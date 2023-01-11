Connect with us

Local News

Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion

Published

4 hours ago

on

On December 15 in Jacksonville, Florida, at the Naval Air Station, where military personnel gathered to observe a transfer of leadership, Cmdr. Michelle Higingbotham relieved Cmdr. Koonce of his role as commander of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command,” Higingbotham said during the ceremony. “I can’t think of a more challenging or rewarding job.”

 

According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”

The common denominator between these two individuals is their readiness to serve at a time when their service is desperately needed. Koonce began his service in August of 1990, the same month that Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. After graduating from Warren County High School in 1992 and joining the Navy in 1994, Higingbotham would receive a commission from the Limited Duty Officer program in 2005, around the time that Vladimir Putin was loudly declaring the 1991 fall of the Soviet Empire the greatest tragedy in history; today, as the atrocities in Ukraine animate our televisions and many wonder if Bush junior’s victory in Iraq was merely a reshuffling of the playing field, the armed forces are as desperate as ever for commanders like Koonce and Higingbotham who lead with grace and courage.


Her commitment to excellence shows in other parts of her speech at the ceremony. “‘Training and readiness’ will be priority one as we go forward with our mission,” Higingbotham declared. She is the first female to hold this position.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Local News

Warren County Circuit Court awarded grant to preserve local records

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2023

By

The Library of Virginia announced that the Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program has awarded Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore a grant in the amount of $40,819.75 for local records preservation. The funds will be used to conserve Chancery Orders A, Superior Court, 1836-1866; Common Law Orders A; Superior Court, 1836-1855; Deed Book Y, 1892-1893; Land Book 1861-1870; Land Book 1871-1875; Land Book 1876-1882 (1883); Land Book 1884-1889; Land Book 1925-1925. They will also be digitized so that they can be made available to the public through the clerk’s online records management system.

“We’re very excited,” said Angie Moore. “These records are the history of our county! We have an obligation to make sure that they are available for future generations.”

Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore in her office’s Records Room, recently taking The Royal Examiner and its readership on a tour of a portion of this county’s land records history related to the creation of Shenandoah National Park. Royal Examiner File Photo Roger Bianchini

Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded over 2,000 grants totaling more than $34,000,000. This year, the program awarded $4.7 million to 99 localities to assist the clerks’ offices with their preservation efforts.


The CCRP is a collaborative program between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerks Association (VCCA). Funded through a $3.50 portion of the clerk’s recordation fee, the CCRP provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in the 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia. For more information on the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program’s resources and services, please visit www.lva.virginia.gov.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Bald Eagle

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2023

By

Photos / BRWC

What came first, the poison or the injury?

This is the second Bald Eagle we admitted in the first week of January.

Only in rare instances do we send a staff member out to rescue an animal. Typically, we rely on the finder or animal control officers to contain a patient and bring it to us. However, eagles can be dangerous to handle and there were no other resources available, so our Rehabilitation Manager went out to contain and transport this patient.

This adult bald eagle was laying on the ground in an open field in The Plains and was relatively quiet, making it fairly easy to catch and contain—an indication that this bird was ill or injured.


Sadly, the eagle’s intake exam revealed an old fracture to the right femur (thigh bone) where the leg had healed at a nearly 90-degree angle out to the side. Combined with the degree of emaciation and dehydration noted, it was likely they had been suffering with this injury for quite some time—based on radiographic appearance, our vet team suspects the fracture occurred at least 3-4 weeks ago.

As if that wasn’t enough, the eagle was also suffering from extremely elevated blood lead levels.

With the severe leg injury preventing them from catching prey, this eagle likely found it easier to scavenge, as many do. Hunting season often correlates to an increase in the number of patients we see with lead toxicity; we suspect this bird may have repeatedly scavenged gut piles or carcasses containing lead ammunition for the levels to be so dramatic.

It’s hard to know which came first—the injury or the poisoning—but either way, using alternative ammunition can help prevent suffering in eagles, vultures, opossums, numerous other scavenging species, and even people!

Non-lead ammunition has come a long way in both price and efficacy, so we urge all hunters out there to make the transition and help save wildlife.

Unfortunately, this eagle did require humane euthanasia. This bird was suffering, would not have survived long in the wild, and there was no treatment option that would have given this patient a good quality of life, in captivity or the wild.

Euthanasia is always a hard decision for us to make, but often it is the kinder option. We are glad we could make this eagle’s end a peaceful one.

