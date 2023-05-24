Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of June
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of June 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Thursday, June 1
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be testing our knowledge of book characters as we play Guess Who? Registration is required.
Saturday, June 3
- 10:00 AM – Summer Reading Program begins. Find Your Voice! Come sign up to read and win prizes throughout the summer. Spin for prizes when you register!
- 10:00 AM – Cardinals Story Time. For all ages. Talk to the local baseball players and their mascot. Listen as they read stories in the play area.
- 2:00 PM – Bubble Party & Refreshments in the Garden. Come enjoy bubbles outside and get a snack, after you register for summer reading!
Monday, June 5
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, June 6
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Composting. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 7
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about the Zoo! Siblings welcome. We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Fire Department! Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Zoo stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Fire Department! Registration required.
Friday, June 9
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails. Bring your toddler to Rockland Park to learn about Wonderful Weeds! Join us for a walk, a story, and a craft! Registration is required.
Saturday, June 10
- 11:00 AM – Story Walk. Join us at Eastham Park as we read our new story, It’s Only One by Tracey Corderoy. There will be a guessing game, a craft, and information from the Anti-Litter Council of Front Royal.
Monday, June 12
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, June 13
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Composting. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 14
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Going Camping! Siblings welcome. We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Cardinals! Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Going Camping stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Cardinals! Registration required.
Friday, June 16
- 2:00 PM – Painting With Carmine. Come join Carmine, the painting dog, as we create beautiful pictures! Ages 8-18. Registration is required.
Saturday, June 17
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This Book. For ages 12-18. What type of books do you like? Historical, Science Fiction, Mystery, Adventure…? Bring a book that you like and can talk about. Registration is required.
Monday, June 19
- The library will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.
Tuesday, June 20
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Hydroponic Plants. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 21
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Summertime Fun! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Summertime Fun stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Friday, June 23
- 2:00 PM – Financial Well-Being 101 for Teens. For ages 12-18. Learn from Matt Dillingham, a financial advisor, about bank accounts, interest, credit, and investments. Registration is required.
Saturday, June 24
- 1:00 PM –Wildlife Happenings! For ages 8-18. Join Cindy Kreiman as we learn about animals and find our voice in art. Registration is required.
Monday, June 26
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, June 27
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Hydroponic Plants. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, June 28
- 11:00 AM – Rainbow Puppets presents Really Radical Reptile Revue. Meet all kinds of reptilian puppets, including an alligator, a crocodile, a Caiman, and the gigantic prehistoric Plesiosaurus! Fun for the whole family!
Thursday, June 29
- 4:00 PM – Special Needs Scavenger Hunt. For ages 5+, with a guardian. This will be a non-typical scavenger hunt in the Children’s Garden. It will be kid/special needs friendly. Registration is required.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 25th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 25:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
- “Elemental”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Emergency Shelter for Women and Children fundraiser extended to May 31st
The group of agencies raising funds for emergency shelter for women and children has extended their fundraiser to May 31st.
Warren Coalition, Blue Ridge Housing Network, Phoenix Project, Warren County Department of Social Services, and the Thermal Shelter have come together to create a fund that will be used to provide emergency shelter for women and children. This is a critical need in Warren County, as there is no shelter for them in the immediate area. Women who have children and lose their homes suddenly need a place where they and their children will be safe while they look for long-term housing options.
The group hosted a booth during the Wine & Craft Festival on May 20th to raise funds for this program, selling items and taking in donations. They were on pace to meet their goal of $1,200 for the day, but the afternoon downpours put a halt on both sales and donations. Though they began drawing names for the various prizes donated, the rain had chased away many of the attendees, and there was no response to the calls and text messages. As a result, they decided to pivot and extend the fund drive beyond the Wine & Craft Festival.
The fund drive will now go through May 31st. All those who donated during Wine & Craft remain entered in the drawing for the remaining prizes, and new donors making donations by May 31st will be entered as well. The remaining prizes will be awarded on June 1st after the fund drive has ended.
