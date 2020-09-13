Home
Check your trees before severe fall and winter weather
In July of this year, 19 people ended up in a hospital after a large tree fell onto a detached garage.
The group, celebrating a birthday party, had sought refuge in the garage when a storm blew up, according to Claims Journal.
The tree splintered the garage, trapping six inside. Firefighters were able to extract the trapped people within 45 minutes.
Nothing is more charming than a big tree shading a sunny yard. The problem is that even healthy trees fail and, just like power wires, they can come down in a storm.
Trees near a house, garage, or driveway, need to be inspected frequently. According to Davey Solutions, watch for trees that are leaning, buckling, or heaving up in the soil at the base.
Check the canopy of trees for unbalanced or sparse leafing and dead branches.
Check for decaying trunks and large branches.
Make sure you never sever large roots of a tree and that any nearby construction has not damaged the root area.
Although some damage can be repaired by an arborist, don’t let weak, dying trees remain on your property.
The benefits of buying locally made and grown food
Local farmers and producers are invaluable contributors to a thriving community. They offer up the literal fruits of their labor in addition to a variety of vegetables, meats, cheeses, and bread. If you want to feed your family well, you don’t need to go far — in fact, you shouldn’t!
For many people, buying local goods is considered an altruistic act. While it’s certainly an opportunity to support your region’s economy, the choice can also be self-serving. Local ingredients offer a degree of freshness and flavor that’s unmatched by alternatives shipped from afar.
You can also count on local produce to be a better option for your health. Consumers are increasingly well-informed and selective about the food they eat, and most small-scale farmers and producers are able to maintain safe, organic, and sustainable practices. When you consider that food is the fuel that allows you to function, there should be little room to compromise on quality.
From an environmental perspective, opting for food that’s produced close to home is the most sensible option. The shorter the distance your food has to travel to reach your plate, the fewer greenhouse gases are emitted. Plus, you get to enjoy produce within days of being harvested rather than weeks.
All in all, buying your food locally is an ideal way to access fresh and healthy ingredients, support your region’s economy, and protect the environment. Find it at grocery stores, farmers markets, u-pick farms, and specialty shops in your region.
There are countless reasons to eat local. What are yours?
What does it mean to buy local?
At farmers markets, u-pick farms, and community stores, it’s increasingly common for consumers to favor local products, especially when it comes to fruits, vegetables, and other foods. But what does buying local really mean? Here’s an overview.
The practices
For starters, there isn’t an official definition of the term “buying local.” Rather, the phrase encompasses a number of consumer and business practices such as:
• Shopping at independent businesses in your neighborhood
• Opting for products grown or made in your region, state, or country
• Working with local suppliers and commercial partners when operating a business
• Favoring regional companies when awarding service contracts
It should be noted that shopping at a supermarket or big-box store in your neighborhood generally isn’t considered buying local. While it does help keep jobs in the community, most of the revenue goes elsewhere.
The benefits
The positive effects of buying local are undeniable. First off, it allows you to bolster the regional economy, thereby helping to create and maintain jobs in your area. It also helps you lower carbon emissions since locally made goods don’t need to be transported over long distances. Plus, when you buy local, you tend to support independent businesses that commit to safe and responsible working conditions.
If you want to make more of an effort to buy local, look for stickers and logos that indicate a product was grown or made in your region.
Are you a locavore?
The term “locavore” refers to someone whose diet consists mostly or entirely of food that’s grown or produced locally, usually within about 100 miles. This often involves shopping at farmers markets, learning to preserve seasonal foods, and eating at restaurants that use local ingredients.
How to make moving day easier for your dog
If you’re moving to a new home, you may wonder how it’ll affect your dog. Here are a few tips that can make the transition easier.
Before
Make sure your canine companion has plenty of toys on hand. This will keep them occupied and relaxed while you fill boxes and disassemble furniture. Wait until the last minute to pack your dog’s things to avoid disrupting their routine for as long as possible.
