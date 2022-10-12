State News
Changes needed to save lives, say cyclist and pedestrian advocates
RICHMOND, Va. – October is National Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month. September was Bicyclist and Pedestrian Awareness Month in Virginia. According to traffic crash facts from the Department of Motor Vehicles, fatal accidents and injuries involving road users increased last year.
Cyclist Natalie Rainer was struck in mid-August by a driver who was charged with driving under the influence.
“I have damage to my organs,” Rainer said. “I have a lot of road rash on my skin.”
Rainer was cycling with C. Jonah Holland on a popular bike route in east Henrico County when they were hit. Holland died at the scene, and Rainer was badly injured. Her pelvis, ribs, and collarbone were broken. Rainer was in the intensive care unit for a week, then placed in the trauma unit for two weeks, she said.
Rainer called the crash a “random occurrence,” where she and Holland were at the “wrong place at the wrong time.”
Jeffery Brooks, 18, awaits trial on felony involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor DUI charges.
“One of the scariest things that you can do is operate a car badly because you put so many people at risk,” Rainer said.
Crashes involving a vehicle increased by 12.2% from 2020-21, according to the DMV’s traffic crash facts. Crashes involving a vehicle and a pedestrian increased by 12.6% in the same period. The number of pedestrians injured in such crashes increased by 11.7%. The number of pedestrian fatalities rose by 9.7%.
There was a 100% increase in fatal crashes that involved a cyclist, rising from eight to 16 cyclists killed.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, became an advocate of safer streets after he cycled cross country and had several close calls. He said there should be more driver education and awareness, along with bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements. That will help minimize risk to vulnerable road users, he said. For example, roads given high-speed limits years ago would need updates to accommodate further developments.
Lack of law enforcement is another big issue, Surovell said. The General Assembly passed the Hands-Free law in 2020, banning cellphone use while driving, but Surovell said he does not see enough enforcement.
According to the DMV, distracted driving crashes increased by over 11% from 2020-21.
“Put your phone down, take a deep breath,” Surovell said. “Be more attentive, be more courteous. Slow down.”
Rainer echoed that.
“There is no need for speed in our city streets,” she said.
According to the DMV, traffic crashes where speed was a factor increased by 9.5% last year.
Rainer urged cyclists to be vigilant and wear protective gear, bright colors and blinking tail lights. She suggested riding where people expect cyclists. Street markings and signs alerting drivers to cyclists would help, she said.
Rainer “will ride a bike again,” she said, although it will take a while before she is physically able. She will likely ease into it by riding with large groups and near home.
“I’ll never stop loving the sport,” Rainer said.
Pedestrian and bicycle safety advocates said there are a host of efforts needed to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.
According to Doug Allen, more people have been walking and cycling since the pandemic began.
Allen is an avid cyclist and sits on the board of directors for the Virginia Bicycling Federation. Allen said that less traffic on roads at the start of the pandemic led to more reckless driving. Vehicles are bigger, heavier, and faster, which is a “bad equation” when there are more reckless drivers and more people sharing the roads.
“People will drive as fast as they feel comfortable driving,” Allen said.
Allen believes infrastructure design should be the primary focus of making streets safer.
“Using enforcement as a hammer to try and make safer streets is not a great idea,” he said. Design changes could help reduce the need for police interaction and help avoid a potentially “dangerous situation.”
Allen recommended that all road users be aware of their surroundings and limit distractions when traveling. Allen said there should be more frequent driver education testing to refresh people and familiarize them with new laws. Driver education courses should teach how to interact with pedestrians and cyclists, he said.
October is a hard time of year for Khrystal Bethea-Artis. Her 16-year-old daughter Aajah Rosemond died while walking to the store along Jahnke Road in the early evening in October 2020. According to Bethea-Artis, Rosemond was killed when two vehicles crashed, and one struck her.
Bethea-Artis believes her daughter died in part due to bad driver behavior that cannot be unlearned. This includes people speeding, driving under the influence and having road rage, she said.
“The rush is never worth the risk,” Bethea-Artis said.
Surovell hopes learned behavior can be changed.
“It took a while, but we got people to put on seat belts,” he said, as an example.
Bethea-Artis offered testimony earlier this year on behalf of legislation that created stiffer penalties for careless driving that injures or kills a road user. The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident that led to her daughter’s death was only penalized $200 and charged with reckless driving, Bethea-Artis told a legislative subcommittee in January.
