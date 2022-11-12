Charlotte Jean Henry (1941 – 2022)

Charlotte Jean Henry, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.

Ms. Henry was born on January 30, 1941, in Washington, Virginia, to the late Thomas and Elizabeth Jenkins Keatts. She spent many years working as a seamstress at Aileen’s Sewing Factory. She was a member of Front Royal Baptist Temple.

Survivors include her three sons, Terry Henry, Jerry Henry, and Robbie Henry; three sisters, Madeline Senter, Christine Ross, and Colleen Keatts; five grandchildren, Seth Henry, Hannah Henry, Crystal Duckworth, Justin Henry, and Amanda Henry and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.