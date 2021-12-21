State News
Child Care Subsidy Program extended through May 2022
RICHMOND—On December 21, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced more Virginia families have access to quality and affordable child care than ever before thanks to historic investments in early childhood education.
Since 2018, the Northam Administration has more than doubled investments in public Pre-K and is now serving a historic number of three and four-year-olds this school year. Last week, Governor Northam announced his budget includes a new investment of $225 million for early childhood education.
“Pam and I firmly believe there is power in every child,” said Governor Northam. “Investing in early childhood education is an investment in the workforce of today and tomorrow—parents can get back to work and children can prepare for the bright futures ahead of them.”
“Increasing access to quality early learning programs provides a launchpad to success,” said First Lady Northam. “We want to ensure each of Virginia’s little learners have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”
Earlier this year, Governor Northam signed House Bill 2206, sponsored by Speaker Filler-Corn, which expanded the Child Care Subsidy Program to include a new short-term eligibility category for parents seeking financial assistance for quality child care. Back in July, Governor Northam extended the program until the end of December 2021.
Governor Northam has further extended the program, so families can now apply through May 31, 2022. Go to ChildCareVA.com to apply and learn more.
The Child Care Subsidy Program is an early childhood care program that has been temporarily expanded for parents with children 5 and younger and a household income less than 85% of state median income. The program has resulted in nearly 30,000 children accessing quality, affordable early learning opportunities, exceeding pre-pandemic participation. That means more parents can go to work or attend school, which keeps Virginia’s economy moving forward.
“Surging enrollment in this program is evidence of the great need for quality child care options as Virginia’s economy continues to add jobs,” said Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. “I know, as a mother myself, that parents want what is best for their children. This extension will provide relief for families who need it most.”
State News
Governor Northam announces Virginia named #1 state for overall business climate
On December 21, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced Virginia was named the state of the year for Overall Business Climate.
This ranking, from Business Facilities magazine, comes in addition to Virginia’s number one ranking by CNBC as the Best State for Business.
“I am proud of the work our administration has done to develop the strongest business-friendly environment in the nation,” said Governor Northam. “During my term, we’ve attracted more than $80 billion in economic investment, creating more than 100,000 jobs—a record for any Virginia governor. Virginia has set a new standard for all other states. Companies want to invest here and create jobs here because of our welcoming environment, commitment to developing our workforce, and our existing infrastructure.”
The next administration is inheriting a booming economy with record job creation, one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and lower than any of our neighboring states, and back-to-back titles as the nation’s best state for business. Virginia’s economic foundation is stronger than ever to continue to build on Governor Northam’s record of success.
Business Facilities also named Tennessee as the state with the Best Dealmaking and Massachusetts as the state with the Best Workforce/Educational System.
“For the first time, we thought it was appropriate to name three winners in this prestigious process,” said Business Facilities Editorial Director Seth Mendelson. “As businesses look to expand or relocate, the questions they have about communities are becoming more complex. They want to know as much as they can about a community before making a final decision. We think this is going to help them make informed choices. The commonwealth’s location, right next to the District of Columbia, combined with its pro-business work environment, strong workforce, and educational systems, makes it a great place to do business in.”
Virginia finished first in the Best Overall Business Climate because of work done by local and statewide economic development councils to make the Commonwealth more attractive to prospective employers.
Virginia’s workforce exceeds 4.1 million people and the unemployment rate is the 10th lowest in the country at 3.4 percent. The Commonwealth runs many highly-successful workforce programs, including the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a customizable job-specific training and recruitment initiative, and Fast Forward Virginia, a short-term credential program to train Virginians for top, in-demand jobs across the commonwealth. In addition, workforce development programs and workforce connection programs in Virginia assist employers in finding qualified workers and to assist workers in finding suitable jobs.
Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years. For more information, contact Seth Mendelson at seth@groupc.com.
Local News
Statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign aims to reduce holiday-related impaired driving
On December 21, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam continued Virginia’s public education campaign and enforcement effort to spread awareness and deter drunk driving during the holiday season. The Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign combines law enforcement with research-based messaging to remind Virginians to make responsible decisions when drinking.