The prizes to be awarded on June 1st include:
- $170 gift certificate from Sun Stoppers Window Tinting
- Brunch for two from Village Square
- $50 gift card from Violino Ristorante
- $25 gift card from Picadilly’s
- $25 gift card from Crush Wine Bar
- Beach towel
- Vera Bradley Fleece Travel Blanket
- Handmade Afghan Blanket
- Scarf
- Matching necklace & earrings
- Brown handbag
- Precision Carving Board
- Longaberger small pail basket
Gifts may be made by writing a check to “Warren Coalition” (write “Emergency Shelter” in the memo line). The check can be sent to Warren Coalition, PO Box 2058, Front Royal, VA 22630. Donations may also be made online at warrencoalition.org (be sure to select “Emergency Shelter for Women and Children”) or dropped off in person at the Warren Coalition office at 538 Villa Ave, Front Royal, VA.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for June
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed on Monday, June 19th in observance for Juneteenth.
Adult Summer Reading 2023: Find Your Voice
June 3rd – July 29th
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Summer Reading Program This year our program includes crafts, drawing, photography workshops and more! There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print book, eBook and audiobook you record is an entry into our weekly drawing for a 15$ Apple House giftcard or our biweekly drawing for an awesome prize basket. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Origami Art
June 3rd – July 29th
Interested in learning how to do origami? Check out our origami table near the library’s circulation desk during our summer reading program and learn how to make small creations. For those who would like to participate the library will be hanging those creations turned in at the adult reference desk all throughout the library!
Job Development Help
Mondays from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
In person. Need help navigating job opportunities? Come by Samuels Public Library’s computer lab every Monday from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM where the Warren County Department of Social Services will be here to help! Patrons can get aid in job searching, resume building, career coaching, as well as education and training referrals. This program begins on Monday, April 10th.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Bad Romance
Wed, June 7th at 6:00 PM
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for our Bad Romance discussion group. This month, our theme is Cryptids!
Books & Beyond
Tues, June 13th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month, we’ll be hosting an open-ended session. Tell us about what you’ve been reading lately and what you’d like to read in future meetings! This meeting comes with complimentary tea and cookies.
Genealogy Club
Wed, June 14th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us for Genealogy Club, where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
The Bigfoot Experience: Mike Familant LIVE!
Thursday, June 15th at 6:00 PM
In-person. Join us at the library for a presentation about the search for Bigfoot from Mike Familant, a full-time bigfoot researcher, producer, and lead investigator from NorthWest New Jersey In the Shadow of Big Red Eye is a show that travels to locations known to, or would make good habitats for a Sasquatch. They focus on the basics, research and investigation techniques, evidence collection, and analysis.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Wed, June 21st at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome! This month, we’ll discuss expressing and balancing emotions like grief and love with craft in our writing.
The 1758 election of George Washington: A step back in time
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step back in time, to immerse yourself in the momentous events that shaped the course of history? Well, this July 22, you have the opportunity to witness one such significant event—the election of 26-year-old Colonel George Washington to the Virginia House of Burgesses in 1758. This event, organized by the French & Indian War Foundation, promises to be an exciting and educational journey into the past.
In 1758, a young, ambitious George Washington stood for election to the House of Burgesses, representing Frederick County. His campaign was spearheaded by Colonel James Wood, who managed to procure a whopping 160 gallons of alcoholic drinks, freely distributed to the 391 voters in the county. This strategy proved successful as Washington secured more than 39 percent of the vote, winning the election and marking his entry into political life.
During the upcoming re-enactment, you will have the chance to meet Colonel James Wood, a mentor to young George and founder of Winchester. And if you’re lucky, you might even encounter George Washington himself!
Despite his impressive military reputation, Washington was relatively quiet in the political sphere. As a Burgess, he diligently attended sessions and cast votes but rarely made speeches. Nevertheless, his time in the House of Burgesses set the stage for his future leadership roles, including as commander in chief of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War and later as the first U.S. president.
The re-enactment event, hosted by the French & Indian War Foundation, is free to the public and will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm at the site of the historic 1758 election – 20 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA. More details can be found on the Foundation’s website, fiwf.org, or by contacting them at 419-971-3493.
