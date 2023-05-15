ChatGPT 3.5 is dead, long live ChatGPT 4

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance, and ChatGPT 4 now stands on the shoulders of the wildly popular ChatGPT 3 and 3.5 AI tools. As ChatGPT 4 rolls out, it may prove even more disruptive.

Launched in late November, ChatGPT 3.5 was a resounding success. The bot’s website, Chat.openai.com, saw just 153,000 visitors in November. In December, visits climbed to 266,000,000, and then 616,000,000 in January. Since then, the website has seen a billion plus searches per month. Perhaps traffic will cool off, but ChatGPT 4 will drive even more engagement.

ChatGPT 4 may also drive revenue growth. OpenAI expects revenues to hit at least $200 million this year and projects that revenues will hit $1 billion in 2024.

OpenAI makes money by lending its AI solutions to various platforms for a price. The company has also rolled out a $20 monthly subscription plan that offers faster services and exclusive access to ChatGPT 4.

ChatGPT also could come in handy for everyday uses, such as checking prices, shopping, meal planning, and travel and vacation planning — nearly anything that takes aggregating data.

So what makes ChatGPT 4 a better solution than ChatGPT 3 and 3.5? As you might expect with AI, the newest iteration is just smarter. OpenAI claims that ChatGPT 4 is ten times more powerful than ChatGPT 3.5, although they haven’t fully explained how. Reported internal evaluations did find ChatGPT to be 40 percent more likely to produce factual responses, 60 percent less likely to make stuff up, and 82 percent less likely to respond to disallowed requests — producing violent and hateful content, among other things, is banned.