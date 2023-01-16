Charles Bernard Russell, Jr. (1950 – 2023)

Charles Bernard Russell, Jr. (affectionately known as C.B.), 72, of Front Royal, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center.

C.B. was born April 24, 1950, in Front Royal, VA, the son of the late Charles Bernard Russell and Mary Imogene Matthews.

He attended Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University. Afterward, he was drafted by the military, where he served as a medic. He worked at the Shenandoah Valley Press for over 30 years.

An avid reader and lover of all things music, C.B. was a natural photographer with a passion for gardening. He discovered his love for fishing on visits to his Grandmother Murphy’s with his Uncle Paul, a love he shared with his friends and family.

C.B. is survived by his wife, Mary N. Russell; son, Charles L. Russell and his wife Lashonda of Broadway, VA; favorite daughter, Colleen V. Russell of Washington, DC; son, Wyatt M. Russell of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Ethan Russell and Camden Russell; sister, Elizabeth W. Mackey of Lake Mary, FL and her husband Rick; sister, Mary Leigh McDaniel of Marshall and her husband Kit; and brother, Joe Russell of Richmond and his husband, Richard Cowling.

His parents and his brother, Rice Russell, preceded him in death.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.