukraine.
The UN Human Rights Office said on March 15 that at least 726 Ukrainian civilians have been confirmed dead and 1,174 have been injured. Other estimates are higher.
What is a NATO no-fly zone?
Zelenskyy asked NATO in early March to impose a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace. Since then it has become a popular talking point for media outlets and politicians.
Biden and other NATO leaders have repeatedly stated that NATO will not implement a no-fly zone, stating that it would cause an escalation in tensions between Russia and the alliance and a direct military confrontation could lead to World War III.
A no-fly zone means the military effectively closes an airspace with the threat of or use of force.
A NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean Russian war planes would not be allowed to fly over Ukraine and thus prevented from conducting air strikes on military and civilian targets.
By RYAN WHITE
Capital News Service
Regional News
Warner on new VA recommendations to realign and modernize VA Health Care
WASHINGTON – On March 15, 2022, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the statement below after the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) published a new report with recommendations to realign and modernize the VA health care system nationwide:
“For years, I’ve pushed to make sure that Virginia’s veterans have access to quality and timely health care that they have earned through years of service to our country. I’m pleased to see the Department of Veterans Affairs issue these critical recommendations as a preliminary but notable step in meeting its obligations under the VA MISSION Act of 2018 – legislation I was proud to support. I look forward to engaging with veterans and communities around Virginia to make sure that these recommendations would live up to their stated aim of effectively meeting the future health care demands of our growing veteran population here in the Commonwealth.”
These recommendations come as a result of a nationwide analysis commissioned by Warner-supported legislation to determine whether health facilities are best aligned to meet the future needs and demands of the veteran population. The Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) report includes the findings of a multi-year, nationwide review that evaluates a number of factors in the VA health care system, including facility quality, and geographic distribution relative to the veteran population.
Among others, the report recommends constructing new VA Medical Centers (VAMC) in Newport News, Norfolk, and Roanoke, as well as relocating certain services to more modern and conveniently located facilities for veterans, and establishing new community-based outpatient clinics in places like Bedford, Mechanicsville, Petersburg, and Chesterfield. These recommendations seek to increase VA capacity, and expand access to a variety of services as needed, including primary care, residential rehabilitation treatment programs, community living centers, outpatient mental health, and outpatient surgical and specialty care services.
Over the next year, the bipartisan, presidentially appointed and congressionally approved AIR Commission will review those recommendations. During this time, stakeholders, veterans, and members of the community will have an opportunity to evaluate the report and submit any feedback to the commission, which will hold public hearings, visit VA facilities, meet with employees and VA partners, and listen to veterans in order to assess the recommendations before submitting them, along with any necessary changes, to President Biden. If the President ultimately signs off on the final recommendations, Congress will have 45 days to reject or accept the entire slate of recommendations.
During his time in the Senate, Sen. Warner has been a strong advocate for improving care for Virginia’s veterans. In 2015, confronted with wait times in Hampton Roads that were three times the national average, Sen. Warner successfully urged the VA to send down a team of experts to address the problem. He also succeeded in getting the Northern Virginia Technology Council to issue a free report detailing how to reduce wait times. Most recently, in October 2020, Sen. Warner successfully saw through the signing of his legislation to expand veterans’ access to mental health services and reduce the alarming rate of veteran suicide. He’s also previously met with senior leadership at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center and Hampton VA Medical Center to discuss wait time reduction at their facilities and suicide prevention efforts.
