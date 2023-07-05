Interesting Things to Know
Celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month: Exploring the health and joyy of outdoor activities
July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and what better way to celebrate than by spending time outdoors, soaking up the beauty of nature? Research has shown a correlation between time spent in green spaces and improved health. So, if you have a park nearby, it’s the perfect opportunity to gather your loved ones and immerse yourself in nature’s wonders.
Outdoor activities offer a wealth of fun and exploration. From wilderness hikes that immerse you in the beauty of nature, to traditional games of tag, red rover, or hide-and-seek that offer a dose of nostalgic fun. Use apps or books to identify birds, trees, and insects, transforming your outing into an exciting educational endeavor. If speed is your thing, strap on some roller skates or inline skates for an adventurous day of rolling through the park. Or engage in a good old game of catch for a fun-filled workout. Of course, the timeless favorite remains – having a picnic surrounded by the serenity of nature.
As you enjoy the great outdoors, safety should remain a priority. Always venture out in groups of two or more to ensure safety in numbers. Inform a responsible person of your plans and whereabouts as a safety measure. If your park escapades extend into the twilight hours, ensure that the paths, courts, or parking lots you’re using are adequately lit.
In this age of technology, it’s easy to forget traditional safety measures. Even though you’re likely to have a cell phone, it’s still a good idea to carry some change for emergency phone calls. Last, but not least, remember to bring along plenty of water. Staying hydrated is key to a healthy, enjoyable time in the park.
National Parks and Recreation Month is a splendid time to rediscover the joys of being outdoors and the health benefits it brings. So, lace up your hiking boots, grab a frisbee, or pack a picnic – your local park awaits!
Interesting Things to Know
Reinventing the hot dog: Rastelli’s introduces flat hot dogs
Hot dogs have long been a beloved staple of summer grilling and campfire gatherings. But what if there was a different way to enjoy them? Enter Rastelli’s, a renowned New Jersey restaurant with a unique take on the classic hot dog. They have introduced a flat hot dog shaped like a disk or, some might say, a burger. This innovation has sparked a heated discussion among food enthusiasts, questioning the definition of a hot dog. Let’s explore this novel creation and its impact on the culinary world.
Rastelli’s, known for its premium meats, has introduced a new twist on the traditional hot dog. Their flat hot dogs, made with a blend of premium pork and Black Angus beef, have garnered attention for their unconventional shape. Critics argue that a flat hot dog might be more accurately classified as “bologna.” However, Rastelli’s stands by their creation, insisting that it is, indeed, a hot dog.
The introduction of flat hot dogs has both food experts and consumers divided. Some appreciate the larger surface area of the round shape, which allows for more condiments and toppings to be added. Rastelli’s highlights the convenience of using just one type of bun for these unique hot dogs, making it easier for home cooks and reducing the need for multiple purchases.
However, the shape of these hot dogs has sparked comparisons to other food items like bologna or Bavarian street food. While some find the resemblance amusing, others question the authenticity of a hot dog in this new form. Despite the debate, Rastelli’s has seen significant demand for their flat hot dogs, leading to sold-out stock and demonstrating the curiosity and willingness of consumers to embrace culinary innovations.
The introduction of flat hot dogs challenges the traditional notion of a hot dog, pushing culinary boundaries and igniting discussions about what defines this beloved food. It serves as a reminder that innovation and reinvention can be found in even the most iconic dishes. As consumers become more adventurous with their culinary choices, the demand for unique and creative interpretations of classic favorites continues to grow.
Rastelli’s flat hot dogs have stirred excitement and debate in the culinary world. This unconventional take on the classic hot dog has divided opinions, with some embracing the larger surface area and convenience while others question the departure from the traditional shape. Despite the controversy, Rastelli’s has successfully captured the attention of food enthusiasts and demonstrated the potential for innovation within beloved food items. Whether you prefer your hot dogs flat, round, or the classic oblong shape, this creative reinvention offers a new way to enjoy everyone’s favorite summertime treat.
Interesting Things to Know
Understanding the insights and intentions of America’s Founding Fathers through a 10-question quiz
Interesting Things to Know
How well do you know Independence Day? Take the Star-Spangled Quiz!
Independence Day celebrated on July 4th, is a day filled with fireworks, barbecues, and patriotism. But how much do you really know about this historic holiday and the country it commemorates? Take our star-spangled quiz to test your knowledge and discover fascinating facts about Independence Day!