“Keep your family, your community, and yourself safe by not drinking and driving this holiday season,” said Governor Northam. “You can always designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use public transportation and rideshare services. We owe our thanks to law enforcement professionals for keeping people safe this holiday season. Together, we can reduce impaired driving and save lives.”
In 2020, Virginia lost 272 lives in alcohol-related crashes. Since Checkpoint Strikeforce’s inaugural campaign in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased 41.2 percent, fatalities have decreased by 24 percent, and injuries have decreased by half.
“The holidays traditionally pose an increased risk for fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving,” said Richard D. Holcomb, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Our goal is to ensure each and every Virginian gets home safely to their families this holiday season. Between Thanksgiving 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021 alone, 14 Virginians lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes. Our message is simple: as you celebrate with loved ones this holiday season, don’t put lives at risk by getting behind the wheel after drinking.”
Virginia State Police will work through the holidays as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use seatbelts.
116 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the holiday wave of Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign from December 15 through New Year’s Day. Law enforcement officers will increase the police presence in high-risk areas and establish 55 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.
Complementing the high visibility enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is running a surround-sound ad campaign called “Act Like It.” The campaign reminds viewers that drinking and driving are irresponsible—if you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home. To review alternative transportation options and to see the 30-second ad, visit www.ActLikeIt.org.
About Checkpoint Strikeforce
Checkpoint Strikeforce—which is marking its 20th year in 2021—is a research-based, zero-tolerance initiative within the Mid-Atlantic states designed to get drunk drivers off our roads via sobriety checkpoints and other law enforcement efforts. The initiative also seeks to spread the word about the dangers and consequences of drunk driving—particularly to men between the ages of 21 and 35, who are statistically at the highest risk for driving under the influence.
State News
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia’s next Secretary of Commerce and Trade
RICHMOND, VA – On December 21, 2021, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen Caren Merrick to serve as the next Secretary of Commerce and Trade of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Virginia’s jobs machine has stalled out, and Caren is going to play a pivotal role on the team that will jumpstart our economy and reinvigorates job growth here in the Commonwealth,” said Governor-elect Youngkin. “Caren is an innovator, a business builder, and a true leader in workforce development—the kind of experience needed to develop talent, train workers, attract investment, and make Virginia the best state to start a business as we set out to add 400,000 jobs and launch 10,000 startups.”
Caren Merrick is a business leader in the Commonwealth, with over 25 years of experience launching growth companies, reinventing companies, and leading business improvement transformation.
As the CEO of the Virginia Ready Initiative, Caren oversaw $10 million in funding through Public-Private Partnerships to help mitigate the economic hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labor shortages by retraining Virginians for in-demand careers.
At Virginia Ready, Caren has worked with EY, Bank of America, SAIC, Genworth Financial, PwC, Northrop Grumman, BAE, Sentara Health, Huntington Ingalls, Carillion Clinic, and the Virginia Community College System. To date, over 3,500 Virginians are completing accelerated credential courses for in-demand skills in technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and skilled trades and over 1/3 have been hired by Virginia businesses. Caren is known as a strategic, entrepreneurial leader and co-founded enterprise software company webMethods growing it from zero to $200m and the most successful software IPO in history at offering. She is a partner in NextGen Venture Partners investing in category-defining early-stage companies.
Caren has built boards of directors including webMethods, Inc., the webMethods Foundation, and the Virginia Ready Initiative. She has served on Boards of public and private growth companies with combined assets of $12B and revenues of $3B across a variety of sectors, specializing in private equity and financial services, talent development and recruiting transportation infrastructure and airport systems, and REITs. Previously she served as a board director for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
A Virginia resident since 1988, Caren and her husband of 28 years live in Northern Virginia and have two sons.
State News
Call for organizations to help save lives on Virginia’s roads
If your organization’s passion is making a difference in your community and you want to save lives, consider applying for a highway safety grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Grants allow law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, and colleges and universities, to implement innovative programs and campaigns aimed at preventing and reducing traffic fatalities, injuries, and crashes in Virginia.
