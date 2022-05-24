Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of June

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

Oceans of Possibilities: Adult Summer Reading

Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 6th to August 13th. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

Tiny Art Gallery

During the course of our Adult Summer Reading program, starting on Monday, June 6th, Samuels Library will become a gallery for tiny art! See small canvasses displayed around the library, and add to the collection yourself! You can pick up a kit consisting of a tiny canvas and paints at the adult reference desk to take home, paint, and submit for display in our gallery. There will also be a workshop to make these art pieces together at the library on Saturday, June 18th at 2pm.

Computer Basics

In-Person. Looking to navigate the digital world, but have no idea where to start? Join us Tuesday, June 7th at 2pm for a very basic, introductory computer class on how to use a Windows PC.

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, June 8th at 6pm.

Adaptogenic Herbs: The nourishing lifestyle herbs that are for EVERYONE!

Virtual. Join us Thursday, June 9th at 6:30pm with local herbalist Cadyn Speziale as she discusses the basic principles of the increasingly popular adaptogenic herbs: what are adaptogens, how can they enrich and benefit the lives of ANYONE (seriously, anyone!), spotlights on some herbs that fall under this notable category, and some fun and delicious ways to incorporate them into our daily routines. Cadyn Speziale has woven her background in art and design with a lifelong passion for herbs and wellness into Immortal Mountain, the business she co-founded with her husband in 2012. Drawing from both her years of hands-on experience and formal education in herbalism, Cadyn revels in sharing with her children and others the joys of identifying, harvesting, and preparing herbs for everyday use.

Basics of Tree Identification

In-Person. Join us Saturday, June 11th at 10am for a presentation by Mary Olien, who will then lead the group on a Tree ID walk for a fun and interactive experience with our variety of trees both at the library and the park. For Mary Olien, horticulture and education have been the centerpiece of her career. With degrees in horticulture and experience teaching in schools and public gardens, Mary had the background and expertise that led to leadership roles in education at the State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy and in management at Green Spring Gardens. Today she guides Green Spring Gardens, five nature centers, two historic sites and a historic farm as operations branch manager Resource Management Division; however, she is always excited to help others learn.

Adult Summer Reading Movie Night

In-Person. Join us Saturday, June 11th at 2pm for an interactive movie viewing of the Princess Bride! Participate for a chance to win prizes, and feel free to dress up as your favorite characters.

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, June 13th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June, we will be discussing The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, June 15th at 10am. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Adult Summer Reading Craft: Tiny Art

In-Person. Join us Saturday, June 18th at 2pm for an art workshop for our upcoming tiny art gallery! Collect your kit of a tiny canvas and paints from the adult reference desk, and then come by during our workshop to paint a tiny art piece, or paint your piece at home and submit it to be displayed around the library!

Library closing

Due to the Juneteenth holiday the Library will be closed Monday, June 20th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, June 21st.

Fishing on the Shenandoah River

In-person. Join us on Saturday, June 25 at 10am for this presentation from Herschel Finch, which will provide introductory information on the best fishing spots, fishing equipment and techniques, lures, river safety, and more. Participants will be able to practice fly fishing techniques with special training equipment and actual rods. This presentation is appropriate for all beginners, including youth and adults. The Shenandoah River offers incredible opportunities for recreation, including fishing. Fishing allows you the serenity of the river, while providing a sporting challenge. Herschel is a local conversation champaign for clean water in our watershed. He is Conservation Chairman-Izaak Walton League of America, Warren Co. Virginia Chapter, Conservation Chairman-Potomac River Smallmouth Club, and a member of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee for Front Royal.

Pen & Prose

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, June 25th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.