Obituaries
Charles Thomson “Tommy” Sowers Jr. (1946- 2021)
Charles Thomson “Tommy” Sowers Jr., 75, of Farmville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with burial to follow at Rockland Community Cemetery.
Mr. Sowers was born on February 23, 1946, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Charles Sr. and Anna Minnick Sowers.
He was a graduate of Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal and Richmond Professional Institute, the forerunner to Virginia Commonwealth University. He was a Richmond Police officer for ten years and retired from Phillip Morris in Richmond. He previously attended Grace Lutheran Church in Front Royal. He enjoyed his retirement by fishing and eating ice cream with his wonderful granddaughter, Addie.
Survivors include two daughters, Marenda I. Sowers and Virginia Ann Sowers; sister, Ann Broyhill; granddaughter and light of his life, Addison and mother of his daughters, Ima Mattair.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Mary Jasper Timbers (1924 – 2021)
Mary Virginia Jasper Timbers was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Mary passed away peacefully at her home in Front Royal, VA on Saturday, June 5, 2021 surrounded by her family, telling her that they, as well as other family members and friends, loved her so very much.
Mary was born on August 13, 1924, in Rappahannock County, Virginia. She was the oldest daughter of the late George Jasper & Julia Beasley. She attended school in Rappahannock County where she along with her siblings & friends walked several miles to and from school. Mary loved horses & thoroughly enjoyed riding them as often as possible in her younger days.
In 1948, Mary married Robert Haywood Timbers, who preceded her in death on October 4, 1972. Her two brothers, George Bennett Jasper who died 12/12/1955, and Aubrey Bluestone Jasper Sr. who died on 07/03/2005, also preceded her in death.
Mary will always be remembered for the love of her family and friends, and the many lives she touched. She was a self-employed real estate owner.
Left to cherish so many fond and happy memories and special moments are her two daughters: Vida Timbers of Front Royal, Virginia, and Janet Timbers of Harrisonburg, Virginia. Her greatest joy was her only grandchild, Antoine Haywood Timbers of Downey, California, who affectionately called her Big MaMa. Mary has two loving sisters who constantly called and checked on her. The sisters are Cassie Jasper Hughes of Baltimore, Cornelia Jasper Banks, and her husband, the former Mayor George Banks of Front Royal, Virginia. George had a special chair beside Mary when he came to visit her. Also, there are many loving and adored nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary had many who called her Mom, Mary T., or started calling her Big MaMa as her grandson did.
Mary was a 26-year colon cancer survivor. With the support of family and friends, she continued her everyday activities while undergoing chemotherapy.
Mary became a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Flint Hill Virginia in 1948 and remained active with the church until her death. The church has been closed due to COVID 19 since March 2020, but Mary dialed into the church’s weekly phone teleservice every Sunday conducted by Rev. Dr. Olric Wilkins and teleservice Bible Study or Prayer every Wednesday. Mary loved her church and her church family. She was saddened when COVID hit, and she could not see her church family weekly.
Mary knew and loved the Lord and found joy in serving Him. She was the President of the Macedonia Oddfellow-Russell Cemeteries, a member of the Sunday School, Usher Board, and Women’s Fellowship Ministry. She also served on the Culinary Committee.
Mary’s favorite scripture was Psalm 23 because it so beautifully described the relationship our wonderful Savior has with us. A favorite hymn of Mary & her sister Cassie is Precious Lord.
Mary loved her church, but she enjoyed visiting other churches in the area and fellowshipping with others. She always had to attend Macedonia for Sunday Services. The only exception was on the 5th Sunday when she attended the Sunday School Union. The last 2 churches she visited were Mt. Paran Baptist Church in Linden, Virginia in July 2019, where she saw her friends Mrs. Bessie Baltimore & the late Mrs. Helen McLee, and Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Amissville VA in August 2019.
Mary committed her life in such a lovable and helpful way. Mary was active in the community. She had served as a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, participated for many years in The American Cancer Society Relay for Life, was a former Volunteer at Warren Memorial Hospital, and an Electoral Officer in the North River District. She was a member of the famous Cavalette Club, where she formed so many lasting friendships, and had many happy memories; Mary was a Life Member of the Warren-Page NAACP and was very active in the organization until her health declined.
Mary loved people, being outdoors, and entertaining company. Mary had enjoyed walking 6 days a week with a friend, Betty Roberts. Every Saturday they would go to McDonald’s for pancakes. Mary enjoyed cooking and working in her flower garden. When the weather would get warm, she loved sitting on her front porch. She was looking forward to doing that this summer. She was able to sit on her front porch once before her death.
One of Mary’s recent happy occasions:
There was a special surprise celebration for Mary’s 95th Birthday, along with her sister, Cassie, for her 93rd birthday on August 17, 2019. The surprise celebration was attended by family and was hosted by The Gordon Manor in Huntly, VA where both sisters worked in their early teens and 20s.
Even though many of Mary’s special and beloved friends are now with The Lord, Mary cherished the continued friendship of 3 ladies that she has known for over 75 years: Mrs. Bessie Baltimore, Mrs. Pearl Jordan, and Mrs. Lillian Sloan. Also, we cannot forget her walking partner for many years, Mrs. Betty Roberts.
A celebration of Life honoring Mary is scheduled for: Friday, June 18, 2021, family visitation 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, funeral at 12 Noon, at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630
The services will be lived streamed. A link will be here on the day of the service
Interment will be at Good Hope Cemetery, 831 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630
According to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are still requested. For safety precautions, there will not be a repast after the Services and Burial.
