Business
CEOs fear recession in the near future
No matter the day, week, or year, if you check out business headlines, there’s a good chance that you’ll read that the sky is falling. Thing is, one day, the doomsayers will eventually get it right. With 90 percent of chief executive officers predicting a recession, their fears may seem plausible.
Consulting firm KPMG conducted a survey quizzing 40 leaders at major American companies regarding their outlook. The results are that 91 percent of CEOs believe that a recession will occur within the next 12 months. Worse yet, many fear the economy may take a long time to recover.
Unemployment goes up in a recession because there is a decline in trade and business activity.
Unfortunately, such dour sentiments may morph into a self-fulfilling prophecy. Roughly half of the CEOs reported that they were planning layoffs. If business leaders move to position their organizations for a recession, such as instituting layoffs or reducing investments, it could create a drag on the economy. This, in turn, could generate a self-sustaining feedback loop with a souring economy forcing companies to take even more drastic measures.
There’s some good news, however. Many business leaders believe their company is now better positioned to deal with an economic contraction. Further, many company leaders hold a positive long-term view.
Business
How Facebook Marketplace got started
Some of the biggest moves in the business world fly under the radar, even as they have a massive impact on organizations and society. While celebrity CEOs like Elon Musk make international headlines, Deb Liu never made the front pages when she launched Facebook Marketplace. Regardless, her efforts changed the way many people buy and sell.
Interestingly enough, Liu first pitched integrating commerce into Facebook during a job interview with the social media titan in 2009. Liu landed the job, but the commerce idea failed to gain traction for five years. Nevertheless, she persisted, and the project slowly snowballed.
Meanwhile, Liu helped set up the company’s Credits program, which people could use to play video games. She also worked on the Facebook Platform, which enables developers to use Facebook data to build applications and services.
Ultimately, Liu approached her time at Facebook with the mindset of an entrepreneur. She continued to pursue her vision for integrating commerce, and in 2016, Facebook Marketplace launched.
The rest is history. Facebook Marketplace drummed up $26 billion in revenue in 2021, and Meta says that a billion shoppers use the platform every month. These days, folks use Facebook Marketplace to run virtual garage sales or clear vehicles out of their garage.
As for Deb Liu, she left Meta in 2021 to pursue new ventures. She is the CEO of Ancestry.com, the world’s largest for-profit genealogy company. She also serves on the boards of business software firm Intuit and the nonprofit organization Women in Product, which encourages women to get involved in product management and development.
Business
Be determined to succeed against all odds
As we all know, the odds are against us. Every day, people are born into poverty, people lose their jobs, people get sick, and people die. And that’s not even getting into the natural disasters that happen on a regular basis.
But here’s the thing: No matter what happens, you are never truly out of luck. There is always something that can help you turn things around.
And you’ll get the opportunity to succeed against all odds when you become a self-starter.
A self-starter is someone who is able to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness despite adversity.
As a self-starter, you are able to see the glass half full, not just half empty. You learn how to deal with failure and loss, instead of avoiding them. And you learn to take risks, instead of being afraid to try new things.
Self-starters aren’t born; they develop this trait through a combination of effort and experience.
Someone is always telling you that you can’t do it. But that’s just their problem. You are going to succeed against all odds and beat them.
You see, there is a big difference between what you think you can do and what you really can do. If you doubt yourself, you will never make it to the top.
If you have doubts, you will never succeed in life. If you don’t believe in yourself, who will?
You will need to have the determination to succeed. When you have that determination, nothing can stop you.
Do you know people who have overcome many odds to achieve their dreams? It’s not just people in movies but real-life people who have done things many would have said were impossible.
While there’s a difference between dreaming big and actually accomplishing that dream, there’s also a gap between dreaming and making it happen. You need to make it happen; if you want to do that, you must be determined to succeed against all odds.
It might seem like a silly thing to say, but you can achieve a lot if you have determination and ambition. Many people don’t have either, and that’s why they struggle to achieve anything in life.
When you’re determined to succeed, you can do a lot. You’ll have to work hard, but if you’re determined, you’ll be able to overcome any obstacles or challenges that stand in your way.
The main reason people fail to accomplish their goals is that they don’t have the right mindset and lose sight of what they want to do. As you can see, this is why you need to ensure that you have the right mindset and are determined to achieve your goals no matter what comes your way.
If you’re someone who isn’t successful in life, it’s likely because you never worked your butt off and you never gave anything a real chance. You might even have given up before ever getting started on your journey.
This mindset can work against you, but it’s not like you’re doomed to failure in life, so long as you want it bad enough. You don’t have to just settle for being average; instead, you can strive to improve.
You don’t have to do everything perfectly, but you do need to give yourself the chance to grow and develop. This means you need to try new things and make mistakes along the way. You need to do this to avoid failing and see what works and what doesn’t.
