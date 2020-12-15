Food
Cherry tomato and fresh mozzarella mini skewers
These lovely little appetizers are easy to make, delicious, and sure to brighten up the holiday dinner table. Feel free to double the recipe so there’s plenty to go around.
Start to finish: 15 minutes
Servings: 24 skewers
Ingredients
• 24 small, fresh basil leaves
• 12 orange or red cherry tomatoes, halved
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons balsamic reduction
• 1 teaspoon sea salt
• Pepper, to taste
Directions
1. On a toothpick or small wooden skewer, place a piece of mozzarella followed by a basil leaf. Add a piece of tomato, making sure the interior side is face down on the plate. Repeat this for all 24 skewers.
2. Drizzle the olive oil and balsamic reduction on the skewers. Sprinkle with sea salt and add pepper to taste.
Fresh mozzarella is usually sold in brine in the fine cheese section of your local grocery store.
4 tips for serving a sanitary buffet
A buffet-style meal is a practical alternative to a sit-down dinner. However, there are several precautions you need to take to ensure your guests remain safe. Here are a few basic tips to follow.
1. Plan your menu carefully
Before you decide what you want to serve, ask your guests if they have any allergies or dietary restrictions. Omit or substitute ingredients as needed. For example, you can use chia seeds instead of eggs and swap cow’s milk for a plant-based alternative.
2. Keep your prep space clean
3. Regulate food temperature
Meat needs to be properly cooked to prevent food poisoning caused by salmonella or E. coli. Additionally, certain foods such as oysters must be kept cool at all times. Use bowls of ice and warming trays to control the temperature of each dish.
4. Encourage safe self-serving
Put a bottle of alcohol-based hand sanitizer at each end of the table to ensure everyone washes their hands before helping themselves to the buffet. You should also urge guests to wear a face mask while they serve their meal to avoid contaminating the food.
Finally, avoid leaving food out for more than a few hours.
Festive make-ahead salad shows off Christmas colors
Pickled beet and mozzarella salad is a great seasonal vegetable dish that can be made ahead of time, assembled quickly, and looks beautiful on a plate.
Best of all, beets don’t just look great–they’re nutritional powerhouses with ample antioxidants, fiber, folate, potassium, iron, and vitamin C. Homemade balsamic reduction is a snap to make at home and keeps in the refrigerator for a long time. No need to buy top-shelf vinegar – a cheap bottle will work just fine.
Beets and glaze can be prepared days ahead of time and plated before service. Use a mix of red and golden beets and experiment with herbs and spices to personalize this dish to your own tastes. If you use multicolored beets, you may want to cook and pickle them separately to avoid staining golden beets with red juice.
Recipe
1 cup vinegar (apple cider works fine, or you can create your own mix)
½ cup white sugar or less to taste
1 1/2 teaspoons whole cloves
1 1/2 teaspoons whole allspice
1 bay leaf (optional)
1 teaspoon salt
Other ingredients:
1 cup balsamic vinegar
Fresh mozzarella cheese – usually sold in approximately eight-ounce balls, each ball will make four to six servings
Remove tops from beets and scrub thoroughly. Place beets in a large pot and add water to cover. Bring beets to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes. Remove the beets from water and rinse in cool water, rubbing the skin with your fingers to remove. Use a sharp knife to slice off any stubborn skin. Slice the beets around one-half to one-quarter inch thick, arrange them in a shallow dish, and set aside.
Combine the vinegar, sugar, cloves, allspice, and salt in a small saucepan and bring to a boil for about five minutes. Pour pickling mixture over pickled beets, turning and stirring as needed to coat each slice. You may have leftover pickling mixture. Place beets in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving, preferably overnight.
To make the balsamic reduction: Bring one cup of balsamic vinegar to a boil in a small pot, then reduce temperature and simmer for 10-15 minutes until reduced by one-third to one-half, depending upon your preference. The reduction will continue to thicken as it cools. For a sweeter glaze, add one to two tablespoons of maple syrup or honey. Pour finished reduction into a jar and refrigerate until serving.
To serve, thinly slice fresh mozzarella and arrange with chilled beet slices on a salad plate. Use a spoon to drizzle glaze over the top. Top with shredded fresh basil leaves, freshly ground pepper, and flaky salt, if desired.
Sweet corn custard pie: A surprising twist on a traditional food
Not much is known about the first Thanksgiving feast in 1621, when settlers and indigenous Americans from the Wampanoag tribe gathered to feast for three days after a successful harvest, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Historians believe that flint corn, as a staple crop, would have featured heavily during the celebration. Today, modern varieties of sweet corn show up on many Thanksgiving tables in casseroles, breads, stuffings, and pies.
Adapted from The Four and Twenty Blackbirds Pie Book by Emily Elsen and Melissa Elsen, sweet corn custard pie combines the sunny flavor of sweet corn with the silky texture of egg custard â€“ no stove-top tempering required. Try fresh kernels if you can find them, but if not, frozen sweet corn, thawed and drained, will also work. Use your favorite pie crust recipe for the pie shell or save time and pre-bake a store-bought frozen pie shell. For a gluten-free option, prepare the filling as written with a gluten-free pie shell.
