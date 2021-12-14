Charles William Fidler (1949 – 2021)

Charles William Fidler, 72, of Mount Jackson, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

Services will be private.

Charles was born on July 18, 1949, in Hume, Virginia to the late Burt and Laura Fidler. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Fidler; and his siblings, Bobby Lee Williams, Earl Williams, Margaret Ann Williams Chadwell, and George Williams.

Surviving Charles is his significant other for over 18 years, Margie Anderson; his son, Keithen Fidler; his granddaughter, Laura White; his great-grandchildren, Johnathan White, Karoline White, and Ciera White; his nieces and nephews, Penny Chadwell Kardis, Dora Lee McMichael and Edward Chadwell; and his beloved dog, Max.

Charles served in the United States Navy during Desert Storm. He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Charles, more than anything, enjoyed helping people.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U.S.O.