Chicken skewers with labneh

Start to finish: 1 hour, 30 minutes (30 minutes active)

Servings: 4

Labneh is a soft cheese made from strained yogurt that’s a staple of Lebanese cuisine. One of the best ways to sample it is with grilled chicken skewers.

Ingredients

• 2 cups labneh, divided

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 2 tablespoons honey, divided

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 4 chicken breasts, cubed

• Seeds of half a pomegranate

• 4 pieces of naan or lavash (Armenian flatbread)

• 1 lime, quartered

• 1 red onion, chopped

• A few sprigs of coriander

Directions

1. Soak 4 wooden skewers in warm water. (Skip this step if you’re using metal skewers).

2. In a large bowl, mix the 1 cup of labneh and 1 tablespoon of honey with olive oil, red wine vinegar, tomato paste, paprika, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper, then add the chicken and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or overnight.

3. Meanwhile, pour the remaining labneh and honey into a serving bowl. Garnish with a few pomegranate seeds. Set aside in the fridge.

4. Remove the chicken from the fridge and divide the pieces evenly among the 4 skewers. Remove any excess marinade so the pieces cook uniformly.

5. In a skillet or on the barbecue, cook the skewers over medium-high heat until the inside is cooked through and the exterior is golden brown.

6. Lightly heat the flatbread. Place the skewers on the bread and garnish with a lime wedge, red onions, and coriander. Serve with the honey labneh.