Charles H. “Charlie” Morris, Jr. (1949 – 2022)

Charles H. “Charlie” Morris, Jr., 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.

Mr. Morris was born December 6, 1949, in Washington D.C., son of the late Charles H. Morris Sr. and Emma Knight Sullivan Morris.

He was a United States Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Insulators Local #24 and retired after many dedicated years from the U.S. Government. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving is a son, Patrick M. Morris and wife Kelly of Front Royal; two daughters, Crystal Morris Porter and husband Mike of Front Royal, and Becky Ellifritz of Front Royal; step-son, Rick Marders of King George, Virginia; 11 grandchildren, Ricky Marders, James Anthony Rawlings, Azelyn Marsh, Kaleb Marsh, Erika Jenkins, Nathan Charles Morris, Grant Ellifritz, Zackery Franklin, Sierra Porter, Allie Porter, and Titan Teter; two great-grandchildren, Theo Glascoe and Aryah Glascoe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, James Arvin Sullivan.

Pallbearers will be family.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.