Bethea-Artis hopes her advocacy will help ensure other parents do not experience such loss.
“If it’s one voice, it’s like an echo in a hallway,” she said.
If the community works together, she said it could create the change needed to decrease traffic fatalities.
Rosemond’s family will be at the corner of Jahnke and German School roads on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1-5 p.m. People are encouraged to join and commemorate the loss of their loved ones to traffic fatalities.
“We will not let that day just pass,” Bethea-Artis said.
By Darlene Johnson
In first debate, Luria and Kiggans battle over elections, abortion and inflation
VIRGINIA BEACH — The first debate in one of Virginia’s most closely watched congressional contests took a heated turn Wednesday when Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans were asked about the country’s toxic political climate and distrust of elections by both parties.
Near the end of an hour-and-a-half faceoff in the ballroom of an oceanfront hotel in Virginia Beach, Luria sharply rejected what she called a “both-sidesism” question and called Kiggans unfit for office for refusing to stand up to conspiracy theorists in the GOP.
Serving on the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Luria said, is probably “the most important thing that I have done or that I ever will do professionally.”
“It’s about laying things out and making sure something like Jan. 6 doesn’t happen again,” Luria said. “Yet Mrs. Kiggans will just go to Congress and vote for the people in leadership in her party who want to just ignore this and act like it didn’t happen and go kiss Donald Trump’s ring again. … She does everything she does for political expediency. … She’s not fit to serve in the United States Congress.”
“Shame on you for attacking my character as a fellow female naval officer,” Kiggans replied, going on to call Jan. 6 “a dark day” and insisting “election integrity” and restoring trust in a democracy are valid issues to prioritize after Democrats significantly loosened Virginia’s voting laws.
In her initial response to the question about the state of American politics, Kiggans said she’s worked to forge friendships across the aisle while serving in the Virginia General Assembly and faulted President Joe Biden for his recent speech “calling half of the country a threat to democracy.”
“That’s not the right way to proceed,” Kiggans said. “We’re not enemies.”
Luria pointed specifically to a vote Kiggans took in this year’s legislative session on an unsuccessful bill to budget $70 million for an audit of the 2020 election in Virginia.
“I’m not your candidate if you stand with insurrectionists,” Luria said in her closing statement.
After the exchange on elections, debate moderator Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate who now runs the pro-business nonprofit Virginia FREE, clarified that his question did not equate with Democratic rhetoric casting doubt on elections, such as claims Al Gore was the rightful winner in 2000 or Russian hackers swayed the 2016 election to Trump, with the events of Jan. 6. Saxman didn’t cite those specific Democratic claims but suggested both parties are “to blame” for “deep and destructive divisions that permeate our politics.”
The Hampton Roads-area contest between Luria, a former Navy commander who’s served in Congress since 2019, and Kiggans, a nurse practitioner and former Navy helicopter pilot who joined the state Senate in 2020, is seen as the best opportunity for Republicans to flip a Virginia congressional seat as they look to retake control of the U.S. House. Millions of dollars are flowing into the campaigns in the military-heavy 2nd District, which became more Republican through the recent redistricting process after Luria narrowly flipped it from GOP control in 2018.
Wednesday’s debate, hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber, showed Luria’s willingness to take the fight to her opponent, even as Kiggans occasionally forced the incumbent to distance herself from Biden administration policies dealing with border security and student loan forgiveness. Because of the business focus, much of the debate centered on military spending and the Hampton Roads economy, with Kiggans repeatedly saying she’d work to “restore strength” to institutions weakened under Democratic rule and Luria arguing that federal legislation coming out of a Democratic Congress is delivering results for the region.
But the back-and-forth over election rhetoric seemed to cause the biggest stir, and both candidates were asked about it as they spoke with reporters afterward.
Kiggans did not answer shouted questions from reporters about whether she feels Biden won the election, but she again characterized Luria’s comment as a low point in the debate.
“We have to have some respect. And I feel like that’s really lacking,” Kiggans said. “It’s been lacking in a lot of parts of this campaign.”
Luria said she wasn’t surprised Kiggans didn’t weigh in on Biden’s victory, and called the senator’s vote for a 2020 election audit a “not very subtle wink and nod” to conspiracy theorists.