- Question: What year did the U.S. declare independence from Great Britain? Options: A. 1876 B. 1776 C. 1787 D. 1812
- Question: Which country manufactures most of the fireworks and American flags used in the July 4 celebrations? Options: A. China B. Thailand C. U.S.A. D. Mexico
- Question: What is the most popular food consumed on July 4? Options: A. Hamburgers B. Corn dogs C. Apple pie D. Hot dogs
- Question: Which of the following founding fathers did NOT sign the Declaration of Independence? Options: A. Benjamin Franklin B. Roger Sherman C. George Washington D. Samuel Adams
- Question: Which of these former presidents did NOT die on July 4? Options: A. John Adams B. James Monroe C. Zachary Taylor D. Thomas Jefferson
- Question: What was the U.S. population the year it declared independence? Options: A. 2.5 million B. 10 million C. 5 million D. 790,000
- Question: What Hollywood actor starred in the movie Independence Day? Options: A. Tom Cruise B. Denzel Washington C. Wesley Snipes D. Will Smith
By taking this star-spangled quiz, you’ve put your knowledge of Independence Day to the test. Whether you aced it or learned something new, this quiz reminds us of the historical significance and cultural traditions associated with July 4th. So, as you enjoy the festivities, take a moment to appreciate the rich history and the shared values that make America a land of freedom and opportunity.
Answers:
- (B) Only 58 percent of U.S. residents know this.
- (A) Over 90 percent of American flags and fireworks are imported from China.
- (A) Eighty-five percent of Americans eat burgers every July 4, with steak and hot dogs taking second and third place.
- (C) George Washington was defending New York City when the document was signed.
- (C) John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died five hours apart on July 4, 1826.
- (A) Today, the U.S. population is almost 332 million.
- (D) Will Smith starred in the film “Independence Day.”
Interesting Things to Know
Beyond July 4th: Pivotal dates in U.S. History worth celebrating
As the nation comes together to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th, it’s important to remember that the rich tapestry of U.S. history encompasses more than just this one momentous occasion. Throughout the year, there are several other dates that mark pivotal moments in American history. In this article, we highlight a few of these significant dates that deserve recognition and celebration.
- January 15 – MLK Jr. Day: On this day in 1929, civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. was born. Today, MLK Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January, serving as a reminder of his inspiring legacy and the ongoing struggle for racial equality.
- February 4 – Rosa Parks’ Birthday: “The First Lady of Civil Rights,” Rosa Parks, was born on this day in 1913. Her act of defiance by refusing to give up her bus seat in 1955 became a defining moment in the fight against racial segregation.
- February 12 – Presidents’ Day: Born on February 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, played a pivotal role in the emancipation of Black slaves through the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation. His birthday is now celebrated alongside other presidents on the third Monday of February as Presidents’ Day.
- March 3 – The Star-Spangled Banner: In 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” was officially designated as the national anthem of the United States, over a century after Francis Scott Key penned the lyrics during the War of 1812.
- June 14 – Flag Day: On June 14, 1777, the Stars and Stripes became the official national flag of the United States. Flag Day serves as a tribute to the enduring symbol of American unity and patriotism.
- June 19 – Juneteenth: Commemorated as Juneteenth, this significant day marks June 19, 1865, when the last remaining slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom. In 2021, Juneteenth became a national holiday, acknowledging the importance of emancipation and the ongoing pursuit of racial justice.
- August 26 – Women’s Suffrage: On this day in 1920, Congress ratified the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. August 26 serves as a reminder of the long and arduous journey toward gender equality in American democracy.
- September 17 – Constitution Day: Recognizing the adoption of the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787, Constitution Day highlights the enduring principles and values that form the foundation of American governance.
While Independence Day holds a special place in the hearts of Americans, it’s vital to remember that the nation’s history is filled with significant dates that shape its identity and values. From civil rights movements to constitutional achievements, these pivotal moments deserve recognition and celebration. As we commemorate the Fourth of July, let us also reflect on the diverse milestones that have shaped the United States into the nation it is today.
Interesting Things to Know
The importance of attention to detail: Goose Goslin’s omission in baseball
In the world of sports, great moments can quickly turn into missed opportunities if a crucial step is overlooked. This concept was vividly demonstrated by the infamous omission of Goose Goslin, a renowned baseball player, during a crucial game in the 1924 World Series. Despite his outstanding performance, Goose’s failure to touch first base serves as a powerful reminder that neglecting even a single fundamental aspect can render all efforts in vain. This cautionary tale resonates not only within the realm of sports but also carries important lessons for professionals in all industries.
The year was 1924, and Goose Goslin found himself in the spotlight during the intense World Series. In a remarkable display of skill, he hit a sensational home run that had the crowd erupting with cheers. However, amidst the jubilation, an unexpected turn of events occurred. As Goose slid into home plate, an umpire’s call shattered the euphoria – “Yeerr out!” It became apparent that Goose had neglected a crucial step: touching first base. Despite his stellar performance, this oversight rendered his efforts null and void.
