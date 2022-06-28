Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of July
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of July 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, July 2
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Monday, July 4th – Library closed in observation of Independence Day.
Tuesday, July 5
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Cleaning up Oil Spills. For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, July 6
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Warren Reads Program in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec. Each month throughout the summer enjoy an important community member guest reading during story time. This month we will have a special guest from the Police Department! Enjoy their story and then visit their police car. Although it is geared for children up to 3 ½, siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Warren Reads program in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec. Each month throughout the summer enjoy an important community member guest reading during story time. This month we will have a special guest from the Police Department! Enjoy their story and then visit their police car. Although it is geared for children from 3 1/2 to 5, siblings are welcome. Registration required.
Thursday, July 7
- 11:00 AM – Ocean Zones! Let’s learn about ocean zones! We will explore the three main ocean zones and the animals and plants that are unique to them. We’ll practice our investigating and research skills, and then create mini aquariums to take home! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Friday, July 8
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails. Join us at Eastham Park, where we will lend magnifying glasses for all the children to take a close look at the cool bugs we can find along the path! We will play a game of “bug bingo” while we walk and explore, and then enjoy a story time! This program is brought to you in partnership with Warren County Parks & Recreation. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be canceled. For ages 2- 5. Registration required.
Saturday, July 9
- 11:00 AM – Press Play. Join us for a gaming session of Smash Brothers! Attendance is very limited, so please register in advance. For ages 11-18
Monday, July 11
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, July 12
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Gravity Defying Water. For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, July 13
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Bees Knees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. . Although it is geared for children up to 3 ½, siblings are welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Bees Knees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Although it is geared for children from 3 1/2 to 5, siblings are welcome. Registration required.
Thursday, July 14
- 2:00 PM – Mr. Jon & Friends. This musical comedy show is all about fun and laughter! Mr. Jon & Friends will inspire dancing and movement. Sure to bring a smile to your face, even his puppet will make you giggle!
Friday, July 15
- 2:00 PM – Dancing by His Grace. Discover some of the great composers and choreographers of dance! From Ballet to Tap to Jazz! Learn choreography and hear a variety of musical pieces, as well as create your own “DANCE & MUSIC APPRECIATION BOOK” to add to each year, with the guidance of Artistic Director and Professional Ballet Teacher, Karen Eriksson-Lee, and Classical Ballet Teacher, Katya Stafira. Ages 6+.
Saturday, July 16
- 11:00 AM – Helpers in the Garden. Bring your special needs child or adult to this wonderful garden program! We will learn about insects, enjoy a honey tasting, and listen to a story. Open to ages 5+, including adults. All participants must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.
Monday, July 18
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, July 19
- 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Straw Siphoning. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week as well. Find it on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, July 20
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about our community helpers! .Although it is geared for children up to 3 ½, siblings are welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday, July 21
- 3:00 PM – Leave No Trace. Join us for an afternoon of activities designed to introduce Leave No Trace principles. Through games and conversation we will explore these guidelines that help us reduce our impact on outdoor spaces while we recreate, explore and enjoy them. Led by avid hiker and Warren County Appalachian Trail Committee co-chair, Susan Tschirhart. Ages 6-12. Registration required.
Friday, July 22
- 2:00 PM – Dancing by His Grace. Sing, dance, explore musical instruments, and have fun putting them all together! Learn about Composer Camille Saint-Saens and his beautiful “Carnival of the Animals” while dancing like the fish in the aquarium, or the swans on the lake, or maybe the elephant in the circus! Ages 3-8. Registration required.
Saturday, July 23
- 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class and learn to turn a pile of fabric scraps into a fabric bowl! Registration required.
Monday, July 25
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, July 26
- 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Weathering and Erosion with Sugar Cubes. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week as well. Find it on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, July 27
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! By the Sea will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! Although it is geared for children up to 3 ½, siblings are welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! By the Sea will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Although it is geared for children from 3 1/2 to 5, siblings are welcome. Registration required.
Saturday, July 30
- 2:00 PM – Petting Zoo. Get up close to some super cool animals right here at the library! Join us in the garden to meet some goats, sheep, ducks, rabbits, and a pig! Courtesy of Crooked Creek Mobile Petting Zoo.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 30th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 30:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiering Thursday, July 7th, @ 4:15 & 7:00
- “Paws of Fury”
- “NOPE”
- “DC League of Super Pets”
- “Bullet Train”
- “Easter Sunday”
Community Events
Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center Annual Fireworks Show
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center is pleased to again host the 2022 Independence Day Celebration. This year’s event will be on Friday, July 1st, at the 4-H Center; 600 4H Center Drive, Front Royal.
Parking will open at 5:00pm and festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will continue throughout the evening, including live patriotic music performed by the American Legion Community Band. Also, food trucks will be set up so guests can enjoy some dinner while listening to the band until the capstone event of a professional fireworks display – which is sure to produce many “oohs and ahhs!”. Food trucks include: Fearless Eats (burgers and hot dogs), Rutz BBQ, Mike’s Concessions (pizza, funnel cakes, and cotton candy), Sugar Creek Snowy & Sweet, and Lemon Squeezers.
