Championing Community Values: Ensuring child-friendly environment at the Samuels Library
Isn’t it just like a Democrat to begin a rant by name-calling while demonstrating his ignorance of the Constitution? According to the Democrat spokesperson, those interested in clearing deviant sexual porn from the children’s section of the Front Royal Library are “a small fringe of homophobic individuals” who are “jettisoning the guarantees of the First Amendment” to “marginalize their neighbors.”
Perhaps if he or his neighbors want their children groomed with unnatural sexual porn, they could buy it themselves and not expect the normal taxpayers to pay for it. The rest of us expect the Library to reflect community standards.
Thomas L. McFadden, Sr.
Front Royal
Pornographic books in Samuels Library in kids section
I’m not here to tell you what to do, and you’re not here to tell me what to do. But in Front Royal and Warren County, our community consensus centers around traditional values. What is happening in Samuels Library is totally age-inappropriate. There’s no place in a Warren County library for pornography in the children’s section. If you want to use your private money to educate your children in the privacy of your own home in whatever way you want, no one opposes you. That said, Samuels Library is a public space, and the tax-paying citizens of Warren County don’t want their money going to a porn slush fund for kids.
One book, “This is why they Hate Us” by Aaron Aceves, which is currently available in the Young Adults section of the library, includes a graphic description of a male minor providing oral sex to another male minor (p. 239-40):
Instead of hitting me, he gently releases my hands and kneels in front of me, not letting go of my eyes for a second. Then he reaches for my zipper. Oh, God, this is happening. I help him lower my pants and underwear until they’re around my ankles. Then he puts his mouth on me.
It’s evident within the first two seconds that not only has he done this before, he’s a f***ing [not censored in original] pro. This can’t be real. How is this happening? How am I this lucky?
It goes on, but you get the picture.
Not wanting books like this to be purchased and stocked by the Samuels Library is not a matter of “book banning” – it’s an issue of not wanting tax dollars going towards a pornography slush fund for children. 80-90% of the Samuels Library budget comes from our Warren County tax dollars. Our hard-earned money is being taken by the county and being forked over to a library that purchases porn about children for children.
I met with the Samuels Library Director and members of the library board and asked them what they thought about this content being available in the kid’s section. I even read this passage out loud to them to gauge their response. Their view was and is that it should be available to kids in the library at any time. The one caveat they add is that children should only read it “with a parent’s permission.”
This argument deliberately obscures the library’s own policies. The library lets children check out whatever books they want, whenever they want. They never require a parent’s permission first. And in fact, the library argues that it would be a violation of the child’s First Amendment rights to ask her parent’s permission before she checks out a book.
If you want to educate your children in the privacy of your own home in the way you find most appropriate, that’s your choice. No one in Warren County will stop you. But that’s not how we want our tax dollars to be spent on our community library.
Isaac Easton
Front Royal
Book Banning
Recent news of efforts to ban mostly LGBTQ-themed books at Samuel’s Public Library in Front Royal highlights how comfortable a small fringe of homophobic individuals are with jettisoning the guarantees of the First Amendment to satisfy an agenda to marginalize their neighbors.
As a member of the LGBTQ community, I know how important it is for children and the adults raising them to see their families reflected in the collection of their local, publicly funded library. As
a chair for the Warren County Democratic Committee, I know that our community has many people who believe that the First Amendment is sacred.
For those not following the story or getting it in drips, dribbles, and half-truths, know that the library policy is to ensure that their collection reflects the diversity of the community and that they are following established protocols to meet requests for reconsideration fairly. They also will kindly help any parent to find materials suitable for their kids.
You may hear that there are materials in the young adult section that have explicit passages. The young adult category covers the ages of 12-18, so obviously, there are themes that are appropriate for someone old enough to serve in the military but that are absolutely too mature for a kid hardly out of elementary school. It is the responsibility of the parent or guardian to monitor and approve what their kids are reading.
If I could offer some advice to my neighbors and friends, it would be never to let anyone try to convince you that only some stories have a right to be told. If I could advise our elected officials, I
would suggest that your constituents need you to be brave enough to say that the freedoms of the First Amendment are more important than cosseting the fears of an ill-informed and xenophobic few.
Political affiliation aside, most people cherish their library and respect the right for people to pick and choose what works for them, knowing other choices may have value for other families. To the
leaders of the religious community behind this effort, you would be improved to set an example of how to live peacefully within a pluralistic society that does not always see things as you do.
To the staff and volunteers at Samuel’s Library – and at all public libraries – I say simply thank you.
You should be proud to provide a wealth of materials that reflect the diversity, curiosity, and hunger for knowledge and pleasure that animates the human spirit.
Paul Miller
Front Royal, VA
Commentary: Virginia’s Langley-Eustis base shares toxic PFAS legacy similar to NC’s Camp Lejeune
Almost 90,000 Virginian veterans who served at Camp Lejeune may have been affected by the base’s toxins, and “forever chemicals” are a lasting environmental hazard for thousands of veterans residing near Langley-Eustis in Hampton Roads.