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Precious, queen of Front Royal’s animal shelter, finds a home; long-timers Kevin, Rocky, and Neko wait in line

Published

2 days ago

on

January 9, 2023

By

Within just a couple of days of our Royal Examiner story featuring her, the dog Precious housed at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter for more than two years was adopted and last week began life in a new and loving home. Royal Examiner was alerted to her plight as the new year approached, and with tail held high she left her cage for the last time late last week and is reported safe and loved in her new home.

Former longest-term Wagner Shelter canine resident Precious has been adopted by a loving family, while Neko, below, along with fellow long-term resident Pitties Kevin and Rocky (further below) are still looking for that perfect adoption match-up. Photos Courtesy HSWC

Neko, another pit bull who has been around the shelter the best part of a year, was not so fortunate. He continues to wait for a new family, as do Kevin and Rocky, two black pit bulls (Neko is white), who’ve been patiently waiting for new parents for more than 12 months (see photos). They are among the long-time shelter residents that Humane Society of Warren County Executive Director Meghan Bowers hopes will also soon be chosen for a life on the outside.

Kevin, above, and Rocky, below – who wouldn’t love to be greeted by faces like that arriving home?!?


While discussing the influx of dogs and cats being returned to the shelter by adopters who’d taken them in when Covid stay-at-home restriction struck – a nationwide problem according to recent news reports – Bowers reported a $10,000 net profit from last Saturday’s Polar Plunge in which 41 costumed swimmers took part in frigid winter waters.

Brrr!

See related Polar Plunge story with exclusive Royal Examiner video:

Polar Plunge Humane Society fundraiser 2023 a ‘chilling’ success

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Polar Plunge Humane Society fundraiser 2023 a ‘chilling’ success

Published

2 days ago

on

January 9, 2023

By

The annual Polar Plunge fundraiser, in support of the Humane Society of Warren County and its Julia Wagner Community Animal Shelter, was a fun, if chilling for plungers, success on Saturday, January 7th. See Royal Examiner’s event coverage, including interviews with organizers and participants and the PLUNGE itself, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.

Early results indicated the “Dog Team” of Wagner Shelter employees with the early lead in fundraising with over $1,800 raised in support of their collective plunge – GO DOGS!!! Warren County Humane Society Executive Director Meghan Bowers estimated a total of over $9,000 dollars raised by 41 plungers in support of this community’s abandoned and homeless animals as the noon-hour winter plunge into the 4-H Center’s Lake Culpeper approached.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023

Published

4 days ago

on

January 7, 2023

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.

INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment and materials unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of January 26.


PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Public Notice: WC Sheriff’s Office holds unclaimed property auction

Published

5 days ago

on

January 6, 2023

By

On January 6, by order of Sheriff Mark Butler, pursuant to Virginia Code Section(s) 15.2-1719 et seq., and Warren County Code Section(s) 38A-16.1 et seq., the Sheriff’s Office held an online-only auction, where unclaimed property, held by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, will be sold.
The online auction began today and will end on January 27, 2023, at 10:00 am. All sales are final. There are no returns or exchanges. All Items are sold as-is with no warranty or guarantee. All Items purchased must be picked up at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (200 Skyline Vista Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630) within 7 days of purchase (we will not ship any items). Any items not sold or items not picked up in that time will forfeit the item, and the item will be donated or destroyed.
Over 25 items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price. Items include an Xbox One, a laptop computer (no hard drive), a car stereo, Nintendo, VCR, movies, cassettes, sporting goods, clothing, bags, electronics, a scooter, kayaks, flashlights, GPS, gas string trimmer, and more.
Items retained for use by the Office of the Sheriff include a roll of caution tape and some hand tools.
There will be a public display of unclaimed personal property which will either be sold or retained for use by the Office of the Sheriff.
Or on the WCSO Facebook page.

All items listed are subject to being claimed by the owner and may not be available on the sale end date. For questions, please call Sgt. Fritts at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (540-635-4128).

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
39°
Rain Shower
7:30 am5:10 pm EST
Feels like: 39°F
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 80%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
50/41°F
46/28°F
41/27°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jan
11
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
18
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
19
Thu
7:00 pm FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
Jan 19 @ 7:00 pm – 7:45 pm
FRWRC Woman Gathering @ ONLINE
Join us via Zoom on Thursday, January 19th, at 7pm, for our FREE WomanGathering Webinar, Rails to Trails with Kim Woodwell. Registration is required. Click here to Register.
Jan
21
Sat
4:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 21 @ 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Jan
25
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 25 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
28
Sat
9:00 am 2023 Women’s Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
2023 Women’s Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
Jan 28 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
2023 Women's Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
Registration: January 3-25, 2023 Register online: www.frontroyalwomenswellness.org
Feb
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
4
Sat
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Feb 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Feb
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]