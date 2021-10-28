Charles Robert “Chuck” Klotz (1931 – 2021)

Charles Robert “Chuck” Klotz, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Brookside Rehab and Health Center in Warrenton, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Klotz was born on October 13, 1931, in Runnemede, New Jersey to the late John and Dorothy Klotz. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Recker Klotz, and son, Michael Frankel. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired from Lockheed Martin. He attended Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal.

Survivors include his two sons, Dan Frankel and Bob Frankel; two daughters-in-law, Debbie Frankel and Cindi Cherry; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, or to an animal shelter of one’s choice.