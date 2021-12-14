Obituaries
Charles William Fidler (1949 – 2021)
Charles William Fidler, 72, of Mount Jackson, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Services will be private.
Charles was born on July 18, 1949, in Hume, Virginia to the late Burt and Laura Fidler. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Fidler; and his siblings, Bobby Lee Williams, Earl Williams, Margaret Ann Williams Chadwell, and George Williams.
Surviving Charles is his significant other for over 18 years, Margie Anderson; his son, Keithen Fidler; his granddaughter, Laura White; his great-grandchildren, Johnathan White, Karoline White, and Ciera White; his nieces and nephews, Penny Chadwell Kardis, Dora Lee McMichael and Edward Chadwell; and his beloved dog, Max.
Charles served in the United States Navy during Desert Storm. He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Charles, more than anything, enjoyed helping people.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the U.S.O.
Paul Junior Sine (1940 – 2021)
Paul Junior Sine, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 5 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Mr. Sine was born on May 27, 1940, in Columbia Furnace, Virginia to the late Dilmon Jr. and Ethel Johnson Sine. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Sine, and siblings, Marshal Sine, Geneva Helsley, Ford Sine, William Sine, Rachel Reedy, Fern Riggleman, Faye Shipe, Dorothy Mumaw, Cletus Sine, Pauline Sine, and Dewey Sine. He was a hard-working man who enjoyed “pickin” at local auctions, honky tonkin, and watching the westerns. “How bout them Cowboys!”
Survivors include his siblings, Peggy Grove, Richard Sine, and Roxie Estep; children, Danny Henry (Ronda), Yancey Sine (Carolyn), Loretta Hatfield (Billy), Marcus Sine (Doris), Jason Sine (Christie), Jessica “Weet-Weet” Mathews (Bud) and Marcus Sine Jr. (Katie); grandchildren, Bevenie, Danyel (James), Dakota (Brandi), Brandon (Victoria), Alexis and Brianna and great-grandchildren, Halie, Heaven, Paislee, Jameson, Layden, Dalton, Abel, Lillian, and Baby Dino Placious.
The family wishes a special thank you to his caregiver, Doris Berry.
Ramona I. Bowden (1928 – 2021)
Ramona Isobel (Fiksdal) Bowden, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living Center in Front Royal. She was born January 28, 1928, in Webster, SD, to J. Richmond and Mildred (Gieseking) Fiksdal.
Mona attended schools in Webster SD, Altamont, IL, and Washington, DC, graduating from Eastern High School in Washington in 1946. She graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1950.
She served in the United States Air Force, where she was trained in physical therapy., a career she enjoyed until her retirement, first with the Air Force and then in school districts in Virginia and Maryland. While in the USAF she attained the rank of Major.
She was married for a time to Morris L. Bowden.
She was an enthusiastic member of VFW, DAR, and Tree Stewards.
Mona was an adventurous person with many interests, including politics, nature study, opera, fitness, travel, and exploring new places. Her favorite place was the home she built on a bluff along the Shenandoah River.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister Mildred (Honey) O’Neill.
Survivors include half-sister Jane (Ronald) Lundstrom of Rockford, IL, half-brother John (Patricia) Fiksdal of Sioux Falls, SD, cousins Rich Gieseking, Giles (Susan) Gieseking of Altamont, IL, April Talley of Nokesville, VA, Melanie (Jeffrey) Brown of Manassas, VA, and three nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted. A celebration of life will be held later.
Marvin Pence (1950 – 2021)
Marvin Pence, 71, of Browntown, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his home after a two-year battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will be private at the family cemetery in Browntown.
Marvin was born on April 6, 1950, in Browntown to the late W.J. and Inge Pence. He worked in construction for 50 years and retired from Kirlin Design in Rockville, Maryland after 35 years. He was a life member of Steamfitters Local 602. He loved farming and being on a John Deere Tractor making hay. He enjoyed going to Virginia Tech for the past 20 years to the Hokie Harvest Sale and always bringing home some more cows or bulls.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Diane Pence; daughter, Dr. Kristen Pence, and her husband Josh Bowie; granddaughter, Tallulah Bowie and many cousins.
Pallbearers will be Mike Reardon, Doug Boyd, Clyde Heston, Rick Mathews, Wayne Woolf, and Sam Harrison.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Road, Browntown, Virginia 22610.
Phyllis Ann Sellers (1938 – 2021)
Phyllis Ann Sellers, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Mrs. Sellers was born on June 19, 1938, in Princeton, West Virginia to the late Ray and Ethel Wooten Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Patty Weaver, and three brothers, Jack Ferguson, Robert Ferguson, and Wayne Ferguson.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Kendred Sellers, Jr.; three children, Vicki Rasmussen (Butch), Kenneth Sellers, and Donna McHan; eight grandchildren, Joshua Turner, Shane Turner, Chelsea Sellers, Cody Sellers, Kayla Sellers, Callie Jackson, Mikala Smith, and Jamie Brown; five great-grandchildren, Alana Turner, Sebastian Jacklin, Sullivan Jacklin, CJ Brown and Xavier Brown; brother, Fred Ferguson; two sisters, Marleen Mingin and Judi Ferguson and Five grand furbabies, Junior, Goldie, Jack, Scoobie Doo and Ripken.
In lieu of flowers to offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can send a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Hollis Patrick “Tut” Henry (1961 – 2021)
Hollis Patrick “Tut” Henry, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tut was born on January 13, 1961, in Warren County, Virginia to the late Hollis and Ruth Young Henry. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Martha McDonald and Debbie Vorous, and a brother, Harry Thomas Henry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a free-spirited storyteller with a genuinely kind heart.
Survivors include his son, T.J. Henry; two brothers, Simon Henry and James “Bubby” Pullen; three sisters, Linda Heidt, Tonya Jenkins, and Tammy Breeden; grandson, Christian James Henry and his close cousin, Marcus Sine (Katie) and his little buddies, Abel and Jameson Sine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home.
Gary Thomas DuVall (1971 – 2021)
Gary Thomas DuVall, 50, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11 AM at Virginia Hills Church, 737 Rockland Rd, Front Royal with Pastor Eric Reploeg officiating.
Mr. DuVall was born on April 8, 1971, in Warrenton, Virginia to the late Lawrence Franklin DuVall and the late Tommie Jean Jenkins Welch. He was a member of Virginia Hills Church.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Cindy DuVall; son, Tyler DuVall; two daughters, Ali Burns and her husband David and Joli DuVall; two granddaughters, Averie and Margo Burns; beloved sister, Diana Parrish and her husband Gary; siblings, Ginger, Larry, Debbie, Connie and Sandy, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Virginia Hills Church.