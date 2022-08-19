Cecil “Rocky” Byers Shelton (1932 – 2022)

Cecil “Rocky” Byers Shelton, 89, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Birmingham Green Nursing Home in Manassas, Virginia.

A celebration of life service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Cornerstone Chapel, 650 Battlefield Pkwy SE, Leesburg, Virginia.

Mr. Shelton was born on October 9, 1932, in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late Burl and Lesta Shelton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Steele Shelton; two daughters, Susan Sayers and Judith Rue; grandson, Thomas Sikes; brother, Wesley Shelton, and four sisters, Mae, Betty, Lena, and Ada. He was a member of the American Legion and was the owner of CBS Associates Land Surveyor. He was an Avid Gardener and a US Air Force Veteran.

Survivors include his son, Rocke Shelton (Cathy); two daughters, Christine Berkebile and Leslie Stewart (Christopher); son-in-law, Tom Sayers; 15 grandchildren, Gary, Cecilia, Jakob, Cole, Christian, Rose, Angel, Rebecca, Michael, Nathan, Spencer, Stephanie, Allison, Tommy and Jessica, and eleven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.