“Her only way to get through a Republican primary was to sacrifice her values and say things that she probably doesn’t really believe,” Luria said. “But she won’t tell you that.”
Abortion
On the debate stage, Luria raised the issue of abortion before the moderator did, saying Kiggans’ assertions about being against government mandates don’t seem to apply “if you’re a woman who’s dying because of a complicated pregnancy.”
Kiggans accused Luria of distorting her position on abortion as a “distraction,” saying she’s pro-life but supports exceptions for rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is at stake.
“My opponent continues to lie about my stance on abortion,” Kiggans said. “You can see these words coming from my mouth today. It’s been our caucus stance up in Richmond as well. It’s never been a push from me to ban or make abortion illegal.”
Kiggans also said the media isn’t sufficiently pressing Democrats to explain whether they favor any restrictions on abortion at all.
Luria, who argued draconian abortion laws would cause businesses to avoid Virginia, said she supports codifying the now-overturned Roe v. Wade decision. She added that Virginia’s current abortion laws, which gradually add more restrictions in later stages of pregnancy and only allow third-trimester abortions in rare cases, strike the right balance.
Kiggans’ insistence that abortion is now a state issue, Luria said, is inadequate after Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a federal bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks.
“I just don’t understand why you can’t give an answer,” Luria said. “You’re saying it’s the state level now because you want to go to the federal level.”
Inflation
Kiggans repeatedly tried to tie Luria to high inflation and elevated gas prices, framing the election as a referendum on economic trends under the Biden administration’s watch.
“Hard-working Americans are hurting from Joe Biden’s disastrous, failed economic policies,” Kiggans said. “And in the 2nd Congressional District, these policies go by the name of Elaine Luria.”
Luria acknowledged “things have gotten more expensive” but disagreed with Kiggans’ diagnosis of the cause, particularly on gas prices.
“Gas prices are high because Vladimir Putin made them high,” Luria said, an apparent reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Asked to rate the current state of the economy on a scale of one to 10, Kiggans gave it a one “or maybe a half.” Luria said she would give it “a more realistic” six.
Kiggans said “wasteful spending” from Washington is fueling inflation.
“That means stop voting for the wasteful spending,” Kiggans said.
Luria said inflation is being caused by “a variety of factors” and accused Kiggans of complaining without recommending any solutions.
Student loan forgiveness
Luria broke with the Biden White House most directly over the administration’s disputed plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers, an initiative estimated to cost $400 billion.
“I would not have gone about this the way that the president did,” Luria said, adding she favored a more comprehensive approach to the problem of student loan debt.
Kiggans called the proposal, which is being targeted by several legal challenges from conservatives, “offensive” to people who couldn’t afford college or those who had to find other ways to pay for it.
“It’s a slap in the face for our other veterans who might have joined the military for that education benefit,” Kiggans said. “Why should they be forced right now to pay for other people’s college loan forgiveness?”
The border
In response to an open-ended question about America’s southern border, Luria said she didn’t support the Biden administration’s effort to lift Title 42, the Trump-era policy that allowed asylum seekers to be quickly expelled from the country to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luria said she supports keeping that policy in place until the government can devote more resources to handling the flow of people at the border and address the “significant challenge” of immigration reform.
“We know from every business across this area that people are struggling to find workers,” Luria said. “And comprehensive immigration reform is one of those things that can guarantee that more workers can come to the United States and work legally.”
Kiggans said she and other Republican women recently took a tour of the “wide-open” southern border and concluded “the cartels are running the show down there.”
“It is literally a humanitarian crisis at this moment,” Kiggans said. “One which I do not hear a single Democrat criticizing.”
Luria and Kiggans agreed to two more debates later this month. Election Day is Nov. 8.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Chesapeake Bay leaders resolute even as cleanup targets become more elusive
As the 2025 federal deadline for states to meet ambitious goals for cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay draws closer, it is starting to dawn on state and U.S. officials and other stakeholders that some states will fall short. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) admitted as much on Tuesday.
“That was a difficult recognition,” he said. “I think we have a clear commitment to meeting those goals. Unfortunately, it won’t be by 2025.”
