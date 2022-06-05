Obituaries
Charles T. “Tommy” Marlowe, Jr. (1950 – 2022)
Charles T. “Tommy” Marlowe, Jr, of Front Royal, passed peacefully at home in the early morning hours of May 31st.
Tommy was born on February 23, 1950, in Winchester to Margaret Haymaker Marlowe and the late Charles T. Marlowe. He graduated from Handley High School in 1970.
Tommy was drafted and served in the US Army in Germany where he received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Expert Sharp Shooter badge. Upon his return to Winchester, he joined his father as his brick layer’s assistant.
In October 1975 he started his 33-year career with United Parcel Service working as both a local delivery driver and Tractor-Trailer feeder driver. He accomplished driving his Tractor over one million miles. He retired in April of 2008 at the urging of his wife, Ginger whom he married in 1984.
Tommy enjoyed spending his free time with friends at the local clubs and lodges, as well as picnics on Skyline Drive.
Tommy leaves behind his loving mother, caring wife, Ginger’s two daughters, Gretchen Kyle VanWegen and Kristen Blair McRae, his Aunt Francis Fortune, and his Aunt Barbara Ward, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his memory on Thursday, June 9th at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal conducted by Sammy Campbell and Tancy Seal. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until noon, followed by the service. There will be a reception following at the American Legion on West 8th Street.
The inurnment will be private at Mount Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Limeton United Methodist Church or Blue Ridge Hospice.
Obituaries
Mary Elizabeth Farris Morrison (1940 – 2022)
Mary Elizabeth Farris Morrison, of Bentonville, Virginia was a beloved grandmother, wife, and educator during her incredible 81 years of life. Mary passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022 at Woods Cove Assisted Living in Front Royal, VA.
Mary’s family will receive guests at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, where friends and family can visit and share memories of Mary. Her memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on the same day. The inurnment will follow all services at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mary was born on August 21, 1940, in Leesburg, Virginia to the late Matthew Elijah Farris, Sr., and Ethel Marie Turman. Mary was one of 11 children.
Mary has now rejoined her beloved late husband of 55 years, Harry Richard Morrison. She was also preceded in death by her son, Randall Alan Morrison; her sister, Annie Elizabeth Farris Hawes; and three brothers, Claude “Pete” Franklin Farris, David Leonard Farris, and Matthew Elijah Farris Jr.
Mary lived a meaningful life. Some of her precious early memories included Harrison Island, where her family farmed the land. She would reminisce about having to do farm chores and using a Jon boat or Ferry as a means of transportation.
Mary later went on to attend James Madison College in Harrisonburg, Virginia where she completed her B.S. Collegiate Professional degree. Mary then went on to pursue her passion: teaching. Mary spent 42 years as a teacher: One year with Rockingham County Public Schools while her husband was finishing college and 41 years with Prince William County Public Schools with the majority of her career being a fourth-grade teacher. Mary was very much dedicated to her students, having told everyone she’d only missed one day of school in her 42-year career. In 1993, Mary was recognized as the Elementary Teacher of the Year from Dale City Civic Association of Virginia.
After her retirement in 2006, Mary and her husband relocated to Bentonville, Virginia to enjoy their final years together with their family.
Surviving Mary is her son, Victor Morrison of Bentonville; her two granddaughters, Samantha Morrison (Matt) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Lindsey Rosenthal (Shawn) of Winchester, Virginia; and her siblings, Hazel Dove Lemon, Charles Lucas Farris, Ruth “Marie” Farris Moore, Mandy Louise Farris Baun, Nancy Jane Farris Edwards and Fred Lee Farris Sr.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following organizations: South Warren Volunteer Fire Department in Bentonville, VA, and Blue Ridge Hospice.
Mary’s family is forever grateful to Shavon Clatterbuck, Blue Ridge Hospice, and Woods Cove for their assistance to the family.
To keep Mary’s memory alive, take a moment to thank a teacher.
Obituaries
Doris Virginia Vest (1937 – 2022)
Doris Virginia Vest, 85, of Jupiter, Florida, and Flint Hill, Virginia passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Hidden Springs Senior Living.
Services will be private.
Doris was born on May 18, 1937, in Madison County, Virginia to the late James and Ethel Nicholson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman “Grady” Vest; her infant son, James Grady Vest; her son, Grady “Allen” Vest; and a grandson, Kirkland Allen Reece Vest.
Surviving Doris is her loving daughters, Donna “Renee” Calisto (David) and Christal D. Werner (Mark); her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Reece Vest; her grandchildren, Joshua Werner (Renee), Jared Werner, Nikki Calisto, and Victoria Cooper (Richard); and her 6 great-grandchildren, Bryce and Caden Werner, Aleeya and Adallen Cooper, and Anthony and Wyatt Ashe.
Doris retired in 1997 after 26 years as a deli clerk with Super Fresh Grocery in Front Royal, Virginia. After retiring Doris and Grady enjoyed living at the beach in Florida and spending time making memories with their grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/, Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/donate/, or to your local police or veteran’s associations.
Obituaries
Mark Anthony Lewis (1958 – 2022)
Mark Anthony Lewis, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Lewis was born on August 10, 1958, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Franklin Delano Roosevelt Lewis and Phyllis Hutson Edwards. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, Razor, and Wayne Lewis.
Surviving along with his mother are two sons, Andy Taylor and Mark Lewis Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
Michael Patrick Madden (1989 – 2022)
Michael Patrick Madden passed away on April 9, 2022.
Michael was born on December 31, 1989, in Chester, Pennsylvania on an icy New Year’s Eve. He and the family moved to Front Royal in 1992. He attended A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School, and then Skyline High School where he graduated in 2008 near the top of his class.
