CFNSV to honor Valley Health System and Sinclair Medical Clinic at annual Community Stars event

The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) will honor two organizations and four individuals at their 2021 “An Evening with Our Community Stars” dinner on Thursday, August 26. The celebration will be held at Shenandoah Golf Club in Front Royal and hosted by Barry Lee of WINC radio. Proceeds from the evening’s festivities will support the CFNSV Annual Campaign.

Valley Health System and the Sinclair Health Clinic will be recognized for their roles as the cornerstones of our local health infrastructure. Our community’s positive response to the Covid 19 pandemic in our region was made possible by the presence of both organizations. The Foundation will also be honoring four individuals whose leadership has been essential to the growth of these organizations.

Dr. David Powers and Mark Merrill will be honored for their work at Valley Health System. Dr. Powers will be recognized posthumously for his dedicated work to the Winchester hospital as an Emergency Room Physician for 34 years. Mr. Merrill recently retired after leading Valley Health System for 11 years as its CEO.

The Sinclair Health Clinic delivers low cost, community-based health services to local individuals in need. Dr. Terry Sinclair will be honored as a founder and longtime Medical Director of the clinic. In 2017 the clinic’s Board of Directors voted to change the organization’s name to the Dr. Terry Sinclair Health Clinic. Dr. Shyama Rosenfeld will be feted for her service as the clinic’s current Medical Director. Under her leadership, the clinic served a record number of patients during the past year.

Tickets to the event are $75 and must be reserved in advance prior to July 30, 2021. More information and reservations are available at www.cfnsv.org.

Established in 2001, the Community Foundation has an endowment of more than $10.4 million and has returned more than $2 million to the community in grants and pass-through funds. The CFNSV has 132 named funds that support a wide range of charitable interests in the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick and Warren.