Obituaries
Charles Bernard Russell, Jr. (1950 – 2023)
Charles Bernard Russell, Jr. (affectionately known as C.B.), 72, of Front Royal, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center.
C.B. was born April 24, 1950, in Front Royal, VA, the son of the late Charles Bernard Russell and Mary Imogene Matthews.
He attended Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University. Afterward, he was drafted by the military, where he served as a medic. He worked at the Shenandoah Valley Press for over 30 years.
An avid reader and lover of all things music, C.B. was a natural photographer with a passion for gardening. He discovered his love for fishing on visits to his Grandmother Murphy’s with his Uncle Paul, a love he shared with his friends and family.
C.B. is survived by his wife, Mary N. Russell; son, Charles L. Russell and his wife Lashonda of Broadway, VA; favorite daughter, Colleen V. Russell of Washington, DC; son, Wyatt M. Russell of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Ethan Russell and Camden Russell; sister, Elizabeth W. Mackey of Lake Mary, FL and her husband Rick; sister, Mary Leigh McDaniel of Marshall and her husband Kit; and brother, Joe Russell of Richmond and his husband, Richard Cowling.
His parents and his brother, Rice Russell, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Robert “Dave” Vanover (1944 – 2023)
Robert “Dave” Vanover, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Warren Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. There will not be internment following the services.
Dave was born on February 21, 1944, in Wise County, Virginia, to the late Joseph and Cora Vanover. He was also preceded in death by one brother, six sisters, and his cat, Peppy.
Surviving Dave is his loving children, Joseph Vanover (Tera) of Cross Junction, Virginia, and Elizabeth Thiel (Mark) of Middletown, Virginia; his sisters, Joann Chidester of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and Janet Compton of Vienna, Virginia; his granddaughters, Mary Vanover and Lily Thiel; and his cat, Buddy.
Dave was a lifelong fisherman, gardener, bird watcher, and republican. He loved animals, old country music, his cats, and his family. He also loved the mother of his children, Mary Sue.
Honorary pallbearers are Curtis Beorger, Doug Payne, James Wright, and Joe Ghee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Obituaries
Michael “Tony” Martin (1961 – 2023)
Michael “Tony” Martin, 61, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.
Tony was born on September 1, 1961, in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late Billy Franklin Martin Sr. and Helena Martin. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Billy Franklin Martin Jr.
Surviving Tony are his brothers, Darrell Martin (Kelly) and Tim Martin; his best friend, Alice Willingham; and numerous nieces, a nephew, and extended family members.
Tony was a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge, an animal lover, and has been a mechanic most of his life. It’s been said that Tony never met a stranger and was the unofficial Mayor of Shenandoah Farms.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/
Obituaries
Truman “Charlie Brown” L. Vincent (1945 – 2023)
Truman “Charlie Brown” L. Vincent, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Vincent was born in Front Royal on September 1, 1945, to the late Alex and Frances Knight Vincent. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Esteppe Vincent, and his stepson, John R. Mitchell. He was formerly a custodian with Warren County Public Schools.
Survivors include three stepsons, Kevin L. Mitchell of Front Royal, Edwin L. Mitchell of Front Royal, Douglas H. Mitchell of Berryville, Virginia, and several cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Obituaries
Dorothy M. Ziemer (1930 – 2023)
Dorothy M. Ziemer, born May 20, 1930, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the age of 92. She lived a full life, filled with joy, spreading joy to many. She lived life to the fullest and created so much happiness and wonderful memories with her beloved husband, Jim, family, and friends.
As she was known, Dottie was beautiful inside and out, brought sunshine by her presence, and loved by all who knew her.
Dottie is survived by her husband, Jim Ziemer. She raised two wonderful children Mark Rodman (Geri) and Judy (Rodman) McFarland (Neil). She was blessed to be stepmother to Tammy Ziemer Cochran and Jeff Ziemer (Leslie), Bubby/grandma to eight grandchildren (Shawn Daniels, Megan, and Laurie Rodman, Bryan, Danny, and Taylor Ziemer, Mary Jo Loos Sampson and Katie Loos Moen) and eight great-grandchildren, and Aunt Dottie to Michael, Jan, David and Robin Paper.
Starting at an early age, her journey was filled with ups and downs, but she always persevered. She was a smart, talented, amazing woman, a role model for hard work, drive, dedication, and persistence. She was the best at everything she ventured into, whether selling Avon and Tupperware or homes at Nothern Counties in Upperville, VA, or running her own business, BYOB (Be Your Own Builder), with her cherished and amazing husband Jim. In her early 70s, she helped Jim physically build one of their many homes, and in her early 80s was still going to Curves gym three times a week. She was a wonderful gardener, cook, fisherwoman, party hostess extraordinaire, animal lover, piano player, and choir director at her Temple in her earlier years. Two of her greatest joys were being Jim’s beloved wife and mother to all of her children.
Sadly, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 75 and, like always, persevered through this horrible disease until age 92. She was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Crawford, stepfather Edgar Crawford and father, Raymond Tolson.
A celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, January 29, at 4:00 at Heritage Oaks Golf Club on Oak Grove Island in Brunswick, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Obituaries
Lelia Margaret Smith (1927 – 2023)
Lelia Margaret Smith, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A memorial service will be held on ZOOM Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 5:30 pm. There will be no in-person service at the request of the family. To view the service, please log in with ZOOM ID: 747 626 3830 and password: ATTEND.
Mrs. Smith was born October 19, 1927, in Luray, Virginia, the daughter of the late Arthur William and Bessie Jane Koontz Long of Spring Cliff Farm.
She was a member of the Front Royal Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Surviving are her two sons, William H. Smith, Jr. (Ellen) and Robert A. Smith (Linda); two daughters, Karen L. Kidwell (Donald) and Pamela S. McFarland (Harry); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Smith, Sr.; daughter, Lelia Madge Smith; and son, Michael E. Smith.
Obituaries
Jennifer “Jenny” Michelle Loveless (1985 – 2022)
Jennifer “Jenny” Michelle Loveless, 37, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at her home on Friday, December 30, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at Rivermont Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Dyke officiating at a later date.
Jenny was born on September 14, 1985, in Prince William County, Virginia, to the late William Sr. and Rosalie Varner Loveless. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jacob Loveless.
Survivors include her son, Iziah Loveless; three daughters, Starr Toner, Ashley Loveless, and Dawn Loveless; five brothers, Roy Lee Bolin, Tommy Loveless, Allan Loveless, Scotty Hartley, and William Jacob Loveless Jr.; two sisters, Kelly Loveless Jennings and Lisa Loveless Rolka and her mother at heart, Paula Murray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, to assist with funeral expenses.