Once you see what works, you can apply that to other aspects of your life. This is especially true in business, where many people repeatedly fail until they get it right.
Even then, they keep on failing until they finally figure it out. Once you understand what you’re doing wrong, you can adjust accordingly. You’ll make mistakes, but you’ll learn from them, allowing you to become a better person.
You can attain success, but you must put in the work to get there. You can’t expect it to fall into your lap, nor can you simply wait around for it to happen. You have to be determined to succeed, and you have to work for it.
You might not succeed in everything, but you’ll improve at many things. If you’re working towards your goals, that’s a good sign, but you can also be working towards achieving new goals.
You’ll get a lot of ideas and inspiration from what others are doing, and you can take some of that and use it to develop your own ways of doing things. You don’t need to copy what others are doing blindly, but you do need to understand how they can succeed.
That’s how you’ll ultimately become a successful person, and you’ll realize that it doesn’t take much money or work. It’s actually about having the right mindset and being able to take a risk in your life.
The worst thing that you can possibly do is give up. Even if you fail miserably at something, you can still get up off the floor and keep trying because there’s always a chance to try again.
The more you try, the more you’ll learn. That’s the only way you can progress as a person, and you have to know that even if you fail, you won’t fall completely down in defeat.
If you can accept that no matter how bad your efforts are, you can keep trying and improving, then you’re well on your way to becoming a successful person.
When you fail, there’s a good chance that you’ll just give up. But you have to be strong enough to keep on going. Don’t let your failures define you and ruin your chances of success.
Even if you keep failing, you’ll learn something new every time. When you start learning how to succeed, you’re already making progress, so you should keep pushing forward.
If you can acknowledge your failures and just learn from them, you’re already on the right path to being a successful person. It doesn’t matter how often you fail as long as you’re determined to keep trying and keep trying until you finally succeed.
Business
How to make your mark when you start a new job
If you recently landed a new job, congratulations! Now, you’ll need to show your employer why they made the right choice. Here’s how to make a good impression.
Prepare a game plan
Talk to your boss or immediate supervisor to determine how quickly you should advance in the first few weeks. This will prevent you from being blindsided and demonstrate your willingness to learn. Moreover, periodically keep your superiors updated on your progress.
Converse with your colleagues
Take advantage of opportunities to talk with other employees. This will help you get to know them. Short conversations can build relationships and help you understand the company’s unwritten rules, whether during lunch, on break, or in the hallway.
Be a team player
Show your colleagues that you’re useful and want to be an integral part of the team by offering to help whenever possible. Moreover, familiarize yourself with the current work and communication methods and accept invitations to corporate events.
Your first few weeks at a new job are important. Be punctual, don’t be afraid to ask questions, and demonstrate your strong work ethic.
Business
Are you making these two marketing mistakes?
There are two big mistakes that you might be making when it comes to marketing, and they’re costing you thousands of dollars a year. In this article, I’ll share the mistakes that most people make in marketing and the ones that you should avoid.
Many people struggle to market themselves online. There’s a lot of competition, and it can be hard to stand out from the crowd. This is why you need to avoid these two common mistakes.
Marketers often make mistakes when they’re trying to promote their brand online. They spend lots of time creating content but neglect the rest of the marketing process.
Read on so that you can avoid these common mistakes and focus on what matters most.
So, don’t waste your precious time making these common mistakes!
Mistake #1: Focusing on Selling the Product Instead of Building Relationships.
When you’re trying to sell anything to anyone, it can be quite difficult. You’ve got to be able to come across as someone who is trustworthy, genuine, and who cares about the other person’s opinion.
If you try to sell something to someone who has no interest in what you’re offering, you’re going to have a really hard time getting through to them. It’s a fact of life that some people will always be indifferent to what you have to offer, and you need to understand that and prepare yourself accordingly.
If you focus too much on trying to sell yourself to the other person, you’re going to come off as a bit pushy, and that won’t be a good thing. Instead, you’d do well to focus on what the other person wants first.
What do they need? Is there a need that you can fill? If the answer to that question is yes, then you’ve got to go about finding out what that need is.
There are times when you can’t fill a need right away, so you have to focus on building a relationship first.
There’s a difference between having a sales conversation with someone and actually building a relationship with them. There are many people out there who want to make a sale without really caring to see how well their product will fit into someone else’s life.
When you’re looking to make a sale, you need to be looking to make a sale, and it can lead to you talking about yourself and your business all the time. That’s fine when you’re talking to someone who already knows who you are, but it’s not really an effective way of building a relationship with someone new.
When you’re talking to a prospect, you should focus on them, not you. This means you need to focus on their needs and how you can help them. If you want to make a sale, you need to ask questions showing how you can help them.
