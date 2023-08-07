Local News
Chase Across Counties: Virginia’s Multi-Agency Pursuit
Warren County Walmart Evacuated in Pursuit Climax
On August 7, 2023, the usually tranquil roads of Virginia became the scene of an intense multi-county chase. Initiated by the Virginia State Police, the pursuit spanned across major highways and culminated in an unprecedented evacuation of a Warren County Walmart.
The chase commenced on I81 Northbound near the 240-mile mark. Virginia State Police were on the trail of suspects believed to have outstanding warrants, adding a layer of urgency when objects were reportedly thrown out from the suspect’s moving vehicle. This chase wasn’t confined to one jurisdiction; as the suspects sped through the highway, different counties became spontaneously involved.
Navigating onto I66 eastbound upon entering Warren County, the pursuit’s intensity grew, prompting the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to join in around the 6-mile mark crossover. The dramatic climax unfolded when the suspects’ vehicle, unable to maintain control, crashed into a median. Of the four suspects, three opted to flee on foot, bizarrely choosing a nearby Walmart as their refuge.
The situation grew even more tense when one of the suspects, in a desperate move, attempted a carjacking, injuring an unsuspecting driver in the process. This prompted immediate action: the Walmart alarm blared, leading to an urgent evacuation of customers and staff. Collaborative efforts between the local agencies ensured a perimeter was established swiftly, and a thorough search was initiated. The diligence paid off, with all suspects located and detained.
The aftermath of the chase saw I66 traffic restricted to a single lane. EMS attended to four individuals, comprising a civilian and the three detained suspects, addressing their medical needs.
While the day’s events might read like a Hollywood script, they served as a testament to the seamless collaboration and efficiency of Virginia’s law enforcement agencies. Their rapid response and strategic coordination ensured the safety of the community and the apprehension of all involved suspects.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 7 – 11, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 12 to 10, westbound – Single lane closures for pavement repairs, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 7. Shoulder closures 24/7. The work zone speed limit is 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Page County line and Frederick County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 14.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Single lane closures for bridge washing at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and the National Forest boundary, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through August 14.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Residents Denounce ‘Dangerous’ Transgender Policies for WCPS Students
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recently released transgender policies for K-12 students should not be implemented in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), according to some residents, who think the model policies could pose dangerous risks for students.
Youngkin’s 2023 transgender policies were developed by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) in response to state bills that were enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly and are known as Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools.
Pursuant to Section 22.1-23.3 of the Code of Virginia, the document serves as a model for local school boards, which, by law, had to implement their own policies consistent with the state’s model policies by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Rather than develop new policies based on the new model policies, the Warren County School Board in 2021 voted 3-2 to adopt Youngkin’s transgender policy changes, which removed some of the protections afforded to transgender students under the previous Northam administration.
For instance, the 2023 policies:
- Require students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires;” and
- Require school division personnel to refer to each student using only the pronouns “appropriate to the sex appearing in the student’s official record.
In contrast, the former Northam administration’s policies allowed students to use names and pronouns that reflected their gender identity without “any substantiating evidence,” among others.
Jackie Stocker, a local mother of a transgender child, told School Board members during the community participation segment of their Aug. 2 regular meeting that the state policies finalized on July 18 by Youngkin’s administration could place LGBTQ youth in danger.
Such children, she said, are often subjected to unjust biases, exclusion, and in some cases, violence, even at home.
“Keeping this in mind, it’s paramount that we tread carefully, particularly when it comes to revealing their identity to others,” Stocker told the board members. “Outing someone is not just a breach of trust; it can lead to devastating consequences for the child.”
For instance, outing a transgender student could lead to physical and emotional abuse, she said, and they potentially could be denied their rights to freedom of expression, privacy, and safety.
“LGBTQ kids matter. They have a right to exist the same as you or I. If you require this [policy], then you’ll personally be responsible for increased risks of suicide,” Stocker said, pointing to national data reports that show a rise in suicide among such students when they do not consent to having their gender identity revealed to their parent or guardian.
Connor Trevor, who also lives in Warren County and is a former WCPS student, said that all transgender kids deserve an environment where they feel safe and respected, and he asked the board to reconsider implementing Youngkin’s policy.
“You must recognize that disclosing their gendered identity to their parents might not always be safe or affirming to them,” Trevor said. “By maintaining confidentiality for transgender students, you create a haven where they can freely express themselves without fear of repercussions.”