Interested applicants may apply from February 1 through February 28, 2022, and are required to complete a grant application training course. Workshops begin in January 2022. For information about the course, guidelines for grant applications, and access to the application, contact the DMV program manager assigned to the area of Virginia where the applicant is located. Visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/#resources/safety_contacts.asp for a list of program managers by area.
Grant-funded programs strive to increase seat belt use or decrease speeding; prevent drunk, drugged, drowsy, or distracted driving; or promote motorcyclist, pedestrian, bicyclist, teen, or senior driver safety. Additionally, objectives to measure the initiative’s effectiveness are required, and funding is determined by the potential impact on these established performance objectives. Applications for programs that include Virginians of various cultures and ethnicities are encouraged. For more information, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/#grants/index.asp.
The funding period for approved applications is October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023. Applicants participate on a cost-reimbursement basis.
Here are three examples of grant-funded projects:
· A local law enforcement agency provides high-visibility enforcement (HVE) of alcohol-related traffic laws, including checkpoints and saturation patrols, to combat drunk driving crashes, injuries and fatalities. The agency evaluates the crash data in its locality, including where and at what times of day the most incidents occur, and forms an HVE plan based on the data.
· Virginia GrandDriver provides safe driving resources and services to mature drivers, their caregivers, and the medical, law enforcement, and legal communities. GrandDriver holds CarFit events across Virginia, a 12-point assessment that addresses issues such as foot positioning and mirror placement. Professionals conduct approximately 200 assessments annually that evaluate an older person’s driving ability at Comprehensive Driver Assessment locations.
· Street Smart is a pedestrian and bicycle safety public awareness campaign in northern Virginia. Paid advertising displays on buses, at bus stops and bus shelters, on gas pump toppers, and through social media, while law enforcement agencies spend overtime hours enforcing pedestrian and bicycle traffic laws, all during Daylight Saving Time.
For more highway safety information, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/. To learn more about Virginia’s goal to achieve zero traffic deaths, visit tzdva.org.
State News
Agriculture and Forestry Program partners with local governments to build new food and farming infrastructure
Governor Ralph Northam announced on December 20, 2021, eight projects that will receive nearly $160,000 in funding through the inaugural round of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program. Projects supported through this round of funding support local food systems and include new and existing meat processors, goat dairies, farmers’ markets, and community canneries.
“With agriculture as our largest industry and often the biggest driver of our rural economies, making targeted investments that our farmers and food producers rely on is vitally important,” said Governor Northam. “These grants will help to diversify Virginia’s agriculture across every corner of the Commonwealth. I congratulate the communities on putting forward such compelling projects and thank them for their partnership.”
The AFID Infrastructure Program funds a wide variety of projects that will have a direct impact both on producers through infrastructure improvements, and on consumers by expanding access to fresh, local products. In addition, over half of the projects are in economically distressed communities, with several focusing on expanding fresh food access to underserved communities through the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Virginia Fresh Match.
“Virginia agriculture is in many ways sustained by the community of small farmers and food producers making high-quality products for their local communities, said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “By partnering with these communities to make small, but meaningful investments in these local food systems, we are helping to unlock the potential of these farmers and food producers to do even more. I am pleased with the quality and variety of projects that this new program from the AFID Fund is able to support and look forward to many more shared successes supporting sustainable agriculture in the Commonwealth.”
In 2021, Governor Northam signed House Bill 2068, creating the AFID Infrastructure Program. The new program competitively awards matching grants of up to $25,000 in partnership with local governments to develop community infrastructure development supporting local food production and sustainable agriculture. Targeted projects include food hubs, farmers markets, commercial kitchens, and other value-added facilities such as those for the processing and packaging of meats, dairy products, produce, or other Virginia-grown products. The AFID Infrastructure Program provides reduced match requirements for economically distressed and underserved localities and promotes projects that serve multiple producers.
“The Local Food and Farming Infrastructure program benefits both our communities and farmers,” said Delegate Sam Rasoul. “In the first round of grants, more than half of the projects are in economically distressed communities giving these communities access to fresh food and produce. This is exactly the way building a sustainable future should look.”
