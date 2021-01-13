Change of Location: No-cost COVID vaccination for persons 75 and older moved to Clarke County High School, January 15

The Clarke County Health Department, Lord Fairfax Health District, is moving its previously scheduled offering of no-cost COVID Vaccines for persons 75 and older. The new location is Clarke County High School, 627 Mosby Road, Berryville VA. The date and time remain unchanged, from 8 a.m. until noon, Friday, January 15, 2021.

“Given the enthusiastic response to our first COVID vaccine offering, we made the decision to move the location to a larger venue with better parking availability,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene. “The intent is to follow the Governor’s recent directive to ‘put shots in arms’ by proceeding with vaccination of all persons over age 75 as well as law enforcement, education staff, food and agriculture workers, and other essential worker groups.”

This Point of Dispensing (POD) operation will serve the over 75 population, who are most at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 disease. Please be patient: we are planning many such PODs that will serve the elderly and at-risk groups over the next several months, so if you miss this one, there will be many more. Where a household couple contains at least one spouse or partner over age 75, we will offer vaccination to both. At the POD, in order to protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask and keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. LFHD also requests that people not arrive early, as doors will not open until 8 a.m., and early arrivals risk unnecessary exposure to weather conditions. In addition, we ask people consider staggering their arrival times, to avoid surges and longer waits. We expect that all persons signing in prior to noon will receive their vaccines.

For those that prefer pre-scheduled appointments, Valley Health, starting Wednesday January 13, will be offering registration to vaccine PODs at the Wilkins Gymnasium at Shenandoah University. Registration for Valley Health PODs is available HERE.

LFHD encourages everyone to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19: cloth face-coverings or masks, distancing, washing hands well and often, and avoiding gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.