For nearly a century, countless service members have been inadvertently placed in harm’s way due to the U.S. military’s negligent use and disposal of chemical hazards on or near its installations. In instances such as North Carolina’s infamous Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base, contamination occurred unabated for over three decades.
Between 1953 and 1987, nearly 1 million troops and their families were housed on Camp Lejeune’s premises. Throughout this period, they were unintentionally exposed to severe health hazards and carcinogens that leached into the base’s drinking water sources, including halogenated hydrocarbons, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, vinyl chloride, and benzene.
Although the base was deemed a Superfund site in 1989, later analysis revealed the presence of vast amounts of per/poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Also referred to as “forever chemicals” due to their strong synthetic structures that prevent natural decomposition, PFAS (in particular, the variants PFOA and PFOS) were the primary ingredient in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a type of firefighting solution used by the military since the 1970s for training purposes and battling difficult fuel fires. In Virginia, AFFF was employed for decades on air force bases like Langley and former military installations like Eustis.
However, despite their formidable benefits, PFAS also represent an insidious and enduring toxic hazard; chronic exposure to PFAS is linked to lower birth weights, decreased vaccine response in children, higher cholesterol, thyroid issues, and several cancers. The interim updated health advisories for PFOA and PFOS are 0.004 ppt and 0.02 ppt (parts per trillion), respectively, replacing the former advisories of 70 ppt set for both compounds in 2016.
Around the same time, “forever chemicals” were detected at Camp Lejeune in staggering amounts (179,348 ppt), similar testing was underway in the Old Dominion. Though Langley and Eustis were joined in 2010, the legacy use of AFFF on both bases led to widely differing outcomes. While PFAS amounts on Eustis’s premises topped out at 77,600 ppt, quantities at Langley were magnitudes higher, registering maximum concentrations of 2,225,000 ppt.
Unlike exposure to Camp Lejeune’s toxins, which the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) connected eight diseases to as presumptive conditions in 2017, illnesses resulting from PFAS exposure aren’t afforded the same status and are critically overlooked as genuine long-term threats. Moreover, even with significant legislative efforts to improve veterans’ access to health benefits, over a third of Camp Lejeune disability claims are wrongly rejected due to the VA’s convoluted bureaucracy and underprepared staff.
87,571 Virginian veterans who served at Camp Lejeune may have been affected by the base’s toxins, and yet, over 80% of the claims filed in the state from 2011 through 2019 were outright rejected. Additionally, PFAS’ persistence makes them a lasting environmental hazard for thousands of veterans residing in Langley-Eustis’ neighboring communities of Hampton and Newport News, where 19,227 and 19,771 former service members reside, respectively. This problem is only compounded by the local VA’s reluctance to share any information regarding its outreach efforts concerning “forever chemicals.”
The signing of the Honoring Our PACT Act in August 2022 promised to solve an extensive range of toxic exposure issues, providing affected veterans and relatives better access to disability benefits and compensation from the VA. Despite its largely positive reception, experts have noted that the bill warrants several amendments and improvements.
While former Camp Lejeune residents can once again file lawsuits seeking compensation for toxic exposure, they’re afforded only a brief two-year period after the bill’s adoption to initiate legal action, meaning the window of opportunity to do so effectively ends in August 2024. Furthermore, thousands of veterans whose claims were previously rejected will be required to repeat the grueling filing process all over again.
Even though the PACT Act affords presumptive exposure status to 23 new illnesses, PFAS-related conditions like prostate and thyroid cancer aren’t included; as such, veterans will have to demonstrate their disease’s service connection. Moreover, the proposal to create a PFAS registry managed by the VA wasn’t adopted into the bill’s final form.
Mending the PACT Act’s lack of provisions and coverage would allow Camp Lejeune victims to seek justice beyond the current restrictive timeframe, lessening the burdens caused by debilitating diseases.
Moving forward, federal lawmakers should also consider expanding the list of presumptive conditions to account for the risks posed by “forever chemicals” and establish the PFAS registry proposed in the bill’s initial draft. Concurrently, the Department of Defense should speed up critical PFAS cleanup efforts mandated under the National Defense Authorization Act, as no such actions have started yet on bases with severe contamination, like Langley-Eustis.
Jonathan Sharp is Chief Financial Officer at the Birmingham, Alabama-based Environmental Litigation Group, PC, a law firm specializing in toxic exposure cases.
Jonathan Sharp
Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
A new department to mitigate aggravation?
We haven’t seen our rate-adjusted tax bill or had the first meeting with the Board of Equalization, so why are our Supervisors suddenly rushing to create a permanent assessment office based on numbers from “another jurisdiction”? There is precedent for handling contractors who leave a mess behind, but it isn’t hiring a permanent four-person cleaning crew.