The following projects are receiving funding in the inaugural round of the AFID Infrastructure Grant Program:
Equipment for New Meat Processor, Floyd County | $23,124
The Economic Development Authority of Floyd County is partnering with Firehouse Farms to establish a new meat processing facility for local livestock farmers. The facility will open as a custom-exempt facility later this winter and will become a USDA-inspected facility in two to three years. Funding will be used to purchase needed equipment for the facility, including meat saws, a meat grinder, and a vacuum sealer.
New Boilers for Community Canneries, Franklin County | $25,000
Funding for this project will support infrastructure improvements for the Callaway Cannery and Glade Hill Community Canneries. The canneries allow for community members and local producers to support each other and preserve their harvests. Funds will go toward replacing the boilers at the facilities, which have been in operation for 80 years.
Meat Processor Improvements, City of Harrisonburg | $25,000
The City of Harrisonburg seeks funding to make necessary infrastructure improvements to T&E Meats, a small, USDA-inspected red meat slaughterhouse and meatpacking facility that has been in operation since 1940 and serves roughly 300 producers each year. Funding for this project will be used to replace the packing room’s outdated cooling system and purchase a new patty-making machine.
Farmers’ Market Improvements, Henrico County | $16,000
The County of Henrico seeks funding to support the Dorey Park Farmers’ Market (DPFM). DPFM recently completed its fourth year in operation, hosting 25-30 vendors, 17 of whom are producers or create value-added agriculture products from Virginia-grown products. DPFM offers SNAP benefits and a SNAP Match program for purchases of fresh food. Funding will be used to add electricity for vendors, landscaping to outline the market space, signage, and a structure to house market management and SNAP benefits.
Processing Equipment for Goat Dairies, King William County | $16,675
King William and King & Queen Counties partnered to apply for funding for new equipment that will serve three goat dairies (Bees Knees Farm, Riverwatch Farm, and Cardinal Lane Farm). The farms practice sustainable agriculture, source local hay, and sell their products to local retailers and wineries. Funding will be utilized to purchase a commercial milking system, cheese processing equipment, and milk house expansion.
Farmers’ Market Improvements, City of Martinsville | $4,088
This project will assist the City of Martinsville in improving the Uptown Martinsville Farmers’ Market. Funds will be used to purchase shades to protect produce and vendors from the sun, new commercial-grade scales to speed transactions, and storage shed. In addition to securing valuable items when the market is closed, it will serve as an office for the market manager and provide an easily identifiable location for customers to go to take advantage of SNAP benefits.
New Boiler for Community Cannery, Prince Edward County | $25,000
Prince Edward County seeks funds to replace the nearly 50-year-old boiler system at the Prince Edward County Cannery, which has been unable to keep pace with growing demand. As an FDA-registered Food Canning Establishment and VDACS-inspected commercial kitchen, the facility serves both public and commercial clients through an innovative partnership with the non-profit Virginia Food Works.
Produce Aggregation Infrastructure, Shenandoah County | $25,000
Shenandoah County, in partnership with Town of New Market, requests funding to enable local produce aggregator Jon Henry General Store to flash-freeze high volumes of Virginia-grown fruits and vegetables from producers in the Shenandoah Valley region and then package the frozen produce into retail-ready bags for wholesale distribution to local retailers. Funds will be used to offset the cost of the purchase and installation of a new flash-freezing unit and walk-in freezer.
The next application period of the AFID Infrastructure Grant Program is this spring from April 1 to May 15, 2022, with award announcements to be made by June 30, 2022. Additional information about the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Infrastructure program is available here. Questions about the program and upcoming application workshops should be directed to Jennifer.Perkins@vdacs.virginia.gov.
State News
Governor Northam announces more than $3.6 million in growth and opportunity Virginia grants
Governor Ralph Northam announced on December 20, 2021, more than $3.6 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to support thirteen projects focused on expanding workforce development and talent pipelines in key industries, fostering business, and improving infrastructure.
