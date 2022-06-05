Charles T. “Tommy” Marlowe, Jr. (1950 – 2022)

Charles T. “Tommy” Marlowe, Jr, of Front Royal, passed peacefully at home in the early morning hours of May 31st.

Tommy was born on February 23, 1950, in Winchester to Margaret Haymaker Marlowe and the late Charles T. Marlowe. He graduated from Handley High School in 1970.

Tommy was drafted and served in the US Army in Germany where he received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Expert Sharp Shooter badge. Upon his return to Winchester, he joined his father as his brick layer’s assistant.

In October 1975 he started his 33-year career with United Parcel Service working as both a local delivery driver and Tractor-Trailer feeder driver. He accomplished driving his Tractor over one million miles. He retired in April of 2008 at the urging of his wife, Ginger whom he married in 1984.

Tommy enjoyed spending his free time with friends at the local clubs and lodges, as well as picnics on Skyline Drive.

Tommy leaves behind his loving mother, caring wife, Ginger’s two daughters, Gretchen Kyle VanWegen and Kristen Blair McRae, his Aunt Francis Fortune, and his Aunt Barbara Ward, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his memory on Thursday, June 9th at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal conducted by Sammy Campbell and Tancy Seal. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until noon, followed by the service. There will be a reception following at the American Legion on West 8th Street.

The inurnment will be private at Mount Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Limeton United Methodist Church or Blue Ridge Hospice.