Sweet corn custard pie
1 pre-baked pie shell
Filling:
3 cups sweet corn kernels from 5 to 6 ears of corn (thaw and drain frozen if fresh is unavailable)
2 tablespoons neutral vegetable oil
1 cup heavy cream
1 Â¼ cups whole milk
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Â½ cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons stone-ground cornmeal
Â½ teaspoon kosher salt
Â½ cup light corn syrup
3 large eggs
1 yolk
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Stir vegetable oil into fresh or thawed corn and spread onto the baking sheet in a single layer. Roast the corn until caramelized, about 12 to 15 minutes. Stir periodically and watch carefully to prevent burning. Combine hot caramelized corn with heavy cream and whole milk. Puree in a blender or with an immersion blender and allow the mixture to steep for at least 15 minutes. Meanwhile, reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
While the corn mixture steeps, combine the melted butter with the sugar, cornmeal, salt, and corn syrup. Stir in the eggs and yolk one at a time, mixing thoroughly after each addition. Add lime juice.
Strain corn mixture through a fine-mesh sieve over a large bowl. Using a flexible spatula, press the mixture against the sieve to remove as much liquid as possible. Stir and press until all liquid is removed. You will have around one cup of liquid and a few bits of corn. Add the strained liquid to the egg mixture and discard the leftover corn solids.
Pour the liquid into the pre-baked pie shell and set on the middle rack of the oven. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Check the pie at 30 to 35 minutes and rotate if the edges have started to set. The pie is done when the edges are slightly puffed and the center is wobbly, but not liquid. Be careful not to overtake the pie will continue to cook and set after coming out of the oven.
Cool the pie completely on a wire rack. Cut in eight to 12 small slices.
Wines that pair well with turkey
If you plan to serve turkey with all the trimmings this Thanksgiving, you’ll want to offer your guests a wine that enhances the flavor profile of this traditional holiday meal. Here are a few prime options.
Aromatic whites
Wines characterized by strong floral or herbal notes pair well with meals that have bold and varied flavors. This makes them an ideal match for roasted turkey and savory sides. Consider a sauvignon blanc, viognier, or dry riesling.
Fruity reds
Crisp rosés
The fruit and acidity of a dry rosé makes it a wine that pairs well with almost anything. The lightly spiced white zinfandel has long been a staple of the traditional Thanksgiving feast, but you also can’t go wrong with pinot noir or grenache rosés.
Sparkling wines
Light and a fizzy glass of bubbly strikes the perfect balance with a decadent turkey dinner. Prosecco, cava, and Champagne are festive, food-friendly options. However, the low alcohol level and fruity flavors of a moscato d’Asti make it a good choice for light drinkers.
For more recommendations, speak with the knowledgeable staff at a local wine shop.
Give thanks to the planet with a plant-based meal
For many families, a traditional meal is at the heart of their Thanksgiving celebrations. Some might argue that the holiday would be incomplete without a lavish turkey served alongside stuffing and gravy. So while a growing number of people are transitioning to a plant-based diet for ethical or environmental reasons, it can be particularly challenging adapting holiday meals to this lifestyle.
And yet, there are many benefits to making plant protein and vegetables the stars of your Thanksgiving dinner. In addition to causing less pollution than meat options, a plant-based holiday meal tends to be healthier, makes use of seasonal ingredients, and allows you to explore new flavors. Here are just a few delectable comfort food dishes to consider for this year’s spread:
• Hearty chickpea “meatloaf” with a maple glaze and thyme mashed potatoes
• Lentil, mushroom, and walnut balls topped with a sweet pear-cranberry sauce
• Sweet potato gnocchi with an apple cider sauce and sautéed rapini
• Butternut squash vegducken, stuffed with eggplant, zucchini, and an onion-lentil stuffing
• Tempeh shepherd’s pie or pot pie with corn, carrots, and peas
• Individual pumpkins stuffed with rice, black beans, corn, cashews, and mushrooms
An additional perk is that most of these dishes can be prepared in more flexible portion sizes than the traditional 15-pound turkey or whole ham. This allows you to waste less food and prepare a hearty meal regardless of how many people will be gathered around the table this season.
If you’re not ready to forgo the turkey, consider opting for an organic or pasture-raised bird from a local farm. This sustainable choice is better for the environment and supports the regional economy.
Planning for stress-free holidays
Holiday meals can be more stress-free and fun with a checklist and a plan.
Plan ahead to use a side table for food and set it up early. Get the table linens ready as early as possible — at least a week before.
For pick-up dinners, make sure early you have sufficient trays and seating.
One Week Before
Four Days Before
Clean out the refrigerator leaving plenty of room for your pre-made dishes and for leftovers. Detail the house in other ways, too. Make sure windows and sills are clean. Check the curtains. Clean baseboards.
Three Days Before
General cleaning. Buy flowers. Put up decorations. Clean silver, if you still have those formal family meals.
Two Days Before
Make the pies.
You can even set a table and place centerpieces, candles, and decorations. You can also schedule that for the day before.
One Day Before
Check the menu to make sure nothing is forgotten. Shop for any needed fresh ingredients.
Clean and prepare vegetables, cheese, nuts, mashed potatoes, and other ingredients and dishes that can be made early.
Day Of
Cook main dish. Warm-up your day-before side dishes and pies.
Allow time to relax and dress before guests arrive.
