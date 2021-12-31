Charles Archibald Earley Sr. (1929 – 2021)

Charles Archibald Earley Sr., 92, of Front Royal, passed away on December 28, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Keith Warren officiating.

Charles was born in Orono ME on May 20, 1929, son of the late Archibald and Vivian Earley. He served in the United States Navy, worked for the Great Northern Paper Co. in Millinocket ME, the US Naval Department in Washington DC, owned and operated Nu-Look One Hour Cleaners in Front Royal VA, and retired from Warren County Public Schools.

He is survived by his wife Avis, children Charles Jr. (Sue), Julie Curry (James), Randall (Katherine), Carrie Clegg, ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a brother Reggie (Maggie) ME, and a sister Judy Tate (Ray) FL. He was predeceased by his son Scott, a brother Jimmy Earley, a sister Carlista Earley Paine and foster son Larry Lauder.

Pallbearers will be Randall Earley Jr., Chuckie Earley, Shane Strawderman, Brian Shollenberger, Luke Shollenberger, and Mark Ekholm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.