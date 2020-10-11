Celebrating Columbus Day, day of discovery, Oct. 12

It was 528 years ago, in 1492, Christopher Columbus discovered the new world.

But Columbus remains a mysterious and controversial figure who has been variously described as one of the greatest mariners in history, a visionary genius, a mystic, but also called some not so flattering names.

Columbus’s enterprise to find a westward route to Asia grew out of his practical experience as well as his considerable reading in geographical and theological literature. He settled for a time in Portugal but was unable to enlist support for his project.

He moved to Spain, where, through a combination of good luck and persuasiveness, he gained the support of the Catholic monarchs, Isabel and Fernando.

The widely published report of his voyage of 1492 made Columbus famous throughout Europe and secured for him the title of Admiral of the Ocean Sea and further royal patronage. Columbus, who never abandoned the belief that he had reached Asia, led three more expeditions to the Caribbean.

A great navigator and mariner he was, but Columbus had his shortcomings. Later in his life, he was known as a failed administrator and a naive entrepreneur.

Whatever his greatness and shortcomings were, he remains one of the most daring and successful mariners of all time.