It’s not just asking the obvious questions, like “What do you need?” or “How can I help you?”. You need to ask questions showing how you can help them, which is only possible if you build a relationship with them.
Only when you’re talking with someone who trusts you can start asking them the real questions. This is one of the biggest reasons why most salespeople make no money.
In sales, you have to sell the product, but you’ve got to sell yourself as the one who can actually help them with their problem. When you build a relationship with someone, they’re more likely to trust and listen to you.
It’s hard to get people to trust you, and it’s even harder to get them to do business with you. By building a relationship, you’re actually getting a chance to prove yourself to them.
If you get past the small stuff and you really care about your customers, then they can trust that you can help them instead of just selling to them.
Mistake #2: Not Continually Following Up With Their List From Day 1.
I will tell you about the average list builder. They build their list But do nothing with it. Eventually, when the marketer has a hundred, or a thousand subscribers, they decide the time is right to send emails.
The problem is by that time, most people on their list forget who they are.
“Relationships” don’t get built, “products” don’t get sold, and no one wins.
If you’re the new marketer, is it any wonder you give up and go back to your 9 to 5 job?
This isn’t the way it should be done. It’s a major mistake. Here’s what you have to do instead.
Right from Day One, you have to begin sending consistent messages to your prospects so that they don’t forget you and begin to like and trust you.
Write a series of pre-written emails that go out automatically to your list. You actually need to create these emails before you get the first subscriber so that you are properly prepared.
This will allow you to focus on list building without having to worry about creating automated emails.
Everybody gets an email every day after they sign up. They have become accustomed to hearing from you and expect to hear from you – if you do it right, they’ll look forward to hearing from you. They are more receptive to what you have to say when you send an email to the entire list with your latest offer.
Don’t make the mistake of ignoring them and thinking that you can start messaging them once you’re finally ready. It won’t work like that because people have short attention spans.
Don’t make these two common mistakes
Do you ever wonder why some people are so successful while others are left behind? It is not their intelligence. It is not even their wealth.
It has everything to do with their ability to market themselves.
You can create a profitable, sustainable, and successful business by creating an effective marketing strategy. But sometimes, we do just enough marketing without understanding the key to success.
We’ve covered the two most common mistakes that people make when marketing themselves and their businesses.
If you want to become a successful entrepreneur, you must know how to market yourself effectively, and you must use digital marketing techniques to promote your business and build your brand.
If you’re interested in becoming an entrepreneur, now is the time to start doing things differently.
Business
Four advantages of knowledge sharing
Knowledge sharing within a corporation or business involves employees trading information, skills, and theoretical concepts with each other, even if their positions are different. Here are four advantages of adopting this practice.
1. Improve service quality
Knowledge sharing allows your company to offer better services and optimize customer relations. For example, front desk employees who understand what goes on behind the scenes can better explain problems and obstacles to customers.
2. Maintain productivity
If an employee leaves due to illness, retirement, or parental leave, knowledge sharing prevents their departure from affecting a company’s performance and production levels. Among other things, it can help ensure other team members are able to take on their responsibilities and train new hires.
3. Increase motivation
Knowledge sharing breaks down barriers between teams within the same company. It also allows employees to understand better how the company works and become more motivated, skilled, and productive.
4. Streamline communication
It can sometimes be difficult for employees from different generations to communicate effectively with each other. Encouraging them to share their knowledge and skills constructively can help make them more open and receptive to new ideas and ways of thinking.
To help you implement and integrate knowledge sharing within your company, consider hiring a business coach or other contractor.
Business
Your subconscious mind is the key to success
If you want to reach your goals and accomplish your dreams, it’s important to understand your subconscious mind. It’s the part of you that makes decisions, has emotions, and even takes action.
The subconscious mind is where all your ideas and decisions come from. We can’t change what our conscious minds are aware of, but the subconscious mind is completely different.
The subconscious mind greatly influences our lives, and you can use it to create the life you want.
The subconscious mind is the hidden treasure trove of all of our thoughts, emotions, memories, habits, and behaviors.
The power of the subconscious mind is why people continue to buy products and services they don’t really need. In fact, the only reason why you’re reading this right now is that you subconsciously agreed to read it.
Keep reading so that you can understand the power of your subconscious mind, how to use it to your advantage, and finally, how to make the subconscious mind work for you.
Your Subconscious Mind Is a Force of Nature
If you’ve ever heard of the power of the subconscious mind, then you’ll know that it’s a very real force of nature. It’s something that you’re not aware of, but it’s the thing that holds all the power within you, and it’s something that can either serve or hinder you, depending on how you view it.
When you’re asleep, your mind goes through the motions of your day-to-day life. If you’re lucky enough to get a good night’s rest, you can be refreshed when you wake up.
