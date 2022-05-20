Connect with us

Chamber News

Chamber welcomes Garcia & Gavino to Front Royal

Published

5 hours ago

on

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community.

Garcia & Gavino is a locally owned & family-run business. Melissa Garcia and Ivan Gavino, along with son Seth say their goal is to bring family heritages and traditions and incorporate them into favorite treats. They specialize in sweets, but their tamale fairies make regular visits to bring delicious specials and occasional keto-friendly treats to us.

Their new hours are: Tuesday – Thursday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Follow them on Facebook too.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Chamber News

Local Senior Center reopens with new location and new name

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 6, 2022

By

The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is now Seniors First. The name change reflects their mission to enhance the dignity and independence of older adults in our community.

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members and Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Seniors First to its new home. Seniors First is located at 207 Mosby Lane, Front Royal.

Seniors First, the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging is a non-profit organization that provides high-quality services and opportunities that enhance the dignity and independence of seniors and promote their contributions to the community.

Agency services are designed to assist older persons who wish to stay in their own homes, provide information for seniors and their families, protect individuals living in long-term care residences, facilitate staying active and provide community service. They serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and the city of Winchester.


Our videographer, and now reporter, Mark Williams, spoke with Jimmy Roberts, Executive Director, prior to the ribbon-cutting.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

Quality Title moves to a new home in Front Royal

Published

3 months ago

on

February 25, 2022

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members welcomed Mary and Will Carroll of Quality Title LLC to their new home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Quality Title has opened their office, now located at 109 Chester Street in Front Royal.

Mary says, “We are a title and closing firm located in Front Royal and with extensive experience in the Washington D.C. metro area. We use our expertise, research skills, and comprehensive knowledge of titles and title solutions to give you a safe, smooth closing every time… and we are always dedicated to the needs of our clients, especially focused on staying in close communication if they have any questions… and we offer convenient mobile and after-hours closing options.”

Will added, “We want to build a special relationship with each of our clients, avoiding any title pitfalls and safeguarding the closing process for all involved. We take great pride in making ourselves available to our clients whenever they have questions, and our goal is always that at the end of the process every client will be fully satisfied with every aspect of our service.”

Visit their website to find out more.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

Grand re-opening & ribbon cutting at Royal Cinemas

Published

5 months ago

on

December 16, 2021

By

Royal Cinemas in Front Royal held its grand re-opening on December 16, 2021. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers and Town Councilman Gary Gillespie congratulated Rick and Debbie Novak on their re-opening and theater improvements.

On Saturday and Sunday, December 18-19, 2021, White Christmas will be playing on the big screen. This is a FREE Christmas movie and starts at 1 pm on each day. Don’t miss it.

 

 

Royal Cinemas lights up Main Street Front Royal

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

NextHome Realty Select re-opens office in Front Royal

Published

7 months ago

on

November 3, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members welcomed Curtis Siever from NextHome Realty Select to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. NextHome has re-opened their office, now located at 1516 N Shenandoah Ave Suite F, in Front Royal.

 

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

Warrior Psychotherapy Services opens on Main Street

Published

7 months ago

on

October 23, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members and Supervisor Walt Mabe welcomed Courtney Patti to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Warrior Psychotherapy Services is located at 130 E. Main Street in Front Royal.

Courtney Patti is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) with over 15 years of practice working with the chronic medical and behavioral health population.

Her experience includes working in facilities such as Children’s National Medical Center, Washington Hospital Center Outpatient Behavioral Health, University of Virginia Medical Center, Sheppard Pratt Health System, and Ft Belvoir Community Hospital working in both inpatient and outpatient settings. She received her Bachelors of Arts in Psychology and Minor in Religion from Sweet Briar College in 2005. Courtney received her Masters of Social Work (MSW) from Catholic University of America: National Catholic School of Social Services in Washington, D.C.  in 2007.

Her specialty focuses on adults whose lives are impacted by depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and unresolved emotional issues. She is considered an expert in her field in formulating diagnostic and treatment recommendations, providing individual, couple, and family therapy.



Click here to find out more about Warrior Psychotherapy on their website.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Chamber News

Everythings Crafty opens in Front Royal

Published

8 months ago

on

October 6, 2021

By

Niki Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with fellow Chamber members, welcomed Stacy Crouch to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Everythings Crafty is located at 707 E. Stonewall Drive, Suite F,  in Front Royal.

Stacy says, “I opened my shop so I could share the happiness my plushies bring to people. I love seeing their faces light up when they receive them.”

Stacy also makes tumblers, keychains, t-shirts, vinyl stickers and all can be personalized. She also has limited space available for vendors.


Contact Stacy at 540-660-1245 or everythingscrafty@gmail.com with any questions or interests.

Find out more on her Facebook page – click here.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
84°
Mostly Cloudy
5:55am8:22pm EDT
Feels like: 84°F
Wind: 10mph SSW
Humidity: 42%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 5
SatSunMon
88/59°F
82/48°F
68/43°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
21
Sat
9:00 am Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
May 21 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Community Yard Sale & Swap @ The Amphetheater
 
9:00 am Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Kids’ Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
May 21 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Kids' Fishing Tournament @ Shenandoah River State Park
Held in the picnic area by the river. 2 prize categories: biggest catch and most unique catch Children ages 15 years and younger are eligible to compete Check in with the ranger at Shelter 1[...]
10:00 am Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 21 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Margaret Wester and explore the habitat of birds and the woodland wonders utilized for their survival. Discover the diverse stories of the Eastern Bluebird, Tree Swallow, Wood[...]
11:00 am National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 21 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
National Kids to Parks Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Children’s Discovery Area This National Kids to Parks Day, join us for fun-filled activities and music at our interactive discovery stations. Kids, pick up a scavenger hunt brochure and hike on the Track Trail or[...]
May
22
Sun
2:00 pm Common Scents: Historic Perfume ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Common Scents: Historic Perfume ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 22 @ 2:00 pm – May 23 @ 4:00 pm
Common Scents: Historic Perfume Making Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Have you ever wondered how to harvest the fragrance of a flower or capture the irresistible aroma of sandalwood? Then this hands-on workshop is for you! Join us and learn how people in[...]
5:00 pm Let’s Come Together @ DoubleTree by Hilton
Let’s Come Together @ DoubleTree by Hilton
May 22 @ 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Let's Come Together @ DoubleTree by Hilton
A Night of Prayer and Worship, All are Welcome Prayers led by Pastor John Miller of Abundant Life Church and other Local Pastors DoubleTree by Hilton 111 Hospitality Dr. Front Royal, VA Sunday, May 22[...]
May
25
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 25 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
28
Sat
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 28 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
May
30
Mon
7:00 pm 2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
May 30 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
2022 Memorial Day Community Band Concert @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Concert by Front Royal Community Band Monday, May 30, 2022, 7pm, at the Gazebo on Main St. (sponsored by American Legion Post #53)
Jun
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]