This is a unique opportunity to relive a key moment in American history. Join us and step into the shoes of the electorate of 1758, and experience the atmosphere, the personalities, and the strategies that helped shape the life of one of America’s most influential figures—George Washington.
Mark your calendar.
Newtown Heritage Festival has something for everyone
Stephens City’s biggest annual event gets underway Memorial Day weekend, May 26-27. The 2023 Newtown Heritage Festival (NHF) will entertain all who attend. This lower Shenandoah Valley event is going to be all about fellowship. There will be something for everyone – music, appetizing food vendors, broad and diverse craft tents, free guided history trolley tour, museums, classic car and truck show, main street parade and fireworks.
Families schedule reunions around the event each year, old friends are back in town and children are mesmerized by the live experience. This two-day event is all about promoting a hometown experience. Come Saturday afternoon, Newtown Commons will evolve into an electrifying fun packed, family filled get-together. It is what makes small towns the heart and soul of America.
On Friday May 26, the festival music begins at 6:30 pm with perennial favorites “Crosswinds” and “Souled Out” performing on the Newtown Stage (5165 Main Street). Crosswinds is based in Frederick County and perform today’s Country Hits…and the Classics that count and do some 90’s alternative rock. Souled Out is a Funk/R&B/Soul/Rock band, from Winchester. This high-energy dance band encourages fans to dance the night away with a long list of tunes guaranteed to satisfy all age groups.
The music is followed by the outdoor family night movie “The Sandlot,” sponsored by Seth and Kelly Thatcher. The Sandlot is a genuinely sweet and funny coming-of-age adventure. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the music and movie.
Saturday May 27, will kick-off at 8 am with a Veteran’s Day Observance on the Memorial — Old Stephens City School. The featured speaker is Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz.
A classic car and truck show will be held at the old Stephens City School (5516 Main Street) from 9 am to 1 pm.
About thirty craft vendor tents will be on site hawking hand-made jewelry, arts and prints, tote bags, soaps, candles, woodcarvings, and blacksmithing small-scale art.
The 2023 blue and gray Grandville Pottery commemorative is a plate style spoon rest. Avoid messes in the kitchen with the perfect place to rest spoons and ladles. The commemorative will be sold at the Information Tent located on the Commons.
Food vendors will be serving customers traditional festival menu items such as barbecue, custom hot dogs and hamburgers, cheese steaks, pizza, street tacos, wraps, nachos, and novelty ice cream, kettle corn, freeze-dried candies, sweet deserts, snow cones and funnel cake.
For in depth Stephens City history, folks may take an 11 am or 4 pm free guided history trolley tour presented by Rick Kriebel, Stone House Foundation Manager of Collections and Programs, titled “West of Main.” This year’s seven stop history tour will cover the west side of town. African American history, old town commons, and nationally notable residents will all be featured comprehensively! The one-hour tours will depart from the Newtown History Center (5408 Main Street). The tour is free but tickets are required. E-mail NHFtour@gmail.com for reservations.
The 2 pm north-south Main Street, one-mile-long parade through the historic district highlights the hometown festival. The parade continuously wows the crowd with an honor guard, local marching bands, business and church floats, Miss Newtown Pageant winners, dignitaries, boy scouts, civic groups, antique cars, firetrucks, military vehicles, and numerous walking groups. There is an excitement in the air come 2 pm when approximately 2,500 residents’ line both sides of the street and sit on curbs, fences, walls, porches and in lawn chairs, waving, shouting, laughing, and soliciting the attention of parade participants. The parade fosters a sense of affection and joy within our community. Plaques will be awarded for the Adrian O’Connor Best Display of Heritage, Best in Originality and Best Overall Appearance.
The music starts up again on Saturday at Noon with the “Newtown String Band” at the Newtown Stage. The Lexington band is self-described as Acoustic/Bluegrass/Americana genre. The sweet-picking foursome, will play the ‘Music of the Valley.’
