Charles Channing Sloat, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 20, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 6 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal With Sammy Campbell officiating.

Charles was born in Front Royal to the late Phillip Riley Sloat Sr. and Rose Marie Sloat. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Timothy Ray Sloat and Charles Calvin Sloat.

In life, Charles was a toy train enthusiast and was a member of the toy train association. He was also a member of the Lionel Collectors Club of America and the NRA. Above all else, Charles had a love for animals and there was never a time in his life that he didn’t share his home with either his dogs or cats.

Surviving Charles is his loyal dog, Dakota; loving long-time family member and battle buddy, Donna Sloat of Front Royal; his son, Todd Sloat (Pam) of Conicville, Virginia; his siblings, Phillip Riley Sloat Jr. of Stanley, Virginia and Jane Marie Williams (Mickey) of Chester Gap, Virginia; his grandchildren, Zachary Sloat, Amber Sloat, and Rusty Sloat; his great-grandchildren, Aubree Ann, and Braylee Lynn; and his longtime friends, Bruce Benzie, Willard Smith, Jake “The Snake” Wood (Lewe) and John Mayers who was like a brother to Charles for Many years.

The family will receive friends until 8 PM following the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Charles would like a memorial contribution to be made towards your local SPCA.