“GO Virginia allows us to address the unique needs of localities across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “This targeted support is critical, both for local projects and for encouraging long-term regional collaboration. These thirteen projects will foster innovation, support entrepreneurs, and drive economic growth across the Commonwealth.”
This round of grants includes 12 regional projects and one project through GO Virginia’s Economic Resilience and Recovery Program. The awarded projects will receive an additional $4.9 million in local and non-state resources.
“Virginia boasts a diverse economy, and each geographic region has distinct economic characteristics,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “GO Virginia has been effective in responding to those differences, as its regional approach fosters innovative ideas, programs, and strategies throughout the Commonwealth as demonstrated by these awarded projects.”
“Congratulations to today’s awardees and to their respective regional councils,” said GO Virginia Board Chair Nancy Howell Agee. “GO Virginia has created a foundation over the past four years that is giving regions the tools to develop high-impact solutions that have helped us tackle the economic setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic while also focusing on long term economic development strategies and objectives. These projects are a testament to how thinking creatively and collaborating deeply with localities, private industry, and other stakeholders has proven to be successful, making a difference in the lives of all Virginians.”
Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 208 projects and awarded approximately $78 million to support regional economic development efforts. To learn more about the GO Virginia program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova
2021 ROUND FOUR REGIONAL GRANT AWARDS:
Project Seed – Innovation Hub at Midtown Square | $674,304
Region 3: Counties of Cumberland and Prince Edward
Longwood University, in partnership with Hampden Sydney College, will connect the community to local and regional resources for business and social entrepreneurship development by establishing an Innovation Hub in Downtown Farmville. This hub will include a digital makerspace, a community co-working space, a Small Business Development Center office to accelerate business concepts and an educational outreach center to host youth entrepreneurship courses and educator professional development opportunities to develop entrepreneurial education practice in the classroom.
Pathway Park Infrastructure | $600,000
Region 1: Counties of Bland and Smyth
The Smyth County Economic Development Authority will further advance a business-ready development site by installing 2,000 feet of 8-inch water line and 1,600 feet of a sewer line to Pathway Park, a 70-acre site in Smyth County. The project also includes the formation of a Regional Industrial Facilities Authority (RIFA) between Bland and Smyth counties to allow the localities to collaborate and competitively market the site for manufacturers and distribution centers.
Project Eagle+ | $599,437
Region 2: Montgomery County and the city of Roanoke
The Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center (VTCRC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Virginia Tech Foundation (VTF), in partnership with the city of Roanoke, Montgomery County, and Johnson & Johnson JLABS, will support a three-prong approach to grow the region’s health and life science cluster. Project Eagle+ will pilot a shared lab facility in Blacksburg at the VTCRC to meet the demand from small, early-stage companies, many of which are spinoffs from Virginia Tech and/or alumni of the Regional Accelerator & Mentoring Program (RAMP).
Agricultural Innovation Center | $550,000
Region 8: Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the counties of Augusta and Rockbridge
The Advancement Foundation and partners will create a multi-use facility featuring a business incubator and classrooms, agriculture and food tech labs, and small-scale manufacturing space, as well as a processing and product development space. Strategically located in downtown Buena Vista, the Agricultural Innovation Center will transform a vacant 37,000-square-foot factory into a flagship, agricultural innovation facility that will grow the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, support Buena Vista’s downtown revitalization and serve as a model for future agricultural enterprise facilities in the Shenandoah Valley.
Mobilizing the Supply Chain with Critical Infrastructure | $212,200
Region 1: Scott County, the city of Bristol, and the town of Duffield
Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) will create critical infrastructure in the food supply chain, including outfitting building space at Appalachian Harvest Food Hub with the equipment and space needed to process produce. This new infrastructure will help increase processing capacity and revenue for small scale agricultural product producers, a priority industry sector for Region 1. This facility will also enable trainees to learn value-added processing techniques in preparation for the increasing need for small-scale local food production and grocers’ needs for trained workers.
