Charles Thomson “Tommy” Sowers Jr. (1946- 2021)

Mary Virginia Jasper Timbers was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Mary passed away peacefully at her home in Front Royal, VA on Saturday, June 5, 2021 surrounded by her family, telling her that they, as well as other family members and friends, loved her so very much.

Mary was born on August 13, 1924, in Rappahannock County, Virginia. She was the oldest daughter of the late George Jasper & Julia Beasley. She attended school in Rappahannock County where she along with her siblings & friends walked several miles to and from school. Mary loved horses & thoroughly enjoyed riding them as often as possible in her younger days.

In 1948, Mary married Robert Haywood Timbers, who preceded her in death on October 4, 1972. Her two brothers, George Bennett Jasper who died 12/12/1955, and Aubrey Bluestone Jasper Sr. who died on 07/03/2005, also preceded her in death.

Mary will always be remembered for the love of her family and friends, and the many lives she touched. She was a self-employed real estate owner.

Left to cherish so many fond and happy memories and special moments are her two daughters: Vida Timbers of Front Royal, Virginia, and Janet Timbers of Harrisonburg, Virginia. Her greatest joy was her only grandchild, Antoine Haywood Timbers of Downey, California, who affectionately called her Big MaMa. Mary has two loving sisters who constantly called and checked on her. The sisters are Cassie Jasper Hughes of Baltimore, Cornelia Jasper Banks, and her husband, the former Mayor George Banks of Front Royal, Virginia. George had a special chair beside Mary when he came to visit her. Also, there are many loving and adored nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary had many who called her Mom, Mary T., or started calling her Big MaMa as her grandson did.

Mary was a 26-year colon cancer survivor. With the support of family and friends, she continued her everyday activities while undergoing chemotherapy.

Mary became a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Flint Hill Virginia in 1948 and remained active with the church until her death. The church has been closed due to COVID 19 since March 2020, but Mary dialed into the church’s weekly phone teleservice every Sunday conducted by Rev. Dr. Olric Wilkins and teleservice Bible Study or Prayer every Wednesday. Mary loved her church and her church family. She was saddened when COVID hit, and she could not see her church family weekly.

Mary knew and loved the Lord and found joy in serving Him. She was the President of the Macedonia Oddfellow-Russell Cemeteries, a member of the Sunday School, Usher Board, and Women’s Fellowship Ministry. She also served on the Culinary Committee.

Mary’s favorite scripture was Psalm 23 because it so beautifully described the relationship our wonderful Savior has with us. A favorite hymn of Mary & her sister Cassie is Precious Lord.

Mary loved her church, but she enjoyed visiting other churches in the area and fellowshipping with others. She always had to attend Macedonia for Sunday Services. The only exception was on the 5th Sunday when she attended the Sunday School Union. The last 2 churches she visited were Mt. Paran Baptist Church in Linden, Virginia in July 2019, where she saw her friends Mrs. Bessie Baltimore & the late Mrs. Helen McLee, and Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Amissville VA in August 2019.

Mary committed her life in such a lovable and helpful way. Mary was active in the community. She had served as a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, participated for many years in The American Cancer Society Relay for Life, was a former Volunteer at Warren Memorial Hospital, and an Electoral Officer in the North River District. She was a member of the famous Cavalette Club, where she formed so many lasting friendships, and had many happy memories; Mary was a Life Member of the Warren-Page NAACP and was very active in the organization until her health declined.

Mary loved people, being outdoors, and entertaining company. Mary had enjoyed walking 6 days a week with a friend, Betty Roberts. Every Saturday they would go to McDonald’s for pancakes. Mary enjoyed cooking and working in her flower garden. When the weather would get warm, she loved sitting on her front porch. She was looking forward to doing that this summer. She was able to sit on her front porch once before her death.

One of Mary’s recent happy occasions:

There was a special surprise celebration for Mary’s 95th Birthday, along with her sister, Cassie, for her 93rd birthday on August 17, 2019. The surprise celebration was attended by family and was hosted by The Gordon Manor in Huntly, VA where both sisters worked in their early teens and 20s.

Even though many of Mary’s special and beloved friends are now with The Lord, Mary cherished the continued friendship of 3 ladies that she has known for over 75 years: Mrs. Bessie Baltimore, Mrs. Pearl Jordan, and Mrs. Lillian Sloan. Also, we cannot forget her walking partner for many years, Mrs. Betty Roberts.

A celebration of Life honoring Mary is scheduled for: Friday, June 18, 2021, family visitation 11:00 am until 12:00 pm, funeral at 12 Noon, at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630

The services will be lived streamed. A link will be here on the day of the service

Interment will be at Good Hope Cemetery, 831 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630

According to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are still requested. For safety precautions, there will not be a repast after the Services and Burial.

Special thanks to:

Blue Ridge Hospice for their excellent care.

Mary’s grandson, Antoine for his love and devotion. Also, his weekly and sometimes daily FaceTime calls to his Big MaMa.

Mary’s little girl and niece, traveling RN nurse, Stephanie Banks. She came back home at the right time to help take care & pamper her Aunt Mary.

Mary’s nephew, Tony Fletcher, his wife Misty, sons Anthony & Garrison for mulching & planting flowers in the garden.

Mary’s nephew, Dr. Gregory Carson, for medical advice.

Mary’s friend, Joe Jackson, for keeping Mary’s yard looking good by mowing and for trimming the bushes for over 10 years.

To all family and friends for your prayers, visits, phone calls, FaceTime calls, text messages, food, and other gifts to Mary. You are so loved. This meant a lot to Mary.

Memorial donations in Mary’s memory may be made to one of the following:

Macedonia Baptist Church, P. O. Box 626, 574 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627

Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601, Phone: 1-540-313-9200

American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Phone: 1-800-227-2345 http://www.cancer.org

American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, http://www.heart.org