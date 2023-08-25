Connect with us

Obituaries

Charles Denver Bailey, Jr. (1978 – 2023)

Charles Denver Bailey, Jr., 44, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Charles Denver Bailey, Jr.

Services will be private at a later date.

Mr. Bailey was born on December 26, 1978, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Charles Sr. and Linda Bailey.  He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Lillard.

Survivors include his Fiancée, Tiffany Carter of Front Royal; son, Charles Bailey III of Front Royal; two stepsons, Jeremiah Silveus of Woodstock, Virginia and Bentley Calvert of Woodstock; two sisters, Kimberly Simonpietri of Front Royal and Dorothy Hicks of Front Royal; his son’s mother, Melissa Cooley of Front Royal and nieces and nephews, Dustin Merritt (Jenny), Nolan Whitmer, Hailey Whitmer, Jessica Merritt (Ryan), Jenna Merritt-King (Travis), Matthew McInturff (Rae), Stephen McInturff, Hailey McInturff, Cody Lillard, Jordan Lillard and Madelyn Hicks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses or to https://gofund.me/e6b9701c.

Obituaries

Robert Lee Maki (1973 – 2023)

August 25, 2023

Robert Lee Maki, 50, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in Front Royal, Virginia.

Robert Lee Maki

Robert was born on May 28, 1973, in Luray, Virginia, to the late Richard Anthony Maki and Anne Marie Wright.  He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Eric Hockman.

Surviving Robert is his loving wife of 20 years, Trisha Maki, and his children, Madison and Ryan Maki; his brother, Loren Maki “Dude”; his sister, Patience Maki “Tish”; his step-father, Charles W. Wright; and his nieces, Lily Ball and Ivy Hockman.

Robert was a loving husband, father, son, and friend who found great joy in spending time with those he held most dear.  He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorial services for Robert will be a private gathering.  Donations may be made to the Maddox Funeral Home to assist with Funeral Home expenses.

Obituaries

Bill Turner (1962 – 2023)

August 25, 2023

Bill Turner, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday August 17, 2023 at his home.

A funeral service will be held for Bill at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Reverend Alfred Woods Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Bill was born on August 16, 1962, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late William Turner and Lorraine Myers.

Surviving Mr. Turner are his two sisters, Martha Turner and Daisy Carter; brother Willie Reynolds; nieces and nephews, Gary Turner, Sandra Carter, Donell Turner, Johnathan Turner, Tracey Reynolds, and Jason Reynolds; as well as several great nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Crum, Archie Ford, Virgil Johnson, Joe Bell, Saeed Turner, and Robert Cottoms.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Obituaries

Gary Lee Anderson (1972 – 2023)

August 24, 2023

Gary Lee Anderson, 51, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

A memorial service will be held for Gary on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2:oo p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Doris Emogene Ringer officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the inurnment will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Gary was born on March 27, 1972, to Rose Heath and the late Gary Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jose Quintero, and his sister, Loretta Johnson.

Surviving Gary is his loving Fiancée, Veronica Berrios; his mother, Rose Heath; his children, Yvonne Anderson, Yesenia Anderson, Julyanna Anderson, and Amanda Anderson; his siblings, Marie Underwood and Albert Heath; his 10 grandchildren; multiple uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved brothers of the Infidels Motorcycle Club.

Gary served his country in the United States Marine Corps, was an Arborist, a member of the American Legion and Eagles Club. Gary was an avid motorcyclist and a constant Jokester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crusader1095, a veteran support group, at 5844 Winchester Ave. Inwood, West Virginia 25428 or to their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068227860232.

Obituaries

Lois Campbell “Mettie” Baker (1937 – 2023)

August 21, 2023

Lois Campbell “Mettie” Baker, 85, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at 6:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Lois was born September 8, 1937, in Browntown, Virginia, the daughter of the late Henry Silmon “Snoots” Campbell and Mazie E. Willingham Campbell.

She retired after many dedicated years from Stickley’s Stationery in Front Royal.

Surviving is a special niece, Brenda S. Dodd of Winchester; two brothers, Ernest “Buster” Campbell and wife Judy of Front Royal, Donald “Billy” Campbell and wife Johanna of Front Royal; one sister, Retha Smith, and husband Jimmy of Front Royal; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; son, Will Baker; husband, Orivel Baker; three brothers, Lawrence, Charles, and Andrew and a sister, Edith.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 30, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Rd, Bentonville, VA 22610.

Obituaries

Loretta Lynn “Lorrie” Rutherford (1965 – 2023)

August 21, 2023

Loretta Lynn “Lorrie” Rutherford, 58, of Huntly, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in Gainesville, Florida.

Loretta Lynn “Lorrie” Rutherford

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 29, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private at a later date.

Loretta was born June 16, 1965, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert Hunter and Lucy Catherine Frye Rutherford.

She worked as a Med Tech for local nursing homes for many years and did in-home health care.

Surviving are two sons, Richard A. Cooper and wife Victoria of Huntly and Tony J. Tharpe, II, and wife Alexandra of Strasburg; two daughters, Lauren M. Tharpe of Strasburg and Kaitlyn A. Cooper of Front Royal; one sister, Betty West of Front Royal; She was Maw Maw to 9 grandchildren, Aleeya, Adallen, Gracie, Theo, Dutton, William, Loreli, Lynette, and Joshua.

She was married to the late Michael Thomas Patrick, Jr.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 29, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made in Loretta’s name to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Obituaries

Sheriff Lynn C. Armentrout (1942 – 2023)

August 21, 2023

Sheriff Lynn C. Armentrout, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Sheriff Lynn C. Armentrout

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.  Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg.

Sheriff Armentrout was born on June 17, 1942, in Oakton, Virginia, to the late Nelson and Ella Makeley Armentrout.  He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roy Timothy Armentrout, and sister-in-law, Joyce Armentrout.

He graduated from Strasburg High School class of 1960 and attended Lord Fairfax Community College.

He retired from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department in 2003, and prior to his tenure as Sheriff, he spent ten years at the Front Royal Police Department, where he rose to the rank of sergeant.

He was a very active member of the Front Royal and Warren County community with many memberships, awards, and positions, including past president of the Front Royal Jaycees, a lifetime member of Warren County Fair, past president of the Virginia State Sheriff Association, past president of the Fraternal Order of Police, and member of Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department.

He also was the past president and member of the Community Church Bowling League, the first commissioner of the Women’s Softball Team, coach for the Front Royal Little League and Softball League, member of the Front Royal Rotary Club, he organized and was the first commissioner of the Front Royal Soccer League, he initiated both the D.A.R.E. program and the Bicycle Rodeo for Warren County Schools, he organized the Warren County Senior Citizens Call-In Program, was awarded the Elliott Marshall Community Service Award in 1993, and was named Outstanding Young Man of Virginia in 1975 and America in 1976.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Jane Armentrout of Front Royal; son, Blue Ajay (Christina) of Texas; daughter, Kathy Lynn Armentrout of Front Royal; brother, Bill Armentrout of Maurertown, Virginia; sister, Joan Roadcap of Woodstock, Virginia, and grandson, Sebastian Armentrout of Front Royal.

Pallbearers will be Allen Sibert, Jim Haffer, Frank Horan, Ricky Armentrout, Connie Bailey and Kahle Magalis.

Honorary pallbearers will be present and past Warren County Sheriff’s Department employees.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