Youngkin made his remarks at the annual meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council, which brings the leaders of states in the Bay watershed together with federal officials and other leaders to assess the state of the Bay’s health. Tuesday’s meeting was held at the headquarters of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which has just issued its own mixed though generally sunny assessment.
These meetings are usually a chance for governors, cabinet secretaries, and other officials to boast about the progress cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay — progress that they say is tangible and real.
“It is clear that so many positive developments have been made despite the emerging threats of climate change and with the growing population,” said Kandis Boyd, the new director of EPA’s 39-year-old Chesapeake Bay Program.
But the enthusiasm was dampened by the knowledge that some states won’t meet their targeted goals by 2025. Still, U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who was chairing the meeting, said that officials from all six Bay states and the District of Columbia are committed to attaining the pollution reduction goals. It’s up to environmental agency officials in each state, he said, to figure out which goals are realistic, how to expedite certain plans of action, and to reconsider how to ensure that the lagging targets are met as quickly as possible.
“I think we’ve all acknowledged that 2025 is fleeting in terms of achieving all of our substantial goals,” Regan said. “We intend to set reasonable achievable goals in a timeline that can help us [eventually] meet our broader, more ambitious goals.”
He added that the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill that became law last year will provide an additional $90 million a year over the next five years earmarked for Chesapeake Bay cleanup. That will go to state and local governments, agricultural groups, watermen, and nonprofits, among others.
In Virginia, the General Assembly dedicated record funding this year to state programs that help farmers pay for pollution reduction practices like streamside fencing. About three-quarters of the pollution reductions Virginia still has to achieve are expected to come from the agricultural sector.
As 2025 deadline for Chesapeake Bay cleanup looms, Virginia zeroes in on agriculture
In an interview, Hillary Harp Falk, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which issued its own report last week on the health of the Bay, complete with warnings about how certain states are falling short, said she was pleased that state and federal leaders publicly recommitted to meeting the cleanup goals.
But she added, “We need strong state leadership and federal accountability to get close to 2025. The devil’s in the details.”
The Choose Clean Water Coalition, which consists of more than 270 nonprofit groups in the Chesapeake watershed, expressed similar sentiments.
“We are focused on the actions that will follow the words shared this afternoon from the members of the Executive Council,” said the coalition’s executive director, Kristin Reilly. “If we are to provide clean water to all 18 million people whose local waterways feed the Bay, we need accountability and sufficient investments to ensure we meet our commitments.”
Youngkin says Northam administration ‘wasn’t completely transparent’ about Bay plans
Without naming him, Youngkin sought to pin some of the blame for Virginia’s shortfall on his predecessor, former Gov. Ralph Northam (D), an Eastern Shore native, saying “the previous administration wasn’t completely transparent about how they went about setting their agenda.” He suggested that the Northam administration did not provide adequate funding for Bay cleanup and also set “artificial expiration dates” for certain programs.
Asked about the transparency concerns and programs that expired early, Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter pointed to other comments made by Youngkin at the meeting.
The governor criticized the state’s “unrealistic” goal of planting 30,000 acres of urban tree canopy by 2025, compared to other Bay states that planned on planting 6,000 acres. “The reality of course, is that our forestry staff has informed me that this goal isn’t feasible,” he said. “In fact, there had been no previous focus on achieving it.”
Youngkin also said the previous administration “in fact had 2030 as the ultimate timeline. As a result, funding streams were insufficient to meet the 2025 goals.”
“I’m a homegrown Virginia boy,” Youngkin asserted. “Not just in Virginia, but in Virginia Beach and the Chesapeake means a whole lot to me personally. I grew up on it. I love the Bay, and I want other folks to have the chance to love it just as much as I do.”
With new roadmap to combat rising seas, Virginia officially acknowledges the threat of climate change
Youngkin brought with him Andrew Wheeler, a former coal company executive who served as EPA administrator during the Trump administration. Wheeler, whose nomination as Virginia’s top environmental official was blocked by Senate Democrats, is now advising the Virginia governor on environmental matters and leading a new Office of Regulatory Management that aims to reduce the state’s regulatory requirements by 25%. Environmentalists have harshly criticized Youngkin’s association with Wheeler.
Maryland Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Anne Arundel, noted that Virginia had adopted a revolving loan fund for climate resilience programs, created a flood protection master plan, hired a chief resiliency officer — a program Maryland is emulating — and has begun teaching environmental literacy.