If you’re moving to another region, make sure your dog’s vaccinations are up to date. You should also inspect their leash, collar, and identification tags. This will help you find Fido if he gets lost during the move.
It’s also a good idea to bring your pooch to visit the new home before moving day. Your dog is likely to feel more comfortable moving in if they’re somewhat familiar with space.
During
Make sure someone keeps a close eye on your dog, especially if you need to make multiple trips between the two houses. If you’ll be too busy to take care of your pet during the move, consider leaving them with a relative or at a kennel for the day.
When the time comes to transport your dog, do so in a familiar vehicle. This will minimize their stress. Once you arrive at the new house, unpack your pet’s toys and bedding right away so that they can get settled.
After
Spend as much time as possible with your dog after the move. The best way to make your pet feel at home in their new environment is to quickly re-establish a routine. This includes consistent feeding times and regular walks.
To make moving even more enjoyable for your dog, ensure they get a new toy, a few treats, and plenty of belly rubs.
How to spot and remove mold
Mold can grow out of microscopic spores floating in the air and thrives in humid environments and mild temperatures. If left untreated, it can cause structural damage to your home and a number of health issues including headaches, coughs, and respiratory problems. To avoid these issues, it’s important to learn how to spot mold and eliminate it right away.
Signs
These are the most common indicators of mold:
• Black or dark green stains on walls, ceilings, and other surfaces
• Peeling or cracked paint or wallpaper
• A musty odor
Removal
If the contaminated area is small, you can clean it yourself. Wear protective gloves, glasses, and a mask and use an all-purpose cleaner or diluted bleach to thoroughly wash away the mold. If it reappears after this treatment, it means that the affected area is larger than you first thought or that the fungus is multiplying. In this case, it’s best to hire a mold remediation specialist to remove it completely.
If there’s condensation in your windows, it could mean that your home is too humid and consequently an ideal breeding ground for mold. Fans, air exchangers, and dehumidifiers can help lower the humidity level in your home.
How to safely store digital photos
Photographs allow you to capture and preserve memories, from travels and retirement parties to outings with the grandkids. But how can you make sure these digital files are kept safe?
To start with, you’ll need to regularly transfer your pictures to your computer. Camera memory cards and USB keys are just temporary storage options. However, since a computer can be stolen and a hard drive can crash, you should create duplicates of all your files to avoid losing them.
One possibility is to copy your pictures onto CDs or DVDs. However, these storage discs can get damaged and have a limited capacity. Plus, disc drives are becoming a rarity on new computers.
A more reliable solution is to upload files onto an external hard drive. Just make sure to store it somewhere other than your home. This will ensure you don’t lose both the originals and the duplicates due to a fire, flood, or burglary.
However, the most secure way to preserve your digital memories is to save them to an online storage system or “cloud” such as Google Photos, iCloud, Flickr, Dropbox, or OneDrive. These applications allow you to store your photos, access them from any electronic device, and easily share them with family and friends. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about your photos getting lost or damaged.
Once your pictures are safely stored, consider printing out your best shots and displaying them in frames or collecting them in an album.
3 tips for better parent-teacher communication
If you have a good relationship with your children’s teachers, it can have a positive impact on your kids’ academic performance. Here are three tips to help foster effective communication with your children’s educators.
1. Respect their communication style
Some teachers are at ease using text messaging, social networks, and email to communicate with parents. Others are more traditional and prefer to rely on phone calls and scheduled meetings to relay important information. As much as possible, respect their preference and avoid inundating them with messages. While they’re invested in helping your child, they need to manage the rest of the class too.
2. Be courteous, calm and clear
3. Attend parent-teacher meetings
Parent-teacher meetings allow you to find out how your children are doing in school. These meetings, which typically take place once or twice during the school year, are beneficial as some topics are easier to discuss face to face. Plus, attending these meetings lets your children know you’re invested in their schooling.
If you follow these tips, you should be able to establish an open dialogue with your children’s teachers.