Many transgender youth, he added, grapple with the fear of rejection, misunderstanding, or even harm from their own families, all of which can negatively impact their mental health and overall well-being. Trevor urged the board members to consider policies that would empower students to make their own decisions about their personal lives, including the timing and manner of disclosing their gender identity to their parents.
And Trevor said the board should instead consider devising its own policy that would serve “as an important ally in the fight against discrimination and marginalization.”
“By safeguarding the privacy of transgender students,” Trevor said, “you demonstrate a commitment to valuing each student for who they are, contributing to a more compassionate and accepting society.
“And if you ever ask yourself ‘what would Jesus do?’” he concluded, “flipping tables is not outside the realm of possibility.”
Stevie Hubbard, another County resident who is the mom to two WCPS graduates, acknowledged to the School Board that the transgender policies are a complex issue.
On one hand, Hubbard said, as a parent, she would want to know what her child was experiencing and to be able to help guide her child as he or she navigated the possibility of being transgender. “I do understand; I would be offended as a parent if you didn’t tell me something, so I get that,” said Hubbard. “But also, as a parent, there’s nothing that my children could reveal to me about themselves that would make me love them any less.”
And while she’d like to think most parents feel the same way, Hubbard said she realizes that they don’t, “and that poses a big danger to students that are having these conflicts, and that’s my concern,” she said.
“We have to be very crafty with whatever policy we decide to adopt to make sure that if a kid isn’t being listened to if they aren’t being heard, that we are providing some kind of shield of protection for them, as well,” Hubbard added.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present during the meeting.
Rinaldi thanked Trevor and the parents for speaking to the board members about the transgender policies, which were not an agenda item for the board’s Aug. 2 meeting.
“Be assured, I will always try and do the best I can for all students in Warren County,” he said. “It’s just not a specific group, whether a kid’s a ball player and they need assistance in that or a transgender kid. I will try my best to make sure that these kids are protected within whatever we can do.”
Salins sent a statement to the Royal Examiner pointing out that because the School Board in 2021 voted to adopt the 2023 transgender policy changes, “our district does not need to vote on the matter because the new policy will automatically be implemented.”
She added that the new policy ensures the protection of all students, honors parental rights, requires schools to notify parents within 24 hours of any incident of bullying, and requires schools to partner with parents to serve the needs of all children. “I would encourage everyone to read the full text of the policy,” Salins said in her statement. [To read the 2023 transgender policies in their entirety, go HERE.]
Board Chair Pence told the Royal Examiner in an interview this afternoon that no changes are being made to the district’s non-discrimination policy and that a new form is being developed by WCPS administrators that must be filled out giving parental consent if a student wants to use a different name and/or pronoun.
“We are required to have this document on file that the parent is consenting to their child’s preference,” Pence said. “We don’t have the form available yet, and there’s a mad rush to make sure families do have it before school starts [on Aug. 9].”
Pence said the form hopefully will be available by Monday and for Back-to-School night. “If families want to call their base school and speak to the principal about the form, we encourage them to do so,” she said.
The board chairwoman also said it’s important for families to know that WCPS is not changing a child’s school record, just what the child wants to be called at school.
“Some of the parents who spoke at our meeting this past week seemed worried we’d be calling parents and singling students out,” Pence said. “That’s not the case. The form is required and has to be submitted showing there’s parental consent for the student to use a different name.”
Board actions“My inspiration for the logo was the two high schools,” Bourgain told the board. “I knew that I wanted their mascots, the hawk and the wildcat, to be the focal point,” so she drew them silhouetted and in black.
Bourgain also said that the mountains in the background and the bushes in the foreground showcase the beauty of the local area and town, as well as the school system.
“I am extremely grateful that I was even considered for this, and I am very, very thankful to be given this opportunity,” Bourgain told the board.
Bourgain was the 1st place winner among three finalists and won a $500 scholarship to use upon graduation. Kami King, who attends Skyline Middle School, won 2nd place and a $250 scholarship to use upon graduation; and 3rd place went to Luke Natalie, a Skyline Middle School student who won a $100 scholarship to use upon graduation.
Board Vice Chair Rinaldi thanked the student participants for their hard work.
“Whenever you get that type of participation, and people take ownership, that’s what these students did. They stepped up, and they took ownership, and they were successful, all of them,” he said.
In other action, the board unanimously approved:
- The modified Policy GAE Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting requires all school employees to report child abuse and neglect directly to the local Department of Social Services or to the Virginia Department of Social Services toll-free child abuse and neglect hotline and to the person in charge of the school or department. The policy update also includes yearly training by all school staff.
- $22,650 to be used from the Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School (LFK) Renovation Contingency fund to add window blinds for classrooms at the elementary school. The window coverings will serve as both a means of safety and light adjustment, according to WCPS staff.