Meanwhile, “in Maryland, we had one of our best sessions yet,” Elfreth said, referencing passage of the Climate Solutions Now Act, a bill to ban the chemical PFAS, and to support oyster restoration programs.
“But there is so much more work ahead,” she said.
Ann Swanson, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, who is retiring later this fall after more than 30 years on the job, reminded the governors of the unique role they play in ensuring the Bay’s health — not just because of their impact on policy but because of their ability to shape the public conversation.
“You have voices that are incredibly unique,” she said. “When you speak, people jump.”
This story originally appeared in Maryland Matters, a sister publication of The Virginia Mercury within the States Newsroom network. It has been updated with comments from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office.
by Josh Kurtz, Virginia Mercury
City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant
The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County.
The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, a multiyear process that has sparked state legislation and involved the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Martinsville filed the wastewater lawsuit in Richmond City Circuit Court in July against the State Water Control Board, the Department of Environmental Quality, DEQ Director Michael Rolband, and the Henry County Public Service Authority.
The city argues that DEQ shouldn’t have granted a pollutant discharge permit for the Lower Smith River Wastewater Treatment Plant because it will result in the loss of revenues “essential” to the operation of Martinsville’s plant, duplication of wastewater infrastructure, increased rates for the community and “unnecessary adverse environmental impacts.”
According to online court records, no hearings for the lawsuit have been scheduled.
Martinsville cites cost worries
Martinsville has owned and operated a regional sewage facility since the 1960s and has been treating wastewater produced in Henry County there since the early 1970s. The Henry County Public Service Authority, which oversees water and sewer services for Henry County, deactivated its two wastewater plants, including the Lower Smith River plant, in 2005.
In 2016, however, the State Water Control Board awarded the Henry County authority a $23.6 million loan to potentially reopen the plant.
According to the Martinsville Bulletin, Henry County then-Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner said the authority had recently taken on more than 120 new sewer customers and was experiencing an increased call for sewage treatment services from the county’s industrial base, as the county wanted additional capacity for a business center.
Martinsville has opposed the permit, telling DEQ there is no current demand for increased capacity and Martinsville customers would see a 25% increase in annual sewer rates if Henry County opened its own facility and stopped being a customer of the regional one.
If Martinsville were to become a Henry County customer, Martinsville citizens would see about a 33% increase in annual sewer rates, the city wrote in comments to the agency.
“To conclude, there is NO scenario which produces lower rates for any resident of Martinsville and Henry County,” the city stated.
The reopening of the plant would also adversely impact the environment and encumber the Lower Smith River, a state scenic river that is used for trout fishing and is a regional tourism draw, with redundant pipelines transporting raw sewage, the suit contends. Reopening the plant would create a new discharge point to the river.
The suit claims DEQ and the State Water Control Board should not have issued the permit without determining the feasibility of combined or joint treatment facilities or seeking advice from local, regional or state planning authorities.
Martinsville has requested a public hearing on the permit and is asking the water board and DEQ to revisit their decision and evaluate whether issuing the permit is contrary to the public interest.
Since July, following legislation during the 2022 General Assembly session, the State Water Control Board has lost authority over permitting decisions. All water permits are now handled by DEQ.
Martinsville attorney Andrea Wortzel declined to comment on the case.
Henry County says permit was consistent with planning
The Henry County Public Service Authority is seeking to have the case thrown out, saying the permit was issued consistent with the 2001 Roanoke River Basin Water Quality Management Plan as well as the more recent Water Quality Management Planning Regulation.
The latter document includes specific authorizations for wastewater discharged from the Martinsville and Lower Smith River facilities.
The Henry County authority further argues that Virginia law doesn’t require the State Water Control Board to determine whether a project fits into regional plans or consult with outside authorities beyond “the board’s duty to consider and issue (discharge) permits.”
Finally, the authority says Martinsville doesn’t provide a “concrete and particularized” injury in its suit and fails to present facts to back up its claims that reopening the Lower Smith River plant will adversely impact water quality in the vicinity of Martinsville and affect environmental justice communities.
Wagoner, now Henry County Administrator, told the Mercury that the Lower Smith River permit process began in 2016 but declined to comment further on the pending lawsuit.
The State Water Control Board, DEQ, and Rolband are also asking the court to throw the case out. A DEQ spokesperson declined to comment on the litigation.