Special thanks to:
Blue Ridge Hospice for their excellent care.
Mary’s grandson, Antoine for his love and devotion. Also, his weekly and sometimes daily FaceTime calls to his Big MaMa.
Mary’s little girl and niece, traveling RN nurse, Stephanie Banks. She came back home at the right time to help take care & pamper her Aunt Mary.
Mary’s nephew, Tony Fletcher, his wife Misty, sons Anthony & Garrison for mulching & planting flowers in the garden.
Mary’s nephew, Dr. Gregory Carson, for medical advice.
Mary’s friend, Joe Jackson, for keeping Mary’s yard looking good by mowing and for trimming the bushes for over 10 years.
To all family and friends for your prayers, visits, phone calls, FaceTime calls, text messages, food, and other gifts to Mary. You are so loved. This meant a lot to Mary.
Memorial donations in Mary’s memory may be made to one of the following:
Macedonia Baptist Church, P. O. Box 626, 574 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627
Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601, Phone: 1-540-313-9200
American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Phone: 1-800-227-2345 http://www.cancer.org
American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, http://www.heart.org
Brian Anthony Lucas
Brian Anthony Lucas, 41, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on June 14, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
All services will be private.
Brian was born in Front Royal on January 12, 1980, to the late David and Barbara Lucas. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Racheal Lucas.
Surviving Brian is his children, Abigail Lucas, and Payton Lucas; his siblings, Lisa Kibler (Greg Kibler), Jacqueline Lucas, and Justin Lucas (Melissa Lucas); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brian’s memorial fund, care of Maddox Funeral Home at 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Donald Ray “Stoney” “Hard Rock” “Cowboy” “Porky” Stonebreaker, Sr. (1955 – 2021)
Donald Ray Stonebreaker, Sr., 65, of Winchester, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private at a later date.
Mr. Stonebreaker was born July 21, 1955, in Front Royal, son of the late Haven Joseph Stonebreaker and Gladys Mae Menefee Stonebreaker. He worked for many years at the Stockyard in Warren County.
Surviving is a son, Donald Ray Stonebreaker, Jr. of Front Royal; two step-daughters, Maryanna Capps of Strasburg and Fannie Marie Kidwell Barron of Hume; step-son, James Boggess of Stephens City; one sister, Connie Stonebreaker of Winchester; one brother, Roger Stonebreaker of Chester Gap; thirteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.
Stuart Lee McClanahan Jr. (1972 – 2021)
Stuart Lee McClanahan Jr., 49, of Front Royal, Virginia Passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in his own home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating. There will be a visitation hour one hour prior to the service time at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal before processing to the cemetery.
Surviving Stuart is his loving parents, Stuart Lee McClanahan Sr. and Shirley Marie McClanahan; his brother, Matthew Patrick McClanahan; his aunt, Judy Nichols (Roger); and his uncle Ronnie McClanahan (Mona).
John Lee Cunningham (1988 – 2021)
John Lee Cunningham, 33, of Strasburg, VA, passed away on June 6, 2021.
For those of us who mourn his loss, remember that John is not dead; he is more alive than ever in the arms of God the Father, through the sacrifice of his savior, Jesus Christ. John lived a life of service, starting young as an Eagle Scout and moving on to serve in places such as his church. He was dedicated to taking care of others in whatever way they needed. This was embodied in his business, Cunningham’s Chimneys, where he looked forward to helping someone new every day and worked with patience, diligence, and integrity.
John loved unconditionally and without restraint. Among those he loved and left to continue his legacy are his wife of almost 13 years, Katharine Cunningham; his parents, Roger and Lou Ann Cunningham, his parents-in-law, Katharine and Paul Fournier; his siblings, Jerry Andrews (Jodi), Sara Stevenson (Guy), Jonathan Fournier (Heidi), Daniel Fournier (Crystal), Chris Fournier (Amanda), Andrew Fournier (Maria), Heather White (Dan), Michael Fournier, and Stephen Fournier; his nieces and nephews, Joseph, Kate, Tina, Tony, Scott, Ryanne, Travis, Autumn, Camden, Payton, Lillian, Paisley, Wyatt, Finley, Brooks, Porter, and Hallie; his great-nephews, Eevander and Kingstyn, as well as many other family and friends whom he treasured.
John was welcomed into Heaven by his son, Kimber Paul Roosevelt Cunningham, and many beloved grandparents. Please remember John in joy and peace as we know that is how he is living now.
In memory of John, please go the extra mile, grab that strap out of the road, be sarcastic, buy the good one instead of the cheap one, love when they don’t deserve it, go on that crazy adventure, and always choose to be the hands and feet of Jesus.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 2:00 PM at New Hope Bible Church, 80 N. Lake Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the “With Open Arms” ministry, c/o New Hope Bible Church.
Johnnie Lawrence Gwinn (1943 – 2021)
Johnnie Lawrence Gwinn, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Gwinn was born on November 4, 1943, in Glen Rogers, West Virginia to the late Ray and Della Lockhart Gwinn. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betsy Gwinn, and two brothers, Thomas and Stevie Gwinn. He was a member of Davis Camp Missionary Baptist Church in Glen Rogers and was a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include three sons, Bobby, Jackie, and John-John Gwinn; two daughters, Cassandra Fincham and Tammy Lake; two sisters, Patty Miller and Mamie Swiger; brother, Jack Gwinn; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.