Convene and Collaborate – Region 7 REI | $193,751
Region 7: Counties of Fairfax and Loudoun
George Mason University (GMU) will lead Region 7’s Regional Entrepreneurship Initiative through convening and collaborating with entrepreneurial ecosystem players to develop a comprehensive ecosystem strategy and identify a coordinator for the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. GMU will engage with stakeholders through an advisory board, including regional council representatives, wide outreach to stakeholders for a series of engagement events, followed by the convening of workgroups and information synthesis garnered from events outreach.
Innovation Center Roadmap | $100,000
Region 7: Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax
NOVA Labs will develop a plan to expand their Innovation Center, add new tools and equipment, and support programs for member companies that will contribute to their success and growth. The project’s long-term goal is to double the number of entrepreneur members and double the Innovation Center’s prototyping capacity in order to enhance Region 7’s start-up ecosystem, small business growth and technical workforce.
Unmanned Autonomous Systems (UxS) Route/Corridor Network Study | $100,000
Region 5: Cities of Hampton and Norfolk
Old Dominion University’sVirginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy (VISA) will examine how a network of nodes and routes utilizing air, ground and water through unmanned systems could expedite the transport of goods, services and travelers between currently underutilized entry points. The study will help inform the Autonomous Systems Strategic Playbook for Region 5, and leverage state and federal investment in maritime- and aviation-related facilities at NASA Wallops, Accomack County Airport, Fort Monroe, Cape Charles and others.
The Future Kings STEM Pipeline Project Focused on Black and Latino Boys | $97,000
Region 7: Prince William County and the city of Manassas
Future Kings, a workforce development program that targets Black and Latino boys who are in grades 6 to 12, will lead a study to determine the feasibility of expanding the Future Kings program.
RIoT Pre-Accelerator Program | $96,804
Region 6: Counties of King George and Stafford, and the city of Fredericksburg
Regional Internet of Things (RIoT) will launch three six-week, pre-accelerator programs to help entrepreneurs who are still in the early-concept stage launch their new businesses. The pre-accelerator is a key component of a regional startup support system and will further the RIoT Accelerator Program (RAP). This project will create 12 businesses and 25 jobs, as well as generate $1.5 million in revenue.
Strategy and Roadmap for Growing the Controlled Environmental Agriculture (CEA) Sector | $77,053
Region 3: Counties of Amelia, Buckingham, Brunswick, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Lunenburg, Henry, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Patrick, Pittsylvania, and Prince Edward, and the cities of Danville and Martinsville
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), in partnership with the Virginia Tech Center for Economic and Community Engagement, will develop a strategy and roadmap for supporting industry growth and workforce development for Controlled Environmental Agriculture (CEA) in Region 3. The strategy and roadmap will include an analysis of this emerging and dynamic agribusiness sector, including its industry and economic growth potential while identifying and validating needed facilities and infrastructure, workforce development issues, opportunities and applied research assets.
Project Veer | $49,750
Region 1: Counties of Washington and Wise, and the city of Bristol
InvestSWVA will perform a market analysis to evaluate opportunities for Region 1’s manufacturers to participate in the onshore and offshore wind supply chain. Project Veer builds on the region’s manufacturing history, recent efforts to become a key player in the renewable energy economy and regional strategies to advance as a manufacturing hub. This project will help manufacturers assess the business opportunity and assist companies in looking to diversify.
ECONOMIC RESILIENCE AND RECOVERY AWARDS:
Growing the Pipeline: Expanding Early Stage Entrepreneurship Support | $250,000
Region 4: Counties of Henrico and Chesterfield, and the city of Richmond
Startup Virginia (SVA) will lead an effort to expand support for early-stage entrepreneurs through the implementation of technology platforms, the addition of staff, and enhancement of incubator services, and further development of two programs designed specifically for earliest-stage startups, the Idea Factory and the Entrepreneur Certificate Course. This project will support the entrepreneurial rise created by the pandemic to cultivate and expand the pool of early-stage startups in Region 4 by increasing SVA’s incubator capacity to support more aspiring entrepreneurs while enhancing incubator services for early-stage startups who desire to move beyond the idea stage.
Wind: 4mph NNE
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 0
45/32°F
54/41°F