Ongoing disputes between Martinsville and Henry County
The lawsuit comes as Martinsville, with a population of 13,000, seeks to revert to town status.
Reversion allows cities with populations under 50,000 to become towns and have some services absorbed by the surrounding county. In Virginia, all cities are considered independent of the counties that surround them. Henry County has a population of about 51,000.
In October 2021, the Commission on Local Government recommended that Martinsville revert to a town on July 1, 2023, but legislation passed in the last session put the choice of reversion to a referendum.
Martinsville challenged the constitutionality of that law, which is scheduled for a hearing in front of a special three-judge panel on Dec. 5. Any decision could be appealed to the Supreme Court of Virginia.
The result of reversion would be the incorporation of the Martinsville school, courts, corrections, social services, health, and elections systems into Henry County’s existing systems.
There have been three other instances of reversion in Virginia involving the city of South Boston and Halifax County, Clifton Forge and Alleghany County, and Bedford and Bedford County.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Dulles to join Reagan as the most public transit-accessible Virginia airports
Washington Dulles International Airport is preparing to become one of Virginia’s most public transit-accessible commercial airports with the eventual opening of a Metrorail station for travelers.
The Silver Line extension of the Metro system, which includes the station at Dulles, has been in the works for more than 15 years. Construction issues pushed back the estimated completion date for more than three.
“Metro has not set an opening date for the Silver Line extension,” said Sherri Ly, a spokeswoman with Metro, in an email. “We continue to work closely with [Washington Metrorail Safety Commission] and expect to be prepared for safety certification this month.”
The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an oversight committee commissioned by Congress, must inspect the rail line before the station can open.
Last year, the commission took hundreds of railcars out of service after a derailment investigation. The commission approved Metro’s plan for returning “more reliable” trains to service shortly last month. Ly said the agency is working to add more than 7,000 new railcars as passenger demand is expected to grow.
Dulles, Reagan to stand above the rest in Virginia
Dulles International Airport is one of nine public airports in the commonwealth that provide commercial service, according to the Virginia Department of Aviation. Most airports offer designated spaces for shared rides, including Uber and Lyft, rental car services, and taxis.
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, which the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority operates, has the most ground transportation offerings of the nine airports, including a Metrorail station.
While Reagan’s Metro station has an elevated connection to the airport, Dulles’s link will be on the ground level.
Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, who represents the area where Dulles is located, said he hopes “we can have great ridership off the bat and have a sustainable model for Metro long term that won’t take up too many taxpayer resources.”
“I know there have been a lot of delays. It’s been frustrating, but in the end, I think it’s going to be great for the community,” Subramanyam said.
The first phase of Metro’s Silver Line extension opened in 2014, expanding rail service from East Falls Church to Wiehle Avenue in Reston. The second phase includes Metrorail stations at Ashburn, Herndon, Reston, and Dulles International Airport, making up 11.4 miles of new track.
Metro has also replaced more than 5,000 Metrorail maps with updated versions to include six new Silver Line stations and the Potomac Yard Station in Northern Virginia.
How will riders access the main terminal?
Metro riders will be able to access Dulles’ main terminal via an existing underground passenger walkway that runs from a parking garage to the terminal.
In November 2004, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority completed the $81 million walkway. Subramanyam, who often travels through Dulles, said he hopes the authority will consider operating quicker transportation from the rail station to the main terminal.
The passenger walkway is 1,000 feet long, equivalent to nearly two Washington Monuments laid on their side.
The walkway has moving sidewalks in each direction and elevators that can take passengers up to the terminal.
Ways to access Virginia airports
Charlottesville-Albemarle County Airport (CHO): rental car, taxi, rideshare, shuttle
Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH): rental car, rideshare, bus (Greater Lynchburg Transit Company)
Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport (PHF): rental car, taxi, rideshare
Norfolk International Airport (ORF): rental car, taxi, rideshare,
Richmond International Airport (RIC): rental car, taxi, rideshare,
Roanoke Regional Airport (ROA): rental car, taxi, rideshare, bus (Smart Way Bus)
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA): rental car, taxi, rideshare, Metro, bicycle
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD): rental car, taxi, rideshare,
Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD): rental car, taxi, rideshare, bus, Metro (in progress)
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
