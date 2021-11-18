Celebrating the new masculinity

In November, men enter the spotlight thanks to both the Movember campaign and International Men’s Day, which takes place every year on November 19. Both events aim to celebrate the positive value men bring to their families, communities, and the world. Though gender roles continue to evolve beyond the traditional model, many men are still impacted by old beliefs about masculinity.

Breaking the mold

Male stereotypes, including the belief that men shouldn’t cry, are only interested in sex, and don’t care about their appearance, continue to prevail. However, these misperceptions are slowly being deconstructed, giving many men the confidence to become their most authentic selves.

Commending change

International Men’s Day is a great time to applaud the men in your life who challenge stereotypes about masculinity in their own way, especially those who:

• Work non-traditional jobs including as nurses and daycare workers

• Take care of their children or are stay-at-home dads

• Do their fair share of the housework

• Care about their appearance and are making bold fashion statements

• Express their emotions and aren’t afraid to be vulnerable

This November, take a moment to tell the brothers, fathers, spouses, male friends, and co-workers in your life how much you appreciate them.