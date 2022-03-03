Obituaries
Charles H. “Charlie” Morris, Jr. (1949 – 2022)
Charles H. “Charlie” Morris, Jr., 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mr. Morris was born December 6, 1949, in Washington D.C., son of the late Charles H. Morris Sr. and Emma Knight Sullivan Morris.
He was a United States Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Insulators Local #24 and retired after many dedicated years from the U.S. Government. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving is a son, Patrick M. Morris and wife Kelly of Front Royal; two daughters, Crystal Morris Porter and husband Mike of Front Royal, and Becky Ellifritz of Front Royal; step-son, Rick Marders of King George, Virginia; 11 grandchildren, Ricky Marders, James Anthony Rawlings, Azelyn Marsh, Kaleb Marsh, Erika Jenkins, Nathan Charles Morris, Grant Ellifritz, Zackery Franklin, Sierra Porter, Allie Porter, and Titan Teter; two great-grandchildren, Theo Glascoe and Aryah Glascoe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, James Arvin Sullivan.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Arthur Samuel “Hop” Mitchell Sr. (1944 – 2022)
Arthur Samuel “Hop” Mitchell Sr., 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow all services at Panorama Memorial Gardens. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Hop was born on February 8, 1944, in Virginia to the late Robert and Rebecca Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lorretta Mitchell; his son, Albert Mitchell; his sister and several brothers.
Surviving Hop is his son, Artie Mitchell (Juanita); his daughter, Janice Mitchell, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hop owned and operated Hop’s Drywall Service from 1972 to 1989, and thoroughly enjoyed working. He could always be found behind a camera taking photographs of his family and friends. He was a car enthusiast, of all cars, Especially his 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Isla Margaret Blevins (2022)
Isla Margaret Blevins passed away at birth on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her maternal great-great-grandmother, Margaret Reel.
She is survived by her parents, Aaron Blevins and Breauna Henry; maternal grandparents, Erin Henry and Alan Hough; paternal grandparents, Melissa and Harold Carter and Jeffrey Carter; brother, Luca Blevins; aunts, Alyssa Henry and Kristen Renz and uncles, Caleb Henry, Brandon Renz, Steven Carter, and Elias Carter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sarcoma Alliance, 775 E. Blithedale Ave., #334, Mill Valley, CA 94941.
Minnie Catherine Randall (1928 – 2022)
Minnie Catherine Randall, 92, of Marshall, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Randall was born on April 18, 1929, in Washington, DC to the late Joseph and Merle McKay Keene. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lindburg V. Randall; son, Larry E. Randall, and granddaughter, Jessica C. Randall. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she volunteered for many years. She also volunteered at Warren Memorial Hospital and was very active with Relay for Life.
Survivors include her four daughters, Catherine “Cathy” L. Randall, Maureen R. Diemer (Jim), Susan M. Jeffrey, and Christine E. Randall; two sons, Joseph S. Randall and Mark S. Randall (Heide); nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Jimmye Ann Dodson (1948 – 2022)
Jimmye Ann Dodson, 73, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at her home with Tammy, Trey, and Shavey by her side.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Jimmye Ann was born August 16, 1948, in Front Royal, VA, daughter of the late James Wallace and Alice Louvada Kesler Sutton.
She worked for F&M Bank, Virginia Savings Bank, Peebles, and retired from the Town of Front Royal. After retirement, she worked for Lester & Mowery Pharmacy, which she always said was her favorite place to work.
Jimmye Ann enjoyed ceramics, embroidery, cooking, and baking, and was an avid fan of the Washington Nationals. She will be long remembered for her laugh and quick-wittedness.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jimmye Ann was married to the late Floyd Lee Dodson Jr., who preceded her in death in 1999.
Surviving are a daughter, Tamara Lee “Tammy” Buracker and husband Jake of Front Royal; son, Floyd Lee “Trey” Dodson III of Front Royal; a sister-in-law, Doris Smedley and family of Front Royal; and a very special and dear friend, Charles “Shavey” Smedley of Front Royal.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Wood, Buster Campbell, Brian Mowery, Christopher Lockhart, Larry Jones, and Tim Hovey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kelley Smedley, J.H. Smedley, Bryan Smedley, and Lee Lockhart.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601, or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Michael T. “Mike” Reardon, Jr. (1962 – 2022)
Michael T. “Mike” Reardon, Jr., 59, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Fletcher officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Mike was born July 2, 1962, in Culpeper, Virginia son of Nancy T. Deavers of Browntown and the late Michael Thomas Reardon, Sr. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal. He worked for Luck Stone for 28 years, most recently as a foreman in Bealton. Anyone could tell you that he was counting down to retirement, by year, month and day! Mike never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.
Surviving with his mother, are a daughter, Elizabeth L. Reardon of Browntown; fiancée, Dawn Lockhart of Browntown; step-mother, Frances Reardon of Stephens City; three brothers, Bowyer “Bo” Reardon and wife Melanie of North Carolina, James Reardon and wife Kerry of Culpeper and Wesley Deavers and wife Tanya of Brownton; two sisters, Valerie Sayer and husband Ian of Winchester and Trish Hahn and husband Chuck of Winchester; his cat, Leroy; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles.
Mike was preceded in death by his father; and his step-father Donnie Deavers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cool Spring Church of God, 3705 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville, VA 22610 or the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Rd, Bentonville, VA 22610, or to National 4-H Council Contributions, PO Box 69364, Baltimore, MD 21264-9364.
Mary Catherine Cameron White (1943 – 2022)
Mary Catherine Cameron White, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia died Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. White was born October 17, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Raymond Cline Cameron and Mary Isabell Pound Cameron.
She was a central supply supervisor for Valley Health.
Surviving with her husband, William “Dubby” Branch White, Jr. are a son, Phillip “Shane” S. Irwin; a daughter, Gina Butler; a grandson, Ryan Noland Cline; and three sisters and a brother.
A brother preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Front Royal, Virginia.