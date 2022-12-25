Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of January

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

The Library will be closed for New Years and Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, January 2nd and Monday, January 16th.

Adult Winter Reading Wonderland

Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Winter Reading club from Tuesday, January 3rd to Sunday, February 26th. Programs include DIY crafts, art workshops, photography and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program for a chance to win awesome prizes. Record each book you read online through Beanstack or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

Adult Winter Reading Writing Contest

For the first month of AWR, we’re having a writing contest for all adults. The prompt: write up to two pages about a magical wintry day in the Shenandoah Valley! It can be real or fictional; we accept poetry, too. Submission forms and details are available at the Adult Reference Desk. You must have a submission form. Submissions are due by Tuesday, January 31 midnight, and will be judged by our very own Pen & Prose Creative Writing Group! Winners will be announced at the end of Winter Reading. Email us at reference@samuelslibrary.net for any questions.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, January 4th at 1:00 PM to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.

G.E.D. Registration

In-person. Registration for Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development in-person course will be available on Thursday, January 5th and Tuesday, January 10th at 10:00 AM. All prospective students must attend and complete registration. Registration for in-person classes will take 2 hours to complete. Do not bring children – no daycare will be provided. Courses begin Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates or interest in ESL courses can be found on the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, January 9th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us on Wednesday, January 11th at 6:00 PM when both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held every second Wednesday of the month.

Winter Wonderland: Drawing Workshop

In Person – Interested in learning how to draw? Join us Saturday, January 14th at 2:00 PM for a basic drawing workshop where participants will get a small sketchbook and learn how to draw a wintery still life scene. As supplies are limited, registration is required.

Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our first meeting of the year, Wednesday, January 18th at 6:00 PM, where we’ll talk about this year’s plans, our recent projects, and judging the Winter Reading Writing Contest! Open to beginners and seasoned writers alike. This group meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month.

Winter Bird Identification and Feeding

Virtual – Join us Thursday, January 19th at 6:00 PM. During this virtual presentation, you will be introduced to the different types of birds that spend the winter in the Shenandoah Valley. Tips will be presented on how to identify common bird species along with advice on how to attract feathered friends to your backyard. This presentation is open to everyone who loves birds of any age.

Photography and Beyond: Winter Bird Photography

In Person – Please join us on Saturday, January 21st at 2:00 PM for a hands-on session at Eastham Park in Front Royal. During this hands-on presentation we will share techniques for photographing birds. The park is along the Shenandoah River and is home to many local birds. Please bring your cameras or cell phones with storage available and batteries charged. Remember to bundle up if the weather is cold! This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online.

Book Clubs at Samuels Public Library

In-person. Love talking about books? Join us at the library Saturday, January 28th at 2:00 PM

for an information session about book clubs at the library. Share with us what you are looking for, the books you would like to see us discuss, and what meeting times best work for you! Light refreshments will be provided.

What the Tech!

In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library Tuesdays at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. This program resumes January 24th.