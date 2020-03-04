Certificates of Appreciation awarded to the McFadden family of Warren County

The Commonwealth of Virginia will honor all women who have served in the armed forces during Virginia Women Veterans Week March 15-21, 2020. For a list of events, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

There will be a special Virginia Women Veterans Recognition and Pinning Ceremony at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16 in the Patrick Henry Building on Capitol Square in Richmond.

This is the third consecutive year that the state will devote a week to honor the service and sacrifice of the more than 107,000 women veterans who call Virginia home – the highest percentage of women veterans of any state in America. Virginia Women Veterans Week coincides with the month-long celebration in March of Women’s History Month, designated by Congress and the Virginia General Assembly as a time to honor and celebrate the vital role of women in American and Virginia history.

“As a proud woman veteran, I am honored to call Virginia my home,” said Annie Walker, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS). “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. There is much work to still be done but here in Virginia we are on the right track. Recognizing the contributions of our women veterans with a special week is a great way to build awareness and improve the lives of these women.”

“We are especially pleased that DVS is partnering with state agencies such as the Virginia Employment Commission, veterans, and partners across the state to host a variety of Virginia Women Veterans Week activities and events such as our kickoff,” said Beverly VanTull, DVS Women Veterans Program Manager and also a U.S. Army veteran. “I would also like to extend an invitation for women veterans to attend the annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit to be held in Richmond on June 17 and 18 this year. Together, our Virginia women veterans will continue to lead the way.”

VanTull noted that DVS invites all women veterans to stop by their local DVS office to receive a free “Virginia Women Veterans Lead the Way” lapel pin. Additional information about the Virginia Women Veterans Summit and other special events commemorating 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Week may be found at www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.