- Rate increases/renewal addendum to the 2023-24 contract for ESS Northeast LLC, the school division’s substitute teacher provider. To stay competitive with neighboring districts, WCPS recommended having a differential in pay between degreed and non-degreed substitute teacher placements. Currently, both positions have the same rate. The majority of divisions offer a higher pay rate to degreed substitutes than those non-degreed, WCPS Personnel Director Jody Lee told the board.
“This has also been a concern expressed by current degree substitutes in the lack of separation devalues their credentials,” he said. “In addition, we do not currently have a rate for a long-term IA [instructional assistant] that is often requested.”
Click here to watch the School Board’s Aug. 2 meeting in its entirety.
Samuels Public Library Names Eileen Grady Interim Director: Board Launches National Search for New Executive Director
The Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of Library Director Michelle Ross and has named Eileen Grady as Interim Director, a role she has previously held. After serving as Samuels Library Director for three years, Ms. Ross is exploring career opportunities at larger libraries. Ms. Grady possesses extensive institutional knowledge at the library, spending the past 21 years at Samuels and most recently serving as Director of Operations. She was instrumental in moving the library to its current location in 2009 and has participated in all aspects of library services.
“Michelle has played an integral role in expanding and improving the library’s programs during her tenure in Front Royal. While we are disappointed that she is leaving our community, we respect her decision to pursue her larger career goals,” said Board of Trustees President Melody Hotek. “Fortunately, we have an experienced, talented, and dedicated library professional in Eileen Grady to immediately take the reins and keep the library moving forward in positive ways. The board is grateful to Eileen for once again stepping up to the plate.”
The Samuels Public Library recently implemented new parental controls and continues to work with the Warren County Board of Supervisors on policy and funding directives for the remainder of the 2023/2024 fiscal year and beyond. Ms. Grady has been an active participant in these discussions and is fully prepared, along with board direction and support, to lead the organization in this effort. The library board will immediately initiate a national search to identify a permanent library director. The board hopes to accomplish this goal in the next six months.
(About Samuels Library: Originally founded in 1799 and renamed Samuels Public Library in 1952, it became the second library in the state to receive a charter and has served the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County for more than two centuries. In the past fiscal year, the library has added 2,035 new cardholders and held 650 in-person and virtual programs, hosting 19,843 attendees. Attracting more than 125,000 visitors annually, the library logged 391,919 total checkouts last year. For more information on Samuels Public Library, go to: www.samuelslibrary.net)
Updated: Tragedy Strikes in Fauquier County: Investigation Launched into Fatal Train Crash
A Stolen Vehicle Collides with an Eastbound Norfolk Southern Train, Resulting in Fatal Injuries
A devastating accident in Fauquier County has left the community in shock and mourning. Virginia State Police are conducting a thorough investigation into a fatal crash involving a train that occurred at the intersection of Route 17 (Winchester Road) and Route 712 (Delaplane Grade) on August 2nd.
August 2, 2023, in Fauquier County, began with a routine traffic patrol but rapidly descended into a heart-rending pursuit that would mark the day with sorrow and questions.
It was the early hours when Deputy Behm of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office clocked a 2015 Honda Accord hitting an alarming 97 mph in a 55-mph zone on Route 17. The deputy, ever vigilant, attempted to halt the vehicle, but its relentless speed and unpredictable maneuvers made it a formidable challenge. Despite the best efforts and coordination between deputies, the driver’s audaciousness was evident as he nearly collided with the law enforcement vehicle on Free State Road. Pushing his vehicle to extreme limits, the driver hit speeds surpassing 115 mph, forcing the deputies to exercise caution and prioritize public safety by discontinuing the chase on more than one occasion.
The events took a horrifying turn in the vicinity of Delaplane. The fleeing Honda Accord, in its desperate bid for evasion, recklessly zipped past stationary vehicles at a railroad crossing on Highway 17 and Rokeby Road. In a shocking twist of fate, the car slammed into the side of an oncoming train. Quick on his feet, the deputy sprang into action, calling for emergency services and administering first aid, even as he doused flames that erupted in the vehicle’s engine bay.
The crash’s aftermath revealed heart-wrenching details. A young 20-year-old man from Leesburg was rushed to Winchester Medical Center, while an 18-year-old woman from Berryville was airlifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Tragically, she couldn’t pull through. Jeremiah Greenfield, the 19-year-old driver from Winchester, also received urgent medical care at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. In a revelation that added layers of complexity to the incident, the vehicle was identified as stolen from Winchester, prompting a detailed investigation by the Virginia State Police.