Parking will be available and Warren County Sheriff Department will be present for security and egress traffic support. A voluntary donation (recommended $5 per vehicle) will be requested at the gate to help offset the cost of the event.
New 4-H Center Director Katie Tennant says “We heard such great feedback about last year’s show that we contracted with the same vendor to provide another spectacular event! I am excited to help host this annual celebration for the community and meet more of the residents and businesses who support us throughout the year. This event would not be possible without the generous sponsorships we receive.”
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization with a mission to facilitate experiential learning programs for youth, families, and adults. Since 1981, the 4-H Center has offered year-round, research-based programming to the youth and families of Northern Virginia. In addition to nine weeks of summer 4-H camp, the Center offers a full range of day and overnight camps, environmental education and team-building programs, and conference and meeting facilities and services. The 4-H Center provides meals and lodging for campers and adult guests, as well as access to the Appalachian trail, a challenge course, outdoor pool, pond fishing, sports fields, and horse stables.
Community Events
Winchester SPCA’s Dog Days of Summer Jam
City National Bank presents… the Dog Days of Summer Jams to benefit the Winchester SPCA.
Stop by the Winchester SPCA Campus on Featherbed Lane every Thursday evening in July, from 4:30pm-7:30pm. Jam sessions will include food trucks, lawn games, refreshments, live music, raffles, art show, tours of all SPCA campus facilities, adoption specials, and thrift shop sales! Save the dates and come jam at the Winchester SPCA on July 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th. There will be something for everyone at the Dog Days of Summer Jam!
Community Events
Royal Shenandoah Greenway Rotary Cleanup Day – come join us!
Royal Shenandoah Greenway Trail is one of our community’s natural treasures. Let’s keep it clean! You are invited to come out on July 2nd to help pick up litter with local Rotary clubs. We all need to work together to keep our town litter-free for us all to enjoy!
We will be meeting in the parking lot of PaveMint Smokin’ Taphouse off of Commerce Ave. Bring gloves, trash bag, and a little extra energy as we set out on a trash collecting mission! Work side-by-side with like minded community members. Bring your children to help! It’s a great experience to encourage our youth to get involved and take ownership in our town and keeping it beautiful.
For more information, call Jennifer Avery at 540-683-0790, or email jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
ALL ARE WELCOME — LET’S MAKE A DIFFERENCE TOGETHER
- 9am Meet at Pavemint Smokin’ Taphouse
- Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Event link: Facebook
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for July
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Adult Summer Reading
Adult Summer Reading is underway from June 6th to August 13th. We have cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk for an opportunity to win awesome prizes. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Library closing
Due to the Fourth of July holiday the Library will be closed Monday, July 4th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, July 5th.
A Swashbucklin’ Interactive Screening
In-Person. Join us Saturday, July 9th at 2pm for an interactive movie viewing of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl! Feel free to dress up as a pirate and play a game for a chance to win a prize basket!
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, July 11th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, July 13th at 6pm.
Adult Summer Reading Craft: Sea Glass Mason Jars
In-Person. Join us Saturday, July 16th at 2pm for a craft session where you can decorate your own mason jar with oceanic tones and colorful glass.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing Binti by Nnedi Okorafor. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, July 18th at 6pm. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June, we will be discussing Binti by Nnedi Okorafor. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, July 20th at 10am. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Author Event with Todd Denick
In-Person. Join us Tuesday, July 26th at 6pm as author Todd Denick discusses his book It Will Come. It Will Come is the true story of a former Alaskan sled-dog driver and teacher who learns that surviving sepsis (which he got in Germany) was more challenging than anything he had experienced in the Alaskan wilderness. The book speaks to Todd’s internal fortitude and his continued determination to recapture his life. It also portrays how his wife and son were seriously impacted, yet contributed, in a major way, to his continuing recovery.
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, July 30th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.
Community Events
American Legion Community Band Concert – Thursday at 7:00 pm at the Gazebo
The American Legion Community Band will be performing on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Gazebo Gathering Concert on Main Street, Front Royal at 7:00 pm. This is a free event, sponsored by the Blue Ridge Arts Council.
The Conductors for the program will be Ed Richards, Ron Dye, and Mark Malechek, with announcers John Vance and Chris Fries.
The song selections will be:
1. The Star-Spangled Banner Arr. John Philip Sousa
2. A Festive Celebration Darren W. Jenkins
3. The Peanut Vendor (El Manisero) Arr. John Moss
4. Fantasy on an American Classic Arr. James Swearingen
5. The Fairest of the Fair Arr. Brion/Schissel
6. Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Arr. Paul Murtha
7. The Doors In Concert Arr. Paul Murtha
8. Parade of the Tall Ships Jay A. Chattaway
9. Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite Arr. Larry Kerchner
10. That’s Entertainment Arr. Warren Barker
11. Chicago (That Toddlin’ Town) Arr. Jerry Nowak
12. Stars and Stripes Forever John Philip Sousa
About:
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, Va, was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Our repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek. All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year with public performances both indoors and out.
Wind: 0mph NW
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 0
90/66°F
91/70°F