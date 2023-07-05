Celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month: Exploring the health and joyy of outdoor activities

July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and what better way to celebrate than by spending time outdoors, soaking up the beauty of nature? Research has shown a correlation between time spent in green spaces and improved health. So, if you have a park nearby, it’s the perfect opportunity to gather your loved ones and immerse yourself in nature’s wonders.

Outdoor activities offer a wealth of fun and exploration. From wilderness hikes that immerse you in the beauty of nature, to traditional games of tag, red rover, or hide-and-seek that offer a dose of nostalgic fun. Use apps or books to identify birds, trees, and insects, transforming your outing into an exciting educational endeavor. If speed is your thing, strap on some roller skates or inline skates for an adventurous day of rolling through the park. Or engage in a good old game of catch for a fun-filled workout. Of course, the timeless favorite remains – having a picnic surrounded by the serenity of nature.

As you enjoy the great outdoors, safety should remain a priority. Always venture out in groups of two or more to ensure safety in numbers. Inform a responsible person of your plans and whereabouts as a safety measure. If your park escapades extend into the twilight hours, ensure that the paths, courts, or parking lots you’re using are adequately lit.

In this age of technology, it’s easy to forget traditional safety measures. Even though you’re likely to have a cell phone, it’s still a good idea to carry some change for emergency phone calls. Last, but not least, remember to bring along plenty of water. Staying hydrated is key to a healthy, enjoyable time in the park.

National Parks and Recreation Month is a splendid time to rediscover the joys of being outdoors and the health benefits it brings. So, lace up your hiking boots, grab a frisbee, or pack a picnic – your local park awaits!