But, if you’re not sleeping well, then you can be in a worse mood than usual when you wake up. If you’re not sleeping properly, you might have insomnia, or you’re not getting enough rest to be able to get a good night’s sleep.
Your subconscious mind isn’t as strong as you’d imagine. When you’re awake, you’re conscious of what you’re doing, and you’re able to notice how your subconscious mind is working and going about its business.
While awake, it’s easy to see what you’re doing and how you’re reacting, allowing you to change things up a bit if necessary. But, when you’re asleep, you’re not doing much of anything. It’s a time when your subconscious mind can take charge.
When you’re asleep, your subconscious mind is running the show. It’s a time when your body is at rest, so it can’t be doing any physical activity. Your mind is the only thing working.
Your mind will still be thinking about things you’ve done in your daily life. It’s a time when your memory is very sharp, so if you can think of a certain scenario or a situation, it’s likely that your subconscious mind can bring that memory to the forefront of your brain.
If you’re able to be productive during this time, you’ll benefit from what your subconscious mind is doing. It’s a time when your mind is free to do whatever it pleases, and you’re able to get more done than you would be able to during your waking hours.
Maintain The Right Mindset
Most people want to know how to be successful. They want to know what they can do to succeed in their lives, but not many realize that being successful isn’t just about doing things right.
It’s about having the right mindset, and that’s not something you can just go and do overnight. It takes years and years of practice to form the type of mind required to succeed.
So, where can you get this kind of mindset? How can you make it happen? The answer to those questions is easy.
Your subconscious mind.
You might not realize it, but your subconscious mind is responsible for your entire body and every thought you think. You might not be aware of it, but it’s the most important part of you.
If you want to change anything about yourself, you’ve got to change the way your subconscious works. You can do that by taking steps to reprogram your subconscious mind with the correct and positive messages.
What you do in your conscious mind is always going to be controlled by your subconscious mind, and it’s your subconscious mind that controls all of your emotions. If your subconscious mind is constantly thinking negative thoughts, then your whole body will reflect that.
The same is true of your thoughts and the thoughts you allow to control you. You can’t change the way your body feels if your subconscious mind is saying negative things to it.
It’s also the same for how you think and what you allow to control you. You might not realize it, but your thoughts and emotions are controlled by your subconscious mind.
There are things you can do to help your subconscious mind become a positive one. For example, you might spend some time each day meditating and reflecting on how much better your life is going to be once you get to the point where you’re a success.
You might also spend time thinking about how happy and fulfilled you feel whenever you think of the fact that you’re a success.
There are many ways that you can use to reprogram your subconscious mind. The most important thing is that you’ve got to think positive and think positively about yourself and your abilities.
As you do that, you’ll eventually find that your subconscious mind is going to respond in a much more positive way.
You Can Reprogram Your Subconscious Mind
The subconscious mind is a part of our brain that controls all of our habits, instincts, and reactions. However, most people believe that we have full control over what goes on in our minds and can choose what goes on inside our heads.
We think we’re totally in charge of our minds, but that isn’t the case. We can’t force ourselves to think in a certain way. However, there are things we can do to help us think differently and change our subconscious mind.
Some people believe they can reprogram their subconscious mind, which is not entirely impossible. What you should do is learn about your subconscious mind and how you can change it in order to help yourself in life better.
One of the reasons why people try to reprogram their subconscious mind is to change bad habits into good ones. Many people struggle with quitting smoking and being overweight, and these are two major issues caused by a subconscious mind that is programmed to repeat things that it finds undesirable.
If you’ve ever tried to quit smoking, then you know that it can be a very difficult thing to do. In fact, it’s much harder than people realize. It takes a lot of willpower and mental strength to do it.
Unfortunately, it’s often easier to give up than to try and make the effort to change your habits. However, there are ways to help you change your mind and get rid of your bad habits.
It’s helpful to learn about your subconscious mind and how it works. It’s important to know what makes it work the way that it does. You’ll need to learn about your subconscious mind to be more aware of what it’s thinking and what it’s up to.
In order to reprogram your mind and get rid of your bad habits, you need to be aware of the things that make you think and react the way that you do. It’s very easy to get caught up in the day-to-day activities of life and not pay attention to the thoughts that are going on inside of your head.
However, it’s important to understand what your subconscious mind is up to, what it thinks about, and how it acts. You need to learn how it affects your everyday decisions and actions and if it’s affecting you the way it should be.
To reprogram your subconscious mind, you must be aware of what it’s thinking, what it’s up to, and how it’s acting. Once you become more aware of it, you can then control it and be more in charge of your life.
Wind: 3mph SSW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 30.31"Hg
UV index: 2
61/39°F
54/43°F