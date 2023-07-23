Charles Robert “Bob” Mills (1950 – 2023)

Charles Robert “Bob” Mills, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Mills was born on July 13, 1950, in Arlington, Virginia, to the late Warren B. Mills and Lillian Painter Lambert. He was also preceded in death by his son, Christopher R. Mills; daughter, CarlaJo M. Mills; and sister, Kathy Mills. He was a truck driver for 45 years and a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Teresa G. Mills; sister, Judy Conrad (Jimmy); brother, Donald Mills; and two grandchildren, Jaylen Mills and Evan Mills.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Winchester Cancer Center, Blue Ridge Hospice, Caring Angels Hospice, and especially to Larry and Shawn for helping Teresa with Bob, they were her angels.