The 5/2/23 meeting hinted at the reluctance to reveal the true cost of this drive-by, but the contract, the RFP, and the proposal should be reviewed. $16.50 per home x 16922 homes = $279,213 plus farmland, commercial, and industrial ran up a bill so far of $460K! I tried to learn more, but three FOIAs later, I had: we don’t “answer questions,” one sketchy back-of-an-envelope table comparing four contractors, and an “estimate” of $37.45 for a wee peek at digital documents. I saw the Hope diamond for less. You go first.
If I hear nonsense from enough different people, I might start believing that finished basements lower the price per square foot, but not that $460K every four years ($115K a year) will staff a four-member department, buy them cars, computers, office space, and add them to a healthcare plan.
Creating a whole new department makes less sense than the reassessment did.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Pence cites achievements in announcing School Board re-election run
I am seeking re-election for the South River School Board seat in November because I want to continue the momentum we have built toward achieving several important goals. In order to improve teacher retention, we have expanded programs to help classroom instructors and staff attain teacher certification; we are actively working to improve our teacher mentor program; we have adjusted teacher steps and given raises consistently, and we work to keep benefit costs stable. I also want to continue working to ensure that all students graduating from Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) receive an education that prepares them for whichever path they choose after high school.
Towards that goal, we as a board have revised the grading policy to raise the academic expectations of our students. We are also working to establish a stronger attendance policy to combat chronic absenteeism. I joined the School Counseling Advisory Council at Ressie Jeffries so that I could see firsthand what is being done to help the elementary students in our district improve their attendance, acquire better study and time management skills, and understand the importance of rest and a healthy diet. The goal of every school board member is to eventually have a division of fully accredited schools, and that goal is dependent upon having kids in their seats, ready to learn.
As a member of the Warren County School Board, I have worked effectively with my fellow board members, the superintendent, teachers, and parents because we all have the same goal, which is the success of every student in WCPS. During my four years as a school board member and my 2-year tenure as chair, I have immersed myself in many aspects of our school division. I have served on the Mountain Vista Governor School Governing Board for all four years, I am a member of the Warren County Title 1 Parent Advisory Committee, and I am an active PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) member, attending field days and field trips, reading to and tutoring first graders, participating in community helper day, and volunteering at the fall festival and other school-organized events.
Because our school board recognizes the importance of parents in the education of their children, family engagement is the theme of this school year, and schools have been welcoming and encouraging parental involvement. A strong parent-teacher relationship assures that each student will thrive.
The success of a community is dependent on the success of its public school system; however, I am aware that our school budget directly impacts taxpayers. In the 3rd year of my tenure, we formed the budget subcommittee, which works closely with our Board of Supervisors through the budget process to ensure that our budget aligns with the expectations of our county government and community. Despite any rumors that may be out there, we have kept our total per pupil costs in the lowest 25% across the Commonwealth of Virginia, and our operating budget this year saw a decrease of $ 1.2 million from Fiscal Year 2021-22. Furthermore, our per pupil cost is lower than Frederick, Shenandoah, Rappahannock, Clarke, and Fauquier Counties, and Winchester City.
The much-needed renovation of LFK, to be completed in 2024, will improve the health, safety, and learning environment of our students without increasing the tax burden on county residents, thanks to the fact that a majority of the funding was acquired through grants and other savings realized by the school division. I will continue to be fiscally conservative while maintaining a focus on the education of our children.
As a lifelong resident of Browntown and the mother of a first grader at Ressie Jeffries, I am not only committed professionally to the success of our school division, but I am also personally committed. If re-elected, I will continue to work hard for our school division, the South River District, and our entire community.
Kristen Pence
South River District,
Warren County
From farmland to subdivisions: The controversial plan for Rockland’s future
I’m writing about the proposed rezoning of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Course’s 104 acres in Rockland from agriculture to suburban residential and commercial. It would degrade Warren County, Rockland, and my family’s farm, which is adjacent to the proposed development.
Warren County is beautiful with its rivers, mountains, and open space, including farms, forests, parks, and recreation facilities such as golf courses. Open space brings visitors to Warren County to enjoy its beauty and commune with nature. Open space also provides habitat for wildlife as well as much of our food. If the County approves this rezoning in Rockland, we will see a domino effect of similar rezoning in other rural areas countywide.
Rockland is a slow-paced agriculture community with farms, houses, a church, a cemetery, and three golf courses. It does not have the infrastructure to support high-density housing and commercial development. Our roads are narrow, have no shoulders, and cannot support the additional traffic which will come with the new development. The proposed water system will stress the aquifer. With the new sewage treatment plant, the treated sewage will still require disposal elsewhere. The proposed development would change the character of Rockland, turning the community into a small town.
Our Comprehensive Plan is the goal and vision of Warren County residents, and its guidelines call for preserving and increasing agriculture in Rockland, not reducing it. I hope our leaders follow the Comprehensive Plan and vote to maintain our open space.
Mary Ryan
Warren County