As Fauquier County processes the shock of this devastating event, the incident stands as a grim reminder of the consequences of reckless choices. The community, while grieving the loss, also rallies behind the unwavering commitment shown by the deputies who navigated an unpredictable and dangerous situation with professionalism and empathy.
The Virginia State Police have taken the helm of the investigations, delving into both the crash and the background of the stolen vehicle. As the community reels from the shock, there’s a palpable need for answers and closure for the families involved.
As the investigation progresses, authorities are carefully examining the circumstances surrounding the stolen vehicle, the actions of the driver, and the potential factors that contributed to the collision. Charges related to the incident are pending, and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to determine the root cause of the tragedy.
Remarkably, no one on the Norfolk Southern train was injured in the collision. The crew on the train remained on the scene, cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.
The fatal train crash in Fauquier County has left the community heartbroken and in mourning. As the investigation unfolds, it is essential to remember the precious life lost and the serious injuries endured by others involved in the collision. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance of obeying traffic laws and respecting safety protocols, especially at railroad crossings.
The incident also highlights the far-reaching consequences of stolen vehicles, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance in addressing vehicle theft and ensuring that communities remain safe for all residents.
As the community comes together to support the grieving families and those recovering from injuries, it is our collective responsibility to work towards safer roads and heightened awareness of the potential dangers posed by reckless actions.
New Greenway Fence Will Help Keep Happy Creek Clean
Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) is excited to announce the completion of a newly installed 250 ft split-rail fence along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway as it passes by Royal Plaza.
While the split-rail fence adds a beautiful aesthetic to the greenway experience, it serves an important dual purpose. A durable hardware cloth has been added to the entire length of the fence, spanning from the ground to the first rail. This mesh acts as a litter barrier for any wind-blown trash coming from the Royal Plaza shopping complex. The FR-WC Anti-Litter Council had previously identified this area as a contributor of pollution into our town’s Happy Creek watershed, and so the new litter barrier fence will serve as a physical barrier for any trash that is headed towards the waterway. Royal Plaza management and surrounding stores have been very receptive to improving the situation, and have been lead collaborators on this project.
ESAC wants to remind our community that we are all a part of the greater Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Whether your property is adjacent to the Shenandoah River, on a mountain top overlooking Front Royal, or an active farm in the surrounding rural landscape, we are all connected by the same overarching watershed. Our waterways are a shared resource that we can all have a hand in keeping clean.
Enjoy your next walk or bicycle ride down the strip of Royal Shenandoah Greenway between South Street and Criser Road. You’ll not only notice the new beautiful fence, but the rows of white crape myrtles planted last year are in full bloom!
ESAC would like to thank the following partners for their collaboration on another successful project:
The Front Royal / Warren County Tree Stewards and the Front Royal / Warren County Anti-Litter Council for their financial contributions. Additional thank yous go out to Royal Plaza and the Beautification of Front Royal Committee for their support, to Front Royal’s Department of Public Works for their donation of equipment, and to the Riverton Lowes for their generous donation of the fence materials!
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Ratsnake
This large-and-in-charge Eastern Ratsnake (weighing in at a whopping 1.2kg, or about 2.6lb) unfortunately consumed not one, but TWO ceramic eggs. Ceramic eggs are often used to show chickens where to lay in the coop – however, they look and smell exactly like the real thing and can be hazardous to wildlife.
Thankfully, the homeowner did the right thing and brought this snake into care after they noticed the two foreign lumps and general lethargy.
Upon exam, it became clear that this patient had GI obstructions, and radiographs confirmed the presence of two ceramic eggs. The snake was quickly prepped for surgery to remove these foreign objects, as prolonged blockages can cause tissue death, GI rupture, and even death.
We see dozens of patients (predominantly snakes) every year brought in due to mesh entanglement. Most of the cases we see, the netting wasn’t in use at the time and was not properly stored.
This snake did beautifully under anesthesia, and our vet team was able to remove both eggs and close without any issues. The associated tissues in the GI looked healthy, and we are hopeful for a full recovery for this patient! They are already very active, healing well, and being offered food (the digestible kind!).
If you use ceramic eggs, please make sure you glue them together into larger clumps. Or better yet, consider using real eggs to show chickens where to lay! Make sure your coops are secure and if you do have a snake visitor, gently show them the exit and double down on security.
If you think a snake may have ingested a ceramic egg, remember that it will NOT pass on its own! Please get that animal into care with a licensed rehabilitator ASAP.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