God gave him an amazing intellect; he loved the news and discussing politics. He was also a gifted athlete that was selected to the Northwestern District first team for soccer in his senior year. Michael went on to attend Virginia Tech in the honors and pre-vet program.
Michael was smart, sweet, empathetic, and loved by everyone. All of that changed when addiction stole his dreams. Michael passed away from the drug scourge plaguing this country on April 9 after many years of battling his addiction. His demise has left his family heartbroken, but with the hope that he is finally at peace and has found eternal rest.
Michael is survived by his parents, Bridget and Brian Madden; his brother, Thomas Madden (Andrea); his sister, Maggie Madden; his brother from another mother, Josh Lewis; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on June 9 at Maddox Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 am on June 10 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Obituaries
Kenneth (Popeye) Eugene Wood (1952 – 2022)
Kenneth (Popeye) Eugene Wood passed away on May 27, 2022.
Ken was born on January 31, 1952, and grew up in Front Royal, VA. From an early age recognized the importance of hard work. He became a ‘jack of all trades’ through his experience in everything from managing retail, to service and maintenance. He found his niche when he started working in the heating and oil industry.
In 2009, together with his wife, Joye, he started his own business, Kenny’s Oil Burner Service & Cleaning. His passion to continue helping those that whom he had built rapport over the years, without the constraints that came along with larger corporations, helped him amass many loyal customers and a thriving business.
Ken also dedicated 30 years of volunteer service to the Warren County Fair and was awarded a Lifetime Membership in 2004.
Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting Ken would tell you that he always had a smile on his face, and a great story or joke prepared to brighten the day of anyone he came across. He loved his family immensely and spending time with his children and grandchildren brought him the greatest joy.
He also loved his Handy Mart#11 family. We appreciate the many years of friendship that you have all provided Ken. Thank you for being another source of happiness in his life.
Ken is survived by his wife, Joye Wood; his daughters, Sarah Hallman, Jennifer Wood, and Kayla Brown; step-son, Kenneth Surratt; grandchildren, Samantha Vaughan, Daniel Hallman, Breanna Grady, Aiden Wood, Gwenyth Brown, Gabriella Brown, Clinton Surratt, Michael Surratt, and Ella Joye Surratt; his siblings, Sandy (Petie) Wood, Donna Gardner, Sandra Wilson, and Leisa Wood; brother-in-law, Fred Kidwell; and close family friends, Julie Strickland and Buddy Peacoe.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Imogene Stoneberger and Leonard R. Wood; his siblings, Charles, Roy, Wayne, and Jimmy Wood, Sarah (Perky) Canard, Shelby Henry, Judy Lillard; and sister-in-law, Edna Kidwell.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 4 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Reverend Leah DeLong officiating. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Warren County Fair, P.O. Box 1555, Front Royal, VA 22630, or by sharing your fondest memory of Ken via note or card.
Obituaries
Roy O.”Buddy” Beckner, Jr. (1941 – 2022)
Roy O.(Buddy) Beckner, Jr., 81, of Gainesville, Virginia, passed away on May 23, 2022, at his home in Gainesville, Virginia.
Roy was born in Doctors Hospital in Washington, D.C. to Roy O. Beckner, Sr., and Dorothy Maykrantz Beckner on January 6, 1941. He was raised in Chantilly, Va. He went to Herndon High School and graduated in 1959. In high school, he was a three-year member of the National Honor Society and a three-year letterman in baseball. He continued his education at The University of Virginia, American University, Tulane University, and the Dale Carnegie Institute.
He was the Director of Business Development for S.W Rodgers Co., Inc. in Gainesville, Va. for 29 years until his passing. He spent the majority of his career in land and site development, real estate, home building, and planning with Woodland Properties and The Midland Company among others. He was a charter, founding member of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce where he served on the board of directors from 2006 to 2017, and on several committees. During his career, he served in many capacities and on several boards and committees supporting the construction industry. He was an active member of the Heavy Construction Contractors Association (HCCA), the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance, and the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA). He was a past president of the NVBIA Prince William Chapter and the NVBIA Associate of the Year in 2001.
Roy loved spending time with his family and friends, coaching little league sports, playing golf, shooting pool, attending business and social events, attending Washington Nationals games, and spending time at service stations (his father owned an ESSO station), watching movies and dining at his favorite restaurants. He was an avid fan of Washington, D.C. professional, and local college sports teams. He was an avid follower of the PGA Tour. He enjoyed collecting local sports memorabilia, Esso memorabilia, knives, and utility tools (gadgets).
He was preceded in death by his father Roy O. Beckner, Sr., his mother, Dorothy Maykrantz Beckner, and his brother, Robert O. Beckner. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Gayle (Pat) Beckner; his sons Ronnie Beckner and Kenny Beckner (April) and his daughter Marla McConnell (Mike); three grandchildren, Chelsea Beckner, Casey McCurdy (Timmy), and Trey Beckner; five great-grandchildren, Kayla, Shane Jr., Jackson, Avery, and Zoey; his sister, Tootsie Poland (Buddy); three sisters-in-law, Joy Reed, Pam Deitz (Rex) and Lisa Anderson (Doug); ten nieces and nephews, and twenty-one great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, his preference was to have memorials made to Morgan’s Message, 5816 Wellington Rd., Gainesville, Va. 20155 (morgansmessage.org).
A ‘Celebration of Life’ will take place at a date and time to be determined.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.virginiacremate.com/locations/chantilly-cremation for the BECKNER family.