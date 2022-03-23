Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of April

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

General Education Development

In-person. For those who have already registered, Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website: lfcc.edu/adult-education

Cancellation: English as a Second Language Discussion Group

Lord Fairfax Community College’s English as a Second Language course, hosted through Samuels Public Library, will now be placed on hold until the fall. More information on the program can be found on the LFCC website: lfcc.edu/adult-education

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, April 11th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, April 13th at 6:00 PM.

Basic Hiking

In-person. Join us Thursday, April 14th at 6:00 PM as we review the basics for planning and enjoying a day hike. This will include a discussion of factors to consider in choosing a trail, navigation tools, what to wear, the essentials to pack, safety concerns (weather and wildlife), personal hygiene issues and a review of Leave No Trace principles. A list of local hiking resources will be provided to all participants.

Photography & Beyond: Wildflowers

In-person. During this hands-on presentation on Saturday, April 16th at 10:00 AM we will share places and techniques for photographing the valley’s spectacular wildflowers. Meet in the Children’s Garden to photography flowers, insects, and other small wonders. Please bring your cameras or cell phones with storage available and batteries charged. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online at the Samuels Library website.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, April 18th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

In-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, April 20th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Library closing

The Library will be closed for its annual Taste for Books event on Saturday, April 23rd. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, April 25th.

Taste for Books

In-person. On Saturday, April 23rd, Samuels Public Library will hold its annual Taste For Books Fundraiser for the first time in two years! This much anticipated event is our main fundraising event for the year and all proceeds go toward improving the resources the library offers to the community. Now in its 9th year, the event is highly anticipated and ticket sales have steadily grown to over 300 guests. It is an evening event where local businesses, nonprofit organizations and clubs come together with the community to dress up, spend time with friends and discover an evening full of surprises! This year’s theme is “A Taste for Books On the High Seas.” We will take to the high seas and celebrate all things nautical. The event offers unique foods, beer and wine along with a silent auction, an interactive game, and prizes. Tickets on sale now. Sponsorship and table host applications are also available. Covid-19 protocols in place at time of the event will be followed. Visit www.tasteforbooks.net to find out more about Samuels Public Library’s biggest fundraiser of the year!

Pen & Prose: Starting out with Creative Writing

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, April 30th at 2:00 PM. Open to new members.