This year, the all-day Selfie Tour has expanded and welcomes you to visit each one for a memorable collection of Selfies! Standup images and hand-held head cutout boards will be peppered around the Commons and throughout the Town and surrounding area to provide great photo opportunities.
The Stephens City McDonald’s restaurant will sponsor a pie eating contest for both youth and adults at 5 pm on the Commons. Contestants must pre-register at the Information Tent. Prizes will be awarded.
From 3 pm to 6:30 pm, the festival will introduce newcomers’ “Gunner Heathe” and “A Little Too Serious.” Gunner Heathe, a Front Royal native, will perform a mix of Country/Rock/Alt covers, and his own original music. An Indie/Alt Rock band from Winchester, “A Little Too Serious,” will play their own original songs.
Closing on stage at 7 pm to bring on the night will be “Dunlap & Mabe.” With roots planted firmly in bluegrass, the band stretches their sound in ways that all audiences will enjoy. Absolutely killer fun, and unforgettable.
The NHF Festival will wrap-up with a scintillating fireworks display, to the delight of 3,000 spectators, and sponsored by the Hollis Family Foundation.
Special guest to attend Warren Coalition’s presentation of “Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction”
Warren Coalition’s presentation of “Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction” scheduled for May 23rd at Samuels Public Library, has caught the eye of The Honorable James W. “Jim” Carroll, former Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).
“We are honored to announce that Mr. Carroll will be joining us for the noontime session of ‘Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction,” said Celeste Brooks, Community Outreach Coordinator. “He will speak for a few moments at the beginning of the presentation.”
The Fentanyl 101 presentation will be offered at both 12 noon and at 6:30 pm. The free presentation is open to the public. No reservation is required. At both sessions, Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett will share the basics about fentanyl along with the latest news and trends. Attendees will learn how opioids work in the body, the changes that occur in the brain from opioid misuse, signs of misuse, pressed pills, Xylazine, what you can do to help prevent opioid misuse and how to help a loved one who struggles with opioid misuse. A Q&A session will follow the presentation if time allows. Bring your lunch or dinner if desired (please note that the library is a nut-free zone).
For more information, email wc@warrencoalition.org.
James Carroll Bio:
The Honorable James W. “Jim” Carroll was sworn in as the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) on January 31, 2019 following a unanimous confirmation by the United States Senate. Mr. Carroll previously served as the Acting Director and Deputy Director of ONDCP from February 2018 to January 2019. His strategic vision for the organization is best summarized in two words: “Be Relentless.” It’s the advice President Trump gave Director Carroll when he nominated him to lead ONDCP, and the North Star that drives his vision in support of the organization’s mission to stop the flow of illegal drugs in the United States and connect those suffering from substance use disorder with the tools they need to be put on the path to recovery.
Under the leadership of President Trump and Director Carroll, the United States saw its first annual decrease in overdose deaths for the first time in 30 years; the amount of drugs seized by law enforcement at our Nation’s borders stands at all-time highs; and record Federal grants have been awarded in support of drug interdiction and public health programs.
In his role as “Drug Czar,” Director Carroll serves as the principal advisor to the President of the United States on drug policy and oversees a passionate staff of approximately 100 professionals. He oversees a budget of more than $35 billion and coordinates the activities and related funding of sixteen Federal government agencies and departments to reduce the supply of and demand for illicit substances.
Prior to joining the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Director Carroll served as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House. Previously in the Administration, Mr. Carroll served as General Counsel of the Office of Management and Budget and as Deputy Assistant and Senior Counsel to the President. Before joining the Trump Administration, Mr. Carroll served as Washington Counsel at the Ford Motor Company and as General Counsel of the Ford Motor Company Fund, the company’s philanthropic arm that supports non-profit organizations and initiatives.
This is Director Carroll’s second time serving the American people in support of the President of the United States. During the George W. Bush Administration, Mr. Carroll held several positions including Special Assistant and Associate Counsel to the President at the White House, Deputy General Counsel and Acting General Counsel at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and as an attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice. Mr. Carroll began his career as a state prosecutor in Virginia after earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and his J.D. from the George Mason University School of Law.
