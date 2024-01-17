Cherie Funkhouser Armel (1948 – 2024)

Cherie Funkhouser Armel, 75, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Winchester Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Richard Craver officiating.

Ms. Armel was born on March 10, 1948, in Winchester to the late William and Ruth Sager Funkhouser. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Funkhouser Glasscock; brother, Charles Michael Funkhouser; and nephew, Jared Riley. She retired from the Frederick County Public School System after 30 years of service at James Wood High School, Aylor Middle School, and Dowell J. Howard School. Following retirement, she moved to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where she taught at Alston Middle School and Wando High School. She was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy in 1966 and James Madison University in 1971. She taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church both in Front Royal, Virginia and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. She had recently moved back to Winchester.

Survivors include her son, Scott Armel of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; stepson, Richard Todd Armel (Julie) of Stephens City, Virginia; stepdaughter, Kelly Foltz (James) of Winchester; sister, Brenda F. Riley (Stan) of Slanesville, West Virginia; grandson, Slavko Chepelyk of Kiev, Ukraine, and step-granddaughter, Lindley Armel of Stephens City.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.