The story of Goose Goslin serves as a valuable lesson for professionals in various fields. Regardless of industry, individuals must recognize that even exceptional work can be overshadowed by a failure to fulfill basic requirements. Whether it’s a forgotten detail in a project, a missed deadline, or a skipped step in a complex process, the consequences of neglecting fundamental aspects can be detrimental.
While Goose and his team were fortunate to realize their mistake immediately, the same cannot be said for everyone. In some cases, the ramifications of overlooked essentials manifest later, resulting in significant problems and setbacks. Professionals must understand that meticulous attention to detail is not merely a matter of crossing items off a checklist; it is the backbone of success and the key to avoiding costly errors.
Remembering to touch all the bases, metaphorically speaking, is crucial in professional endeavors. It ensures that each aspect of a task or project is adequately addressed, leaving no room for avoidable mistakes. By maintaining a vigilant focus on all essential elements, individuals can increase their chances of achieving their desired goals and preventing unnecessary setbacks.
The tale of Goose Goslin’s omission in the 1924 World Series serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of attention to detail. Regardless of the industry or profession, neglecting a basic component can undermine even the most exceptional work. Professionals must learn from this cautionary tale and approach their endeavors with meticulous care, ensuring that every crucial step is taken. By doing so, they can avoid the frustration of realizing that their efforts were in vain due to a single overlooked detail.
Interesting Things to Know
July Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Jamie Farr, 89, actor (M*A*S*H), born Jameel Farah, Toledo, OH, 1934.
2 – Saweetie, 30, rapper, born Diamonte Harper, Santa Clara, CA, 1993.
3 – Montel Williams, 67, talk show host, Baltimore, MD, 1956.
4 – Eva Marie Saint, 99, actress (On the Waterfront), Newark, NJ, 1924.
5 – Francois Arnaud, 38, actor (The Borgias), Montreal, QC, Canada, 1985.
6 – Kevin Hart, 44, comedian, actor (Central Intelligence), Philadelphia, PA, 1980.
7 – Ringo Starr, 83, musician (The Beatles), born Richard Starkey, Liverpool, England, 1940.
8 – Raffi Cavoukian, 75, children’s singer, Cairo, Egypt, 1948.
9 – Tom Hanks, 67, actor (Forrest Gump), Concord, CA, 1956.
10 – Jessica Simpson, 43, singer, actress (The Dukes of Hazzard), Abilene, TX, 1980.
11 – Justin Chambers, 53, actor (Grey’s Anatomy), Springfield, OH, 1970.
12 – Lisa Nicole Carson, 54, actress (ER, Ally McBeal), Brooklyn, NY, 1969.
13 – Roger McGuinn, 81, musician (The Byrds), born James Joseph McGuinn, Chicago, IL, 1942.
14 – Matthew Fox, 57, actor (Lost), Crowheart, WY, 1966.
15 – Taylor Kinney, 42, actor (Chicago Fire), Lancaster, PA, 1981.
16 – Mark Indelicato, 29, actor (Ugly Betty), Philadelphia, PA, 1994.
17 – David Hasselhoff, 71, actor (Knight Rider), Baltimore, MD, 1952.
18 – Priyanka Chopra, 41, actress (Quantico), Jamshedpur, India, 1982.
19 – Trai Byers, 40, actor (Selma), Kansas City, KS, 1983.
20 – John Daley, 38, actor (Freaks and Geeks), New York, NY, 1985.
21 – Anya Chalotra, 26, actress (The Witcher), Wolverhampton, England, 1996.
22 – Selena Gomez, 31, singer, actress (Wizards of Waverly Place), Grand Prairie, TX, 1992.
23 – Woody Harrelson, 62, actor (Cheers), Midland, TX, 1961.
24 – Mitch Grassi, 31, singer (Pentatonix), Arlington, TX, 1992.
25 – Miriam Shor, 52, actress (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Minneapolis, MN, 1971.
26 – Taylor Momsen, 30, actress (Gossip Girl), St. Louis, MO, 1993.
27 – Norman Lear, 101, TV scriptwriter, producer (Maude), New Haven, CT, 1922.
28 – John David Washington, 39, actor (Ballers), Los Angeles, CA, 1984.
29 – Josh Radnor, 49, actor (Mercy Street), Columbus, OH, 1974.
30 – Simon Baker, 54, actor (The Mentalist), Launceston, Tasmania, Australia, 1969.
31 – Rico Rodriguez, 25, actor (Modern Family), College Station, TX, 1998.
Wind: 2mph E